🚨 THEY JUST LOCKED UP THE LAWYER EXPOSING GATES & BOURLA 🚨

“Dutch attorney Arno van Kessel — lead prosecutor in the historic case against Gates, Bourla, Rutte & others — has been thrown into a maximum-security prison.

🗣️ His crime? “Espousing anti-institutional ideology.”

🔴 No trial. No transparency. He was silenced — for daring to challenge power.

🔥 This isn’t law. It’s tyranny in real time. 🔥 📢

WHAT THIS MEANS: ⚠️ The so-called “elites” now arrest anyone who threatens their agenda — and they no longer hide it.

⚠️ Arno’s detention has just been extended another 3 months — while evidence of vaccine harms mounts.

⚠️ He just spoke to his wife for the first time since June. 💥 If they can do this to a lawyer — who’s next? 💥 We are entering the endgame — where truth is punished, and silence is enforced. 🚨 STAND WITH ARNO. STAND FOR JUSTICE. 🚨 💪 Don’t be scared. Be prepared. 🔱 #HeroExplore 🌎 @HeroExplore 🔱 🔥 https://lnkd.in/gy24uRFF 🔥

“From Grok: This case underscores the ongoing debate over vaccine safety, corporate responsibility, and the role of international figures in public health crises, set against a backdrop of legal and political maneuvering.

The court case in the Netherlands involving Arno van Kessel, Mark Rutte, Albert Bourla, and Bill Gates centers on allegations of vaccine-related harm and broader accusations of crimes against humanity, genocide, and biological warfare.

Here is a brief overview:Arno van Kessel, a Dutch lawyer, filed a civil case against several high-profile figures, including Bill Gates, Albert Bourla (CEO of Pfizer), Mark Rutte (former Dutch Prime Minister and current NATO Secretary-General), and other NATO officials. The case, initiated in 2023, seeks to determine whether the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were intended for public health or constituted a bioweapon. The lawsuit alleges that these individuals and entities deliberately misled the public about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines, leading to significant harm.

It draws parallels to historical legal actions, such as the Nuremberg Trials, suggesting a potential "Nuremberg 2" if the accusations are substantiated. Key Events:The case was set to have its first substantive hearing on July 9, 2025, in Leeuwarden, Netherlands. Weeks before the hearing, Arno van Kessel was arrested in a dramatic fashion—blindfolded, handcuffed, and detained in a maximum-security prison without charges. This arrest is perceived as an attempt to prevent him from presenting the case, raising concerns about judicial interference. The arrest involved a special intervention team, and van Kessel was labeled a suspect in an investigation into a criminal network, though no evidence has been presented to support this claim. Despite the arrest, the case proceeded, with nearly 200 documents entered as evidence, and the court affirmed its jurisdiction over Gates, dismissing his challenge based on non-residency in the Netherlands. Implications:The case has garnered international attention, with millions following updates and thousands supporting the legal action through social media and other platforms. It highlights tensions between global health policies, individual rights, and the accountability of influential figures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The potential outcome, expected in approximately six weeks from the hearing date, could lead to further legal actions or summons for the defendants to stand trial, depending on the judge's ruling.”

https://x.com/PWestoff/status/1944474955359371334

You see. They don't want a system that makes or holds them accountable.

They want omnipotent power. Fools side with them, thinking any benefit they perceive would hold true from such tyrants.

The destruction of the west is what they require. history with all its errors, is still what they fear. In fact it is globalist elites that wage wars, finance them and take from the people.

We have 2 choices in life. We must make them daily. Live in fear. Or live in awe.

I'll bet the first cements their power. I'll bet the second cements ours.

Every minute you can fail this test. And every minute of life you are reoffered this option.

No matter how many times you failed to live in awe before, it is yours to take now. Every precious present is yours to take.

Be who they fear. A free thinker. A free speaker.

Instead of a product of fear.

Your growl is infectious.

