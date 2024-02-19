Where Low Traffic Neighborhoods are being pushed without their ‘consent’. There is stakeholder ‘consent’, and ‘groups’ who ‘love’ it. But for something being pencil pushed along by bureaucrats that is a lot of NOT LIKING THE PROPOSALS THEY ARE FORCED TO LIVE THROUGH.

I am telling you your world is being uprooted LOCALLY. YOU ARE not far off the Bath experience and you must get into your local governments.

Bath has been guinea pigs for anti-democratic imposition of

blanket 20km per hour speed limit; parking charges based on car emissions; low traffic neighbourhoods; resident parking zones based on emissions;

Are you going to wait until ‘Bath’ comes to town?

According to this Press Release:

https://www.c40.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/584_Cities_Race_to_Zero_Press_Release.pdf

‘72 Cities & Local Authorities join the Cities Race to Zero Campaign on Paris Agreement 5-year Anniversary Race to Zero is a global campaign to build momentum for ambitious climate action and demonstrate global commitment to the Paris Agreement ahead of COP26. London, UK (12 December 2020) - 72 new cities and local authorities around the world are joining the Race to Zero, a global campaign to mobilize cities, businesses, regions, and investors around a green and just recovery ahead of next year’s COP26 in Glasgow. These commitments were announced at the Climate Ambition Summit hosted by the UK, France and the UN, in partnership with Chile and Italy, in the lead up to COP26. They were made possible through the support of the UK100 and DK2020 networks in securing new local commitments. These pledges are part of the Cities Race to Zero, a partner effort to support cities around the world in accessing the Race to Zero with the best available expertise and tools, led by C40 Cities, the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy (GCoM), ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability (ICLEI), United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), CDP, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and the World Resources Institute (WRI). The initiative aims to recruit 1,000 cities around the world to deliver inclusive and resilient climate action for a zero carbon transition and green and just COVID-19 recovery. Cities and municipalities signing onto the Race to Zero today include: ● Bath and North East Somerset Council, United Kingdom ● Birmingham City Council, United Kingdom ● Bury Metropolitan Borough Council, United Kingdom ● Cambridgeshire County Council, United Kingdom ● Cornwall Council, United Kingdom ● Cotswold District Council, United Kingdom ● Gloucestershire County Council, United Kingdom ● Leeds City Council, United Kingdom ● Leicester City Council, United Kingdom ● Leicestershire County Council, United Kingdom ● Liverpool City Council, United Kingdom ● London Borough of Camden, United Kingdom ● London Borough of Enfield, United Kingdom ● Milton Keynes Council, United Kingdom ● Newcastle-upon-Tyne City Council, United Kingdom ● Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council, United Kingdom ● Oxford City Council, United Kingdom PRESS RELEASE ● Royal Borough of Greenwich, United Kingdom ● Reading Borough Council, United Kingdom ● Solihull Council, United Kingdom ● South Gloucestershire Council, United Kingdom ● West of England Combined Authority, United Kingdom ● Wiltshire Council, United Kingdom ● Edinburgh, United Kingdom ● Ballerup, Denmark ● Brøndby, Denmark ● Esbjerg, Denmark ● Favrskov, Denmark ● Faxe, Denmark ● Fredensborg, Denmark ● Furesø, Denmark ● Fåborg-Midtfyn, Denmark ● Gentofte, Denmark ● Gladsaxe, Denmark ● Guldborgsund, Denmark ● Haderslev, Denmark ● Hedensted, Denmark ● Herlev, Denmark ● Herning, Denmark ● Hjørring, Denmark ● Holbæk, Denmark ● Horsens, Denmark ● Hvidovre, Denmark ● Kerteminde, Denmark ● Kolding, Denmark ● Langeland, Denmark ● Lyngby-Taarbæk, Denmark ● Nordfyn, Denmark ● Nyborg, Denmark ● Odder, Denmark ● Odense, Denmark ● Odsherred, Denmark ● Ringkøbing-Skjern, Denmark ● Rudersdal, Denmark ● Rødovre, Denmark ● Skive, Denmark ● Slagelse, Denmark ● Sorø, Denmark ● Struer, Denmark ● Svendborg, Denmark PRESS RELEASE ● Syddjurs, Denmark ● Tårnby, Denmark ● Varde, Denmark ● Vejen, Denmark ● Vesthimmerland, Denmark ● Viborg, Denmark ● Vordingborg, Denmark ● Ærø, Denmark ● Aabenraa, Denmark ● Aalborg, Denmark ● Dalian, China ● Brussels Capital Region, Belgium Cities wishing to join the Cities Race to Zero should contact info@citiesracetozero.org. For more information, please visit www.citiesracetozero.org”

The full list of cities racing to this zero!!! is found on their website

Are ‘Liveable Neighborhoods’ by closing roads steps into the 15 minute city.

According to the https://www.c40knowledgehub.org/s/cities-race-to-zero?language=en_US

“About Cities Race to Zero

Cities Race to Zero is the official partner of the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign offering cities and local governments of all size a single entry-point to join this global effort to halve global emissions by 2030 and deliver a healthier, fairer zero carbon world in time.

By joining the Cities Race to Zero, you pledge to do the following:

Publicly endorse the following Principles:

We recognise the global climate emergency.

We are committed to keeping global heating below the 1.5°Celsius goal of the Paris Agreement.

We are committed to putting inclusive climate action at the center of all urban decision-making, to create thriving and equitable communities for everyone.

We invite our partners – political leaders, CEOs, trade unions, investors, and civil society – to join us in recognising the global climate emergency and help us deliver on science-based action to overcome it.

Pledge to reach (net)-zero in the 2040s or sooner, or by mid-century at the latest, in line with global efforts to limit warming to 1.5°Celsius.

& explain what steps will be taken toward achieving net zero, especially in the short- to medium-term. Set an interim target to achieve in the next decade, which reflects a fair share of the 50% global reduction in CO2 by 2030 identified in the IPCC Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°Celsius.

Immediately proceed to planning at least one inclusive and equitable climate action as listed on www.citiesracetozero.org that will help to place your city on a resilient pathway consistent with the 1.5°Celsius objective of the Paris Agreement and begin implementation within a year of your commitment.

Report progress annually, beginning no later than the year you joined Cities Race to Zero to your usual or the recommended reporting platform. Your 1.5°Celsius target and action commitment(s) should be shared through your regular channels of reporting. If you have not reported before, you will be contacted by partners for support.”

EVERYTHING IS AT THE LOCAL LEVEL. WHICH IS HOW WE WIN AND WHERE WE NEED TO GROWL.

who else is involved in this draconian tyranny?

“Cities Race to Zero Partners

The following partners have come together to mobilize an unprecedented coalition of cities committed to setting science-based targets and start implementing inclusive and resilient climate action.

C40 Cities

CDP

GCoM

ICLEI

UCLG

WWF

WRI

Coalition Partners

DK2020

Metropolis

RAMCC

UK100”

There is no such thing as a 15 minute city, except for A MASSIVE UNDERTAKING TO FUND AND ACCOMPLISH IT.

here is the response: