To find out about what are the WHO focal points please look at my first post on Canada which I review extensively what they are and their role.

The Satellite offices or aka their Focal Points for the WHO were listed here.

United States of America

Address: 525 Twenty-Third St. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20037 USA

Tel.: +1 (202) 974-3000

Fax: +1 (202) 974-3663

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/us

That link seems broken but this one works. (for now).

To find out what the Focal Points do review here more extensively. You realize that the WHO satellite offices or Focal Points are foreign entities on domestic soil.

https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/searo/whe/fp-ihr.pdf

While we need certainly to look at the amendments to the IHR and the Pandemic Treaty, we may actually need to unwind the 2005 IHR and repeal these and uproot the foreign entities on domestic soil ushering globalism.

Why is it that our Public Health and Regulatory Agencies seem to be dropping the ball? is it because they are no longer ours. They are Tedros, and the WHO. they are literally satellite offices of the WHO. They are therefore who they are funded by. They are the stakeholders and GAVI et al. And since Tedros is Xi’s they are the CCP. Likely? or not?”

So the Satellite Office of the Who has an address and website. the Paho link for the US was down but I found another one with a variation in the ending.

Let us see what is listed for the WHO Satellite Office for the USA shall we.

“United States of America

The cooperation between PAHO and the United States of America goes back to the founding of the Organization. The first General International Sanitary Convention of the American Republics, whose purpose was to assure effective cooperation in promoting health in the Americas, was held in Washington, DC, from 2 to 5 December 1902 with representatives of 11 countries present. These were the first steps towards the consolidation and creation of what was to become the oldest, continuously functioning international health agency in the world, The Pan American Sanitary Bureau (PASB). The first Chairman of the PASB was Dr. Walter Wyman, the surgeon general of the United States Public Health and Marine Hospital Service. This year PAHO celebrates 120 years of active work in the public health arena of the Americas.”

Now unlike the page on Canada it is pretty obscured what is comprised of the US satellite office (focal point) for the WHO. it lists the following.

The American Rescue Plan Act https://www.paho.org/en/usg-american-rescue-plan-act-support-paho-response-covid-19; Covid-19 Situtiona in the Region of the Americas https://www.paho.org/en/topics/coronavirus-infections/coronavirus-disease-covid-19-pandemic; The CDC. Yep it lists the CDC. I read this as meaning the CDC is part of the Focal point of the WHO. therefore a satellite office of the WHO. therefore providing information and now reporting to the WHO. does that make sense. Look for your self and correct me if I am wrong. https://www.cdc.gov/; US Government’s Foreign Assistance https://foreignassistance.gov/

This obviously needs TO BE a massive share.

If I were an American and loved my country I would do an FOI on all the Regional, City and Country offices that are part of the web of these Focal Points or Satellite Offices of the Who. I would as a patriot of my country want to know how compromised these now are.

Are your tax dollars funding a foreign entity with interests adverse to your country. DIG. I just lit the way. The rest is for those in your country who love your country like I do from the North. You are a beacon of Hope for me. Freedom is important. Please get this to those best able to expose it. Tucker, Rogan, Roguski, Blaze, etc.

Freedom might be a tad more complicated now but to preserve it is also just a list of things that need dismantling.

Here is a video how us government funds PAHO (the WHO) to vaccinate the Americas to the tune of 75 million.

If it seems hard, it is because they want us to feel that way. It is as easy as pie. go to the OECD and get the list of legislation the globalists mandated get loaded and locked in all our countries. unload it. Get the list of OECD legislation that they tracked in each country that needed repealing (because of how protective it was of the Nation State) and re-enact these. Follow the globalist bread crumbs. What I do is follow them like a HUNTER. I know the vile stench I now smell.

So PAHO is the Who Satellite Office. PAHO US lists the CDC.

If you think the CDC reporting the WHO is NORMAL it is not.

and it explains things doesn’t it.

Now Foreign Assistance reporting to the WHO or being listed as a satellite Office of WHO is wild. why is it listed there if it is not part of the Focal Point for the US.

WHAT DOES FOREIGN ASSISTANCE DO?

Go to their site. IT IS LITERALLY ALL THE ECONOMIC AND MILITARY AID SPENT ABROAD. and looks like mostly in Ukraine. So what does the PAHO site tell me? that Foreign Assistance using American’s money is part of the WHO. THINK ABOUT THAT.

Now because I want you to see what I see as I publish here it is. I go to the website for the focal point of the United States of America and get the Rescue Plan Act, the Covid 19 situation in the Americas, the CDC and the US Government’s Foreign Assistance. Does the WHO and therefore Xi, Gates, Gavi and everyone who funds or profits from the WHO power structure dictate or have a two way information set with these organizations.

This needs to be unpacked with some serious big boys. I’m just little lawyerlisa (why they need to hire me). But should foreign assistance be a focal point of the WHO?

Who is taking instructions to OR FROM the Who in your country.

Take down the beast. it is the imperative.