LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
40m

Get your money out of the bank, buy gold, silver, food, medicine and everything else you'll need to live under the radar.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arthur's avatar
Arthur
1h

How apropos! "They" tell us what they going to do to us, yet most people refuse to believe them!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture