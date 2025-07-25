LawyerLisa’s Substack

Chris Coles FRSA
5h

Lisa, as you make very plain, it would seem that there are a number if high level people out there in fear for their lives, simply because they chose to believe what the vast pharmaceutical industry told them, and then followed through with actions that they now regret. What they now have to come to terms with is their need to face the facts and honestly admit their mistakes; for that is surely their only way out of their dilemma. A dilemma so clearly highlighted by a recent conversation.

Some time ago I came across a reference to use nicotine patches to remove the COVID spikes, but had no details to help me understand what was being advised. yesterday, by pure chance, I came across this link https://thedrardisshow.com/the-antidote  What you will discover is a long conversation with a very intelligent doctor, who describes his journey to a complete understanding of what COVID actually is, and how to clear it out of your body. Yes, a full couple of hours, but I will guarantee, you will never forget it. I suggest you skip the first 2.5 minutes, and also, as the stage left-hand background includes rather odd computer screens running continuously, you will need to cover that on the left side of your screen. But once he gets talking, it becomes very impressively interesting. He starts with what he realised was wrong with hospital protocols before COVID appeared, and then walks you through his entire journey to the published details of what COVID actually is . . . not a virus, which he learns from an intriguing email from another doctor. All of you should watch it, everyone needs to watch this interview.

At the end, he describes everything you need to know that will allow you to completely remove the COVID attachments to the spikes. No I am not going to say here what he has discovered, as his journey is quite remarkably believable. Please, find the time, and watch it from the start;

I guarantee; you will never regret it.

It is details like this that serve to highlight why some people believe their way out is to lock up the likes of Dutch attorney Arno van Kessel., when there is simply too much evidence coming to light now, and thus all they are doing is digging their own graves; when an honest admission of their mistakes would instead serve them well with everyone out here, who are telling the truth about what has, and is continuing; to destroy their credibility.

2 replies
C Taylor
5hEdited

“Dutch attorney Arno van Kessel—lead prosecutor in the historic case against Gates, Bourla, Rutte & others—has been thrown into a maximum-security prison. ... Weeks before the hearing, Arno van Kessel was arrested in a dramatic fashion—blindfolded, handcuffed, and detained in a maximum-security prison without charges." While he might have been thrown in prison for some unrelated infraction, (yeah, right!) that he was without charges strongly suggests that his arrest was politically motivated. If those being prosecuted are innocent and have nothing to hide, then, from the perspective of the "ruling elites" there would be no need for van Kessel's incarceration—on the contrary, it only points to tacit guilt of the prosecuted. If anything can be considered positive from this it would be that it shows that those in power are starting to panic and are now running scared; why else would the authorities have to resort to such drastic measures?

