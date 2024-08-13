Fate has no accidents. You were born in these times. Own it. Fear is something you step on.

How do you know you are called for action?

Knowledge. If you know and understand. That is enough. God doesn't make accidents.

Per Former MEP Robert Roos of the Netherlands

“The European Commission wants full control and opposes censorship to silence unwanted opinions. They truly fear the fight for free speech by @elonmusk on @X. But even the Orwellian #DSA cannot ignore the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights Article 19 is very clear about this Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.

Also the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is clear about Freedom of Expression. Especially about political and public expression: The Court places particular importance on political and public expression, as this is crucial for democratic processes. Criticism of the government and public figures often receives extra protection, unless it involves hate speech or incitement to violence.

In essence, the ECHR emphasizes that freedom of expression is the cornerstone of a democratic society. The European Court of Human Rights has emphasized in numerous rulings that freedom of expression is a fundamental right essential to a democratic society. This right is protected under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Please share if you support #FreeSpeech!”

Rise up. Praise God. Give thanks for the tests of tyrants. They keep knotting their satanic circle of power. They want us to meet them.

So do it full heart.

Show your heart the Love it deserves. If the world brings evil.

Bring your response.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

