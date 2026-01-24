One. It means the Chinese control Matrix and the Zionist Khazars*** control Matrix which are pitted across from each other for ww3 ..are on the same ultimate side!

Think.

Iran and China and (the Carney Chinada) and the EU

The leader of EU professes his or her Talmudic loyalty.

Vs Trump's America. Trump is only a tad zionist.

Where does Russia fall?

Putin has a chabad Rabbi. He fights Ukraine. Orthodox Christians are massacring each other in Russia and the Ukraine.

Are the globalists engineering the war of Gog and Magog. Because if China is one side and Israel is on the other, my finding shows that at the very highest level it is all a show. This is just next stage fakery and f#ckery.

It's globalists playing a big game the 0.01 percent vs the rest of us. Just like covid.

Just like climate.

We the people Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, Chinese, athiest, rainbow have to come together in defiance of project shove bullets into our loved ones and each other.

And for the record I've showed multiple times that Mr first lady or what Carney, let's just call her Diana, works for Eurasia, run by a military advisor to Israel. So which Carney wears the pants?

So Canada fights in the China side against the US?

I've also shown that PAHO and the DNA (Declaration of North America) have erased borders de jure.

I've shown Food Chain Reaction game plotted 2020 to 2030 with a ww3.

I've shown that the post 2030 agenda is labeled the Noahide Agenda at the UN.

They are all the same players. Has China left the UN? Nope.

Think. Draw it out if you have to.

It's like those videos where the leaders mask up for the cameras.

We are on project war. For war.

If you are polarized, you are helping the ww3 agenda.

When the play for Alberta comes from the US, remember they signed the Declaration of North America in 2023.

So if Carney is like, oh no, let's fight USA and China comes flooding in to do so, remember- he knows Trudeau and Biden and Mexico, Oraz signed the DNA. So we are de facto one country all ready.

It's a scam and their docs prove it.

One last thing. The EVs are freaking bombs waiting to be utilized by remote deployment. Think.

