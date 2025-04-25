The globalists are evil on a level most just aren't appreciating.

How evil.

Stratospheric Aerosol Transport And Nucleation.

S.a.t.a.n.

The Transport is redundant isn't it? Like it wasn't hoping out if the plane by itself.

Since when do you give the word “and” its own letter in the acronym?

So basically these criminals want to name themselves hell-bound.

And of course it's sulfur they want to spray. Which will make acid rain.

Don't you remember the acid rain issue?

So the EU being its nearest neighbor is very upset.

Noooo.

Radio silence over there.

Good witch Ursula is all in on the Satan project.

You know Mark of the Beast is one of them.

Americans you're up. Time to shut this Satan project down. Lobby your government. (LawyerLisa has you in her prayers.)

