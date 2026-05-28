Albert Pike uber Satanist occult masonic bad boy, is alleged to have said…if the people require a hero..we will provide them with one.

Cue demonic music and maniacal laughing.

Then the system sets in a perpetual concrete because our real heroes are overtaken by the juiced heroes. The controversy is decided, scripted and the script writer has written the protagonist and antagonist. Everything is fitted around THE STORY they want you to focus on.

Then your attention is focused on their game, their script, their solution.

Do you understand how useful that is.

then the REAL heroes would need a manner of discrediting them. Burying them. Or occasionally maligning them by associating them with a crack pot.

false flags. False Kirked. Bigger than life heroes. All have you separated from your own power. Look they killed my hero. Dejected. Who died. Are you sure. What did they represent. Oh all they represented died. Move on. Get it.

Start with the premise that the big “look at this” and the huge controversy is control. If it divides us into boxes, that's demon stuff. Diablo. Divide. Get it.

If no one covers it but clearly it is a huge story, or if all kinds of poo pooing this isn't a thing happens then... It's a thing that's up next and they don't want you passing them on the curve.

One thing they want, is for you to be looking in the rear view mirror. As far back as possible. Fight about the 250 years ago stuff. Earlier if possible.

Or if that's not working, about the stuff you can't change about yourself. Skin color. Being chosen as a loved child of God happy to be alive in the fray. Is that you???

Now on to today's reveal.

You may already know this. But it's relative news to me.

The conspiracy theory goes like this.

Alex Jones is the dead comedian Bill Hicks. This is a conspiracy theory within a conspiracy theory. But wow. What do your eyes and ears say.

Can you tell me what you think?

I cover a portion of Alex Jones and his unique role in the covid scam* in my book WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron. Find out what my view is there.

Get the book on Amazon. While delivery trucks have gas and don't start social crediting your orders.

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