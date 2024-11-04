“ DC4EU workshop in Milan on how the digital wallet can benefit students

DC4EU project partners, Sinead Nealon from the ECCA – European Campus Card Association and Tor Fridell from Ladok hosted a workshop entitled ‘How do cards fit in a wallet environment’ at the ECCA annual conference in Milan, Italy on the 15th to 17th of May 2024. The event was attended by 115 people from 20 countries.

The workshop provided an ideal platform for all the relevant stakeholders to provide input and the panel included representatives from the Erasmus Student Network (Lorenzo Mazzeo), HEIs (Alexander Loechel Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München), Service Providers (Henry Kliegel KUARIO) and Google (Mikhail Strunkin).

The discussion focused on how a digital wallet can benefit students by enabling secure access to information and services.

It was agreed that the provision of a safe, reliable, and privacy-enhancing means of digital identification will be easily accepted by the students, as they are digitally native. The EUDI wallet will be a game changer putting all these requirements under one simple and single solution.

New and emerging online educational processes will require new solutions. Data security and identity assurance are necessities in the new education ecosystem, especially for the evaluation process. The Digital Credentials For Europe (DC4EU) project will help in the delivery of a new interoperable environment in education and social security.”

