These are the side effects found in the package leaflet the WHO had:

sleepiness or feeling dizzy

abdominal pain

enlarged lymph nodes

excessive sweating, itchy skin, rash or hives

sensation like numbness, tingling, pins and needles (paraesthesia)

reduced sensation of touch (hypoaesthesia)

ringing in the ears (tinnitus)

major blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia) have been observed with a frequency of less than 1 in 100,000 vaccinated individuals

low blood platelets (thrombocytopenia)

Questions:

Why did the WHO get a package insert?

Did they give it to their National Focal Points?

Where was the bottleneck to getting side effects to media, pundits, vaxees, doctors, administrators, nurses, offices, employers, unions reps, teachers, school clinics, etc.

WHO PACKAGE LEAFLET found here: https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/azcovid/pdf/covax/who-clean-pl-azd1222-en.pdf

I wonder what the ‘clean’ means in their nomenclature, and is their a dirty version.

And because my finds sometimes go down, I have also downloaded.

“Package leaflet: Information for the user

Vaxzevria solution for injection

COVID-19 Vaccine (ChAdOx1-S [recombinant])

Read all of this leaflet carefully before the vaccine is given because it contains important

information for you.

- Keep this leaflet. You may need to read it again.

- If you have any further questions, ask your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.

- If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible

side effects not listed in this leaflet. See section 4.

What is in this leaflet

1. What Vaxzevria is and what it is used for

2. What you need to know before you receive Vaxzevria

3. How Vaxzevria is given

4. Possible side effects

5. How to store Vaxzevria

6. Contents of the pack and other information

1. What Vaxzevria is and what it is used for

Vaxzevria is a vaccine used to protect people aged 18 years and older against COVID-19.

COVID-19 is caused by a virus called coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Vaxzevria stimulates the body’s natural defences (immune system). It causes the body to produce its

own protection (antibodies) against the virus. This will help to protect you against COVID-19 in the

future. None of the ingredients in this vaccine can cause COVID-19.

2. What you need to know before you receive Vaxzevria

Do not have the vaccine:

 If you have ever had a severe allergic reaction to any of the active substances or any of the other

ingredients listed in section 6.

 If you have had a major blood clot occurring at the same time as having low levels of platelets

(thrombocytopenia) after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine.

If you are not sure, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.

Warnings and precautions

Tell your doctor, pharmacist or nurse before vaccination:

 If you have ever had a severe allergic reaction after any other vaccine injection or after you

were given Vaxzevria in the past;

 If you currently have a severe infection with a high temperature (over 38°C);

 If you have ever had a blood clot or if you have an autoimmune disorder (illness where the

body’s immune system attacks its own cells) including ITP (idiopathic thrombocytopenic

purpura);

 If you have a problem with bleeding or bruising, or if you are taking a blood thinning medicine

(anticoagulant);

3

 If your immune system does not work properly (immunodeficiency) or are taking medicines that

weaken the immune system (such as high-dose corticosteroids, immunosuppressants or cancer

medicines).

If you are not sure if any of the above applies to you, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse before

you are given the vaccine.

As with any vaccine, Vaxzevria may not protect everyone who is vaccinated from COVID-19. It is not

yet known how long people who receive the vaccine will be protected for.

Blood disorders

Very rare cases of blood clots with low levels of blood platelets have been observed following

vaccination with Vaxzevria. The majority of these cases occurred within the first 21 days following

vaccination and some cases had a fatal outcome.

Blood clots in the brain, not associated with low levels of blood platelets have been observed very

rarely following vaccination with Vaxzevria. However, it has not been determined whether these

events were due to the vaccine. Some cases had a fatal outcome.

Neurological disorders

Very rare cases of demyelinating disorders (disorders that affect the covering layer around the nerves),

such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), have been observed following vaccination with Vaxzevria.

However, it has not been determined whether these events were due to the vaccine. Seek urgent

medical attention if you develop weakness and paralysis in the extremities that sometimes spreads to

the chest and face.

Risk of very rare events after a booster dose

The risk of very rare events (such as blood disorders including thrombosis with thrombocytopenia

syndrome) after a booster dose of Vaxzevria is unknown.

