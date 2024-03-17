If the Volcker shock brought about the end of the Soviet Union, could the new impending shock bring about the end to US dominance and the dollar?

Is spending the play. Will it also be used to implement CBDC?

Who is part of the play. and what is the result.

You would need the big print, disruptions in supply and possible war footing on several continents, to bring about the preconditions for inflation. If you had this together with energy woes, perhaps you could have the precursors to massive inflation.

Under the guise of wrestling down the extreme inflation you would need to issue precipitously high interest rates. I am not convinced we are passed high rates, bank failures, or dollar doom.

Explain to me the end play of the debt cycle western nations are dancing with. Will we go back to a Bretton Woods type system all in CBDC and pegging the currency against gold? That is the purpose of purchasing of gold that we have witnessed? And with that the necessary arsenal for total control of the population.

well there are the laws of unintended consequences.

“The international monetary system after World War II was dubbed the Bretton Woods system after the meeting of forty-four countries in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, in 1944. The countries agreed to keep their currencies fixed (but adjustable in exceptional situations) to the dollar, and the dollar was fixed to gold. Since 1958, when the Bretton Woods system became operational, countries settled their international balances in dollars, and U.S. dollars were convertible to gold at a fixed exchange rate of $35 an ounce. The United States had the responsibility of keeping the dollar price of gold fixed and had to adjust the supply of dollars to maintain confidence in future gold convertibility.” https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends

But remember inflation was the reason Nixon took the world out of the Bretton Woods system. Inflation is really just going to be the reason for everything and it is being purposefully pursued.

It is taxing without the fool knowing he’s being taxed. Printing the money for any purpose under the sun and most not in the nation’s interest and most for the precise purpose of decimating the state has been taking place. that in turn translates to the purchasing power diminishing. wage increases are not commensurate. in fact, the immigration policies has been diluting job availability, and stressing housing and making this more expensive.

The spiral is picking up. While economists keep predicting in their salve-like-soothing voices, JUST A LITTLE LONGER and then we will see rates drop.

No. I haven’t thought that. Inflation was the game Nixon played or was played into. He dropped the US out of Bretton woods to deal inflation and a possible run on gold.

“President Richard Nixon’s actions in 1971 to end dollar convertibility to gold and implement wage/price controls were intended to address the international dilemma of a looming gold run and the domestic problem of inflation. The new economic policy marked the beginning of the end of the Bretton Woods international monetary system and temporarily halted inflation.”https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends

Are we in for a Volcker Shock. I think so. Now if I knew how to make money from these things that would be ideal. Why would we be in for a Volcker Shock?

“The Volcker Shock was a period of historically high interest rates precipitated by Federal Reserve Chairperson Paul Volcker's decision to raise the central bank's key interest rate, the Fed funds effective rate, during the first three years of his term. Volcker was appointed chairperson of the Fed in August 1979 by President Jimmy Carter, as replacement for William Miller, who Carter had made his treasury secretary. Volcker was one of the most hawkish (supportive of tighter monetary policy to stem inflation) members of the Federal Reserve's committee, and quickly set about changing the course of monetary policy in the U.S. in order to quell inflation. The Volcker Shock is remembered for bringing an end to over a decade of high inflation in the United States, prompting a deep recession and high unemployment, and for spurring on debt defaults among developing countries in Latin America who had borrowed in US dollars.[9] Some say it helped to bring about the end of the Soviet Union.[10]”

Imagine in this case the Vocker shock brings about the decimation of the middle class (unprepared- so prepare) everywhere and their small business, favors the businesses or corporatism in the know. Imagine that when this occurred in 1979 it brought about the end of the Soviet Union. and imagine that it can be repurposed to bring about another end to an empire. This is dollar wars.

How do you hedge against this? How do you get into the alternative economy?

“A controlled disintegration of the world economy is a legitimate object for the 1980s.” Paul Vockler November 1978

You will own nothing by 2030 seems like a parallel quote if you ask me.

Paul Volcker

September 5, 1927

Died December 8, 2019 (Age 92)

Princeton University, Harvard University, London School of Economics

Council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission

• Monetary systemPartyDemocratic Party

Chairman of the Federal Reserve, suspected US deep state actor

Chair

In officeFebruary 2009 - January 2011EmployerPresident's Council on Jobs and CompetitivenessSucceeded byEileen Davidson

Chairman of the Federal Reserve

In office August 6, 1979 - August 11, 1987

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

In officeMay 2, 1975 - August 5, 1979

Trilateral Commission/North American Chairman

In office1991 - 2001Preceded byDavid RockefellerSucceeded byThomas Foley

Undersecretary of the Treasury for Monetary Affairs

In office1969 - 1974Succeeded byJack Bennett

So if you ask me how this is going to play out?

I wouldn’t be surprised if the coup de grace is the Vockler maneuver. But you probably know better. What are your thoughts. How will CBDC be inputted.