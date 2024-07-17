Often I look at my world and just think what adds up. Last night I posited that we are seeing a Military force being assembled in our countries under our noses. Someone sent a confirmation.

Fyi CCP is at the look weak while strong phase.

That messaging we are hearing is to make war with China appear like a palatable easily swallowed pate on crackers. Trap.

Military and military force abroad?

A military force is being assembled in our counties.

When the valiant leave.

When the strong are drafted.

The rest are left to the NWO.

I've watched the 3 arenas. Taiwan, the middle east and Ukraine. It's for WW3.

each have their solid

reasons we accept or don't.

Its the improbability of their assembly as a whole. All the improbable things pandemics EXTREME WEATHER. All these destabilizing things inflation. Mass infertility..ALL WORKING THE SAME TIME TO THE SAME destabilizing EFFECT. Nuremberg gone Euthanasia and sterilization in?

The average military age is 40 in the Ukraine. Families send out their 15 year old boys out of the country. You think they want peace. None? No electios because War.

No leaders act like they fear elections or the polls. There'sa lot of chess games to play out the right in the EU. Trudeau’s smirk looks like he is about counting on an assassination, and war. Like zelenski once war starts he won't want to declare elections. This bad hated policy or that one. He wants to be a war prime minister.

World War has to start before 2025 election? Or sooner?

Who is the war for if there is no one to rebuild for.

All I could see was that informal martial law was something quick to come during covid. Ergo our current spate of leaders the world over would enjoy circumstances to impose it again. Ww3 gets them there.

I saw devolution of State authority to the WHO as a hidden travesty. What are the chances only substack raises these issues the Whole World over? No press or Parliaments are up in arms?

Low moral and low volunteering in the canadian, the US army gets you the draft. Like Dominion voting machines, the DOJ and the putrid example of weaponized systems I guessed that it would utilizd as political punishment.

My father told me at a young age that wars were utilized as population control. I kept pressing him to explain the horrors of war. I was 8. He seemed earnest and I turned that over. When I ran into the malthusians things clicked.

PEACE UNRAVELS their plans.

Why does Putin stand down to Trump and not Biden. Plain as the nose on my face. Trump wasn't theirs. So retaliation wasn't a game being ordered around for the globalist objective.

I think we are watching a game unfold in these 3 arenas. War is required for the NWO.

It allows the draft and a ground force. And for domestic pandemic authority to be governed by the UN WHO crack force domestically. I then saw the influx of fighting age as to that purpose

That was a bit my reasoning.

It is confirmed here.

“Exclusive Breaking: The Mass Numbers of Illegal Migrants that are pouring into our respective countries are in fact UN soldiers. "these are UN Soldiers and they will be deployed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) when they announce the next Pandemic Lockdown" The Black Watch a Scottish Infantry regiment based in Perth Scotland has been instructed to train illegal migrants to carry out crowd control and other measures to force compliance within the British population in the event of a civil uprising of the population against the government. There are bird flu Avian influenza H5N1 vaccines being flown into the UK right now ready to be used on the British Public! UK Businessman John O' Looney raises the alarm and says he has conclusive evidence that these UN soldiers are being trained by British forces who are being ordered to do so by globalist's infesting the British Government. John has stated that he has surveillance and video evidence of what is going on along with detailed vehicle and registration numbers of the vehicles that are in use. The details that are emerging suggest that British Forces will be sent abroad to fight Russia in Ukraine that will effectively leave no patriotic soldiers within Britain to protect the British population and that Illegal migrants will be issued Uniforms and given powers by the Globalists to Police, control and order the British people to stay at home and will have the powers to get physical and arrest anyone who does not comply. This explains why Canada, The United States, Australia, New Zealand and parts of Europe are all facing the same plan by the Globalists. These Illegal migrants have no loyalty to the host countries and will gleefully follow orders from the globalists to subjugate and control the people in our respective countries. This is a betrayal of biblical proportions. Its time to get prepared and its time to resist. Join our freedom movement

http://freedomtraininternational.org

to stay informed and up to date with whats about to happen. You need to know what happens next. Join us.”

Watch the video here.

Video link here

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1789317957488685195

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

Leave a comment

Message LawyerLisa

Share