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Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
2h

I have e one immediate standard. I want to know what an alt media person thinks of 9/11. If they get that wrong, if they get who done it wrong, I don't pay much attention.

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
3h

Wow! Though I'm a social theorist in the social sciences... this is really well put.

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