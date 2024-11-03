The greatest spend and control for the globalist agenda. Behind every thou shalt not talk is a pillar of the globalist state. If it's #realitydenialism plus #censorship , then it is a control matrix aimed at the decimation of the nation state.

which again is why EH-lites want us to not like 'populists'.

Who are the globalists?

Trudeau Singh and the proof is Bill c-293 - see all my work on this subject. Biden Harris administration. And the proof is the Amendments to the International Health Regulations were submitted by the Biden administration.

No one paints Biden Harris as globalists in this election campaign. That is a lost opportunity.

thank-you for your support. I may not have perfect syntax, grammar or punctuation. I certainly care less than I should. I am focused on delivering as much information as I can in the time we have before greater censorship.

For my international readers: there are 4-5 ways to jail Canadians for speech being pushed through our parliamentary system. Life in prison. So we are in a climate that courage is prized. Courage will lift others to speak and Courage is needed to decipher our world.

I ROAR COURAGE. and I will take the slings and arrows of your criticism of my writing. I will step on that and the other words aimed for me: like CLIMATE DENIER. conspiracy theorist.

meh. Develop what you need to win. Focus people on the win.

iamama iamama imma gonna write yall.

Thus it is a race. I am focused on crossing the finish line before the tyrants.

let’s all do that.

together.

shall we.