Seek urgent medical attention if from a few days following vaccination you:

 experience a severe or persistent headache, blurred vision, confusion or seizures (fits).

 develop shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, leg pain or persistent abdominal pain.

 notice unusual skin bruising or pinpoint round spots beyond the site of vaccination.

Children and adolescents

No data are currently available on the use of Vaxzevria in children and adolescents younger than

18 years of age.

Other medicines and Vaxzevria

Tell your doctor, pharmacist or nurse if you are taking, have recently taken or might take, any other

medicines or vaccines.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding

Pregnancy

If you are pregnant, think you may be pregnant, or are planning to have a baby, tell your doctor,

pharmacist or nurse. Your doctor, pharmacist or nurse will discuss with you the benefits and

potential risks of receiving the vaccine during pregnancy.

Breastfeeding

Available data from animal studies and use of this vaccine in breastfeeding women do not suggest a

risk to breastfed newborns/infants.

4

Driving and using machines

Vaxzevria has no known effect on the ability to drive and use machines. However, side effects listed

in section 4 may impact your ability to drive and use machines. If you feel unwell, do not drive or use

machines.

Vaxzevria contains sodium and alcohol (ethanol)

This medicine contains less than 1 mmol sodium (23 mg) per dose of 0.5 ml. This means that it is

essentially ‘sodium-free’.

This medicine contains a very small amount of alcohol (2 mg of alcohol (ethanol) per dose of 0.5 ml).

This is not enough to cause any noticeable effects.

3. How Vaxzevria is given

Vaxzevria is injected into a muscle (usually in the upper arm).

Primary vaccination course

You will receive 2 injections. You will be told when you need to return for your second injection

of Vaxzevria.

The second injection can be given between 4 and 12 weeks after the first injection.

When Vaxzevria is given for the first injection, it is recommended that Vaxzevria (and not another

vaccine against COVID-19) should be given for the second injection to complete the primary

vaccination course.

If you miss an injection

If you forget to go back at the scheduled time, ask your doctor, pharmacist or nurse for advice. It is

important that you return for your second injection of Vaxzevria.

Booster dose

You may receive a booster injection of Vaxzevria. The booster injection may be given at least

3 months after you have completed the primary vaccination course with Vaxzevria or an mRNA

COVID-19 vaccine.

4. Possible side effects

Like all medicines, this vaccine can cause side effects, although not everybody gets them.

Major blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia) have been

observed very rarely (with a frequency less than 1 in 100,000 vaccinated individuals).

Get medical attention immediately if from a few days following vaccination you get any of the

following symptoms:

 experience a severe or persistent headache, blurred vision, confusion or seizures (fits)

 develop shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, leg pain or persistent abdominal pain

 notice unusual skin bruising or pinpoint round spots beyond the site of vaccination

Get urgent medical attention if you get symptoms of a severe allergic reaction. Such reactions may

include a combination of any of the following symptoms:

 feeling faint or light-headed

 changes in your heartbeat

 shortness of breath or wheezing

 swelling of your lips, face, or throat

5

In clinical studies, most side effects were mild to moderate in nature and resolved within a few days.

Fewer side effects were reported after the second dose.

Medicines containing paracetamol can be taken if you need relief from side effects such as pain and/or

fever.

After vaccination, you may have more than one side effect at the same time (for example, muscle/joint

aches, headaches, chills and generally feeling unwell). If any of your symptoms are persistent, please

seek advice from your healthcare provider.

The following side effects may occur with Vaxzevria:

Very Common (may affect more than 1 in 10 people)

 tenderness, pain, warmth or itching where the injection is given

 generally feeling unwell

 feeling tired (fatigue)

 chills or feeling feverish

 headache

 feeling sick (nausea)

 joint pain or muscle ache

Common (may affect up to 1 in 10 people)

 swelling or redness where the injection is given

 fever

 being sick (vomiting) or diarrhoea

 pain in legs or arms

 flu-like symptoms, such as high temperature, sore throat, runny nose, cough and chills

