If the Volcker shock brought about the end of the Soviet Union, could the new impending shock bring about the end to US dominance and the dollar?
Is spending the play. Will it also be used to implement CBDC?
Who is part of the play. and what is the result.
You would need the big print, disruptions in supply and possible war footing on several continents, to bring about the preconditions for inflation. If you had this together with energy woes, perhaps you could have the precursors to massive inflation.
Under the guise of wrestling down the extreme inflation you would need to issue precipitously high interest rates. I am not convinced we are passed high rates, bank failures, or dollar doom.
Explain to me the end play of the debt cycle western nations are dancing with. Will we go back to a Bretton Woods type system all in CBDC and pegging the currency against gold? That is the purpose of purchasing of gold that we have witnessed? And with that the necessary arsenal for total control of the population.
well there are the laws of unintended consequences.
“The international monetary system after World War II was dubbed the Bretton Woods system after the meeting of forty-four countries in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, in 1944. The countries agreed to keep their currencies fixed (but adjustable in exceptional situations) to the dollar, and the dollar was fixed to gold. Since 1958, when the Bretton Woods system became operational, countries settled their international balances in dollars, and U.S. dollars were convertible to gold at a fixed exchange rate of $35 an ounce. The United States had the responsibility of keeping the dollar price of gold fixed and had to adjust the supply of dollars to maintain confidence in future gold convertibility.” https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends
But remember inflation was the reason Nixon took the world out of the Bretton Woods system. Inflation is really just going to be the reason for everything and it is being purposefully pursued.
It is taxing without the fool knowing he’s being taxed. Printing the money for any purpose under the sun and most not in the nation’s interest and most for the precise purpose of decimating the state has been taking place. that in turn translates to the purchasing power diminishing. wage increases are not commensurate. in fact, the immigration policies has been diluting job availability, and stressing housing and making this more expensive.
The spiral is picking up. While economists keep predicting in their salve-like-soothing voices, JUST A LITTLE LONGER and then we will see rates drop.
No. I haven’t thought that. Inflation was the game Nixon played or was played into. He dropped the US out of Bretton woods to deal inflation and a possible run on gold.
“President Richard Nixon’s actions in 1971 to end dollar convertibility to gold and implement wage/price controls were intended to address the international dilemma of a looming gold run and the domestic problem of inflation. The new economic policy marked the beginning of the end of the Bretton Woods international monetary system and temporarily halted inflation.”https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends
Are we in for a Volcker Shock. I think so. Now if I knew how to make money from these things that would be ideal. Why would we be in for a Volcker Shock?
“The Volcker Shock was a period of historically high interest rates precipitated by Federal Reserve Chairperson Paul Volcker's decision to raise the central bank's key interest rate, the Fed funds effective rate, during the first three years of his term. Volcker was appointed chairperson of the Fed in August 1979 by President Jimmy Carter, as replacement for William Miller, who Carter had made his treasury secretary. Volcker was one of the most hawkish (supportive of tighter monetary policy to stem inflation) members of the Federal Reserve's committee, and quickly set about changing the course of monetary policy in the U.S. in order to quell inflation. The Volcker Shock is remembered for bringing an end to over a decade of high inflation in the United States, prompting a deep recession and high unemployment, and for spurring on debt defaults among developing countries in Latin America who had borrowed in US dollars.[9] Some say it helped to bring about the end of the Soviet Union.[10]”
Imagine in this case the Vocker shock brings about the decimation of the middle class (unprepared- so prepare) everywhere and their small business, favors the businesses or corporatism in the know. Imagine that when this occurred in 1979 it brought about the end of the Soviet Union. and imagine that it can be repurposed to bring about another end to an empire. This is dollar wars.
How do you hedge against this? How do you get into the alternative economy?
“A controlled disintegration of the world economy is a legitimate object for the 1980s.” Paul Vockler November 1978
You will own nothing by 2030 seems like a parallel quote if you ask me.
So if you ask me how this is going to play out?
I wouldn’t be surprised if the coup de grace is the Vockler maneuver. But you probably know better. What are your thoughts. How will CBDC be inputted.
reducing bank branches;
requiring banking through apps;
requiring biometrics to use apps; I deleted my bank app when it asked me for this;
pulling cash out of cash machines (shortage of cash like Nigeria had)
have everyone already on digital ID (there’s an important pressure point)
have the digital AI etc acts all passed;
remember the bank bail in laws- they are passed;
have WEF nodding nodes in power around the world;
How can you both have the argument that energy use has to be minimized because of CLIMATE on one side of your mouth, and we have to electrify everything use 25% of the grid’s energy solely for watching citizens and controlling them through CBDC.
none of their moves are internally consistent. Which does make the arguments available.
the prison reasons are climate. but the energy used for watching you defeats the purpose. digital id or laminated drivers licence.
EMP is a problem. That could be the last issue. once everything is digital it is all wiped out. they come back and issue everyone the same same same poverty sustenance. tied to a carbon allowance and vaccine proof of compliance.
if you need my palm to get into my account. well that’s a new body theft. and every time I put my finger to identify myself on an app, the app is preserving that and can stick it anywhere.
challenge ideas.
privacy violations for all of it; lawyers law fare works two ways. If you are on the side of good. You must file before the digital feudalism takes further hold.
competition law- creates the conditions necessary for that to be abused as the only method to do business is through monopoly by those who control the system and the cbdc;
energy abuse; oh the carbon lie;
flipping the principles of the nation state on its ass. ie an access based system from a rights based system.
I would love to know what you think.
TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.
The Vockler Shock 2.0
Hyperinflation is coming. The only way for the elites to keep their stolen loot is to steal even more, much more. Soon all the banks will close at once. When they reopen weeks later all pensions, shares and cash will have magically disappeared.
More here; https://truthaddict.substack.com/p/the-great-reset-is-the-great-taking
There is nothing wrong with the idea of fiat money. Money is always created out of nothing, otherwise it wouldn't exist. Of course you can use other things to trade with, such as gold, but that isn't really money, it's a form of barter.
The problem the world has at the moment with regard to money is twofold. First, most of the money is created not by the government (money creation is a function of sovereignty) but by The Bank (there is only one bank at the top of the pyramid). In the US this is done primarily by the Federal Reserve Bank, which despite the word "Federal" occurring in its title is actually a private bank: a subsidiary of the The Bank. Moreover, the money is created as AN INTEREST BEARING DEBT. The money to pay off the debt is never created, however, so there is nothing that debt (the National Debt) can do other than increase over time -- increase exponentially. It's an unstable system, not to mention cunning, deceitful, immoral, and shall we say criminal and at the same time legal -- having been instituted as an amendment in 1913. The thing the government spends the most money on is a major war, and under this system the debt grows as the money is created; so it is to the advantage of The Bank to create as much war as possible, as it differentially enriches them, and, if they should desire, increases their leverage on power (must have been a complete coincidence that WWI started in 1914). Second, the debt thus created could in the past be rolled over into the future: the economy was expanding because oil production was increasing. However, oil production is no longer increasing and soon the whole house of cards is going to collapse. The Bank, through their agents and assigns, has floated the idea of global warming/climate change as a cover to mask the implications of the inevitable decline in oil production causing contraction of the economy, and the sudden exposure of all this massive debt (or whatever you want to call it). They are trying to protect themselves from the potential giant chaos, and, probably, manage the chaos so that it doesn't become too big to be controlled. At the same time they don't care about us, the peasants, the middle-class, or anything like that. The idea that the inevitable financial shock could be used to destroy the country is very plausible, as is the idea that one fine day all the banks close and then reopen without, however, all the previous assets held by normal people.