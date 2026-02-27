Governments are infiltrated.

Religions are infiltrated.

Financial systems are infiltrated.

Corporations are infiltrated.

Education is infiltrated.

Even Your farmers markets are infiltrated.

Subversion has been methodical.

Stratified.

Saturated.

THE PLACE infiltration will be most important is within the .. RESISTANCE.

How dumb do you have to be to think this is not so.

In fact the top most operators will be sent here. The best. The 33 degree masons. Long time pedo intelligence 5 eyes. Jesuit. Mossad. Cia. Ccp. Intergenerational satanic families.

THE PLAY I'M GUESSING?

Keep us looking backwards at covid injustice while those with the nooses and guillotines surround us in darkness.

Alternative media may be generating our heroes and curating our stories - just like fox or cnn. It is not a loss to cover what we already know.

Ask your alternative media to cover

The noahide laws.

The capital punishment in bill c-9.

no?

Ask them to denounce all religious supremism including baal and molech worship or that gentiles have the souls of animals.

No?

By their fruits you shall know them.

The top operators are among us.

The absolute BEST have been assigned to us.

I had a dream about deceit. In it a man said. “They will think I am their best friend. They will Embrace me even as I savor their deaths and long for their destruction.”

While a salesman spoke I knew the true message.

Only the hunters among us forgot, who they seek favor with was who hunted them Most.

Their souls are his currency.

Consider friends it is fact. Our movement is slithering with snakes.

they will be polished. Say the right things. They are selected for their perfection. They will hiss their enchantments.

And yet.

Two facts cannot be true at once.

If you see evidence of poison. It is so. If it bubbles to the surface.

It is so.

Teeth gnashing is an observable tell. Yes. Sir I witnessed your teeth gnashing.

Matthew 15

15 13 He answered, “Every plant that my heavenly Father has not planted will be rooted up. 14 Let them alone; they are blind guides.[c] And if the blind lead the blind, both will fall into a pit.”

(But even you canaanite can be redeemed, should this become your heart. It is so said.

The Faith of a Canaanite Woman

21 And Jesus went away from there and withdrew to the district of Tyre and Sidon. 22 And behold, a Canaanite woman from that region came out and was crying, “Have mercy on me, O Lord, Son of David; my daughter is severely oppressed by a demon.” 23 But he did not answer her a word. And his disciples came and begged him, saying, “Send her away, for she is crying out after us.” 24 He answered, “I was sent only to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” 25 But she came and knelt before him, saying, “Lord, help me.” 26 And he answered, “It is not right to take the children’s bread and throw it to the dogs.” 27 She said, “Yes, Lord, yet even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their masters’ table.” 28 Then Jesus answered her, “O woman, great is your faith! Let it be done for you as you desire.” And her daughter was healed instantly.[e] )

If I find facts that are hidden. About wolves in sheeps clothing..

Do you want me to show you.

For you adulate after… heroes that aren't.

There are wolves among us.