Uncommon (may affect up to 1 in 100 people)

 sleepiness or feeling dizzy

 abdominal pain

 enlarged lymph nodes

 excessive sweating, itchy skin, rash or hives

 sensation like numbness, tingling, pins and needles (paraesthesia)

 reduced sensation of touch (hypoaesthesia)

 ringing in the ears (tinnitus)

Very rare (may affect up to 1 in 10,000 people)

 major blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia) have

been observed with a frequency of less than 1 in 100,000 vaccinated individuals

 low blood platelets (thrombocytopenia)

Not known (the frequency cannot be determined from the available data)

 severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis)

 severe swelling of the lips, mouth, throat (which may cause difficulty in swallowing or

breathing)

Reporting of side effects

If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible

side effects not listed in this leaflet. You can also report side effects directly via the national reporting

system or www.covax.azcovid-19.com. Include the vaccine brand and batch/lot number if available.

By reporting side effects you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine.

6

5. How to store Vaxzevria

Keep this medicine out of the sight and reach of children.

Information about storage, expiry, and use and handling are described in the section intended for

healthcare professionals at the end of the leaflet.

Your doctor, pharmacist or nurse is responsible for storing this vaccine and disposing of any unused

product correctly.

6. Contents of the pack and other information

What Vaxzevria contains

One dose (0.5 ml) contains:

COVID-19 Vaccine (ChAdOx1-S

*

recombinant), not less than 2.5 × 108

infectious units (Inf.U),

which corresponds to 5 × 1010 viral particles.

*Recombinant, replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus vector encoding the SARS-CoV-2 Spike

glycoprotein. Produced in genetically modified human embryonic kidney (HEK) 293 cells.

This product contains genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

The other excipients are L-histidine, L-histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, magnesium chloride

hexahydrate, polysorbate 80, ethanol, sucrose, sodium chloride, disodium edetate dihydrate, water for

injections.

What Vaxzevria looks like and contents of the pack

Solution for injection. The solution is colourless to slightly brown, clear to slightly opaque and particle

free.

Pack sizes (not all pack sizes may be marketed):

10 dose vial (5 ml) in packs of 10 vials.

Marketing Authorisation Holder

AstraZeneca AB

SE-151 85 Södertälje

Sweden

This leaflet was last revised in 11/2022

Other sources of information

Scan the QR code with a mobile device to get this information in different languages.

www.covax.azcovid-19.com

7

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following information is intended for healthcare professionals only:

Storage

Do not use Vaxzevria after the expiry date which is stated on the carton. The expiry date refers to the

last day of that month.

Store at 2-8ºC.

Do not freeze.

Keep vials in outer carton to protect from light.

The vaccine does not contain any preservative. After first dose withdrawal, use the vial as soon as

practically possible and within 6 hours (stored at 2ºC to 8ºC). Discard any unused vaccine.

Administration

Vaxzevria is a colourless to slightly brown, clear to slightly opaque solution. The vaccine should be

inspected visually for particulate matter and discolouration prior to administration. Discard the vial if

the solution is discoloured or visible particles are observed. Do not shake the vial.

Each vaccine dose of 0.5 ml is withdrawn into a syringe for injection to be administered

intramuscularly. Use a separate sterile needle and syringe for each individual.

Each vial contains at least the number of doses stated. It is normal for liquid to remain in the vial after

withdrawing the final dose. When low dead volume syringes and/or needles are used, the amount

remaining in the vial may be sufficient for an additional dose. Care should be taken to ensure a full

0.5 ml dose is administered. Where a full 0.5 ml dose cannot be extracted, the remaining volume

should be discarded. Do not pool excess vaccine from multiple vials.

To facilitate the traceability of the vaccine, the name and the batch number of the administered

product should be clearly recorded for each recipient.

Instruct individuals to visit www.covax.azcovid-19.com to obtain this printed information in other

languages.

Disposal

Vaxzevria contains genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Any unused vaccine or waste material

should be disposed of in accordance with local requirements. Spills should be disinfected with an

appropriate antiviral disinfectant.”

I appreciate your support, your readership and our joint experience in a surreal pathological world that pretends to prioritize safe while fundamentally abusing humanity.

