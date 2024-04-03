The amendments of the International Health Regulations are problematic to say the least. They are attached below.

States Parties shall take measures to implement paragraphs 1, 1. bis, and 2 of this Article, including, as necessary, by allocating human and financial resources [, DEL ] and adjusting their [national law DEL ] [domestic legislative and administrative arrangements ] in accordance with paragraph 3 of Article 59

Including, as necessary

as necessary: implies that this will be an ongoing ask,

Including: implies that this can be other then what is listed.

What is so far listed as AN ONGOING ASK

allocating human resources to the administration of this next level global governance scheme; THIS IS A DOMESTIC GOVERNMENT PRESENCE OF THE WHO;

allocating financial resources of this next level global governance scheme; THIS IS A NEW LEVEL OF TAXATION TO SUPPORT THE WHO;

and adjusting domestic legislative and administrative arrangements; THIS IS WRITING LAWS AGAINST OUR INTEREST IN FAVOUR OF THE WHO;

This is essentially setting up within your country a WHO LED superstructure of government, loyal to??? not WE THE PEOPLE. Not democracy.

they tax you;

they rule you;

they are unaccountable to you;

I believe the solution is to repeal the original 2005 IHR Amendments. You certainly don’t amend what isn’t there in the first place. EVERY STATE THAT HAS love for their people and for resisting the tyranny of a few, must attempt to do so now.

Louisiana: this is the next step de-ratifying the 2005 IHR Amendments within your state borders. Can the House de-ratify the 2005 IHR Amendments passed in 2005? The WHO marches to the CCP Gates Gavi order.

Lawfare idea: treat them like a criminal syndicate in any state, and prosecute them. Remember they have diplomatic immunity. but surely members of criminal syndicates no longer fit the definition of Diplomatic. If you manage international relations, well that is one thing. If you manage a criminal cartel, that is quite another, loyal to President XI to boot.

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

“A drug cartel is a criminal organization composed of independent drug lords who collude with each other in order to improve their profits and dominate the illegal drug trade. Drug cartels form with the purpose of controlling the supply of the illegal drug trade and maintaining prices at a high level. The formations of drug cartels are common in Latin American countries. Rivalries between multiple drug cartels cause them to wage turf wars against each other.”

Otherwise

never accountable; perpetual new government that isn’t of the people for the people ; perpetual taxing; biochemical servitude;

If I a tiny wee nobody like myself can write these ideas, then some magnificent LIONS can certainly implement them.

Leave a comment

Share