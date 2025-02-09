If the WHO is Chiiiina.

Then Trudeau and global-pantsies need to leave the WHO.

Otherwise it's literally the Cuban Missile Crisis

.

How's that for a PR campaign to run with. McKinsey can sit on it. They cost billions from governments to PR us into communism is my theory. The framing of every commie tax and totalitarian stasi legislation.

Gee they better figure out who needs to win. Bought to shit in their own pants. I hope they get diaper rash and advance testing on theTP that vaccinates. Vaccine by toilet paper for McKinsey.

.

Bird flu is just the UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME excuse and farmer land repatriation anyway. BILL C-293 IS THE COMMUNIST TOTALITARIAN CHARTER

.

It's like an army marching.

Frame it people.

I see it.

Share

Leave a comment