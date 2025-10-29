LawyerLisa’s Substack

The Vaccine aka ABORTION is Voluntary. No it's a Constitutional Right. No it's Mandatory. You've lost your Carbon Right to Reproduce.
The Vaccine aka ABORTION is Voluntary. No it's a Constitutional Right. No it's Mandatory. You've lost your Carbon Right to Reproduce.

Oct 29, 2025
Babies are the evil enemy and other thoughts on our world.

The Elimination of WOMBS and fertility and babies hides behind the truth.

They have perfected reproduction without sex or women. Women all the genders but one. The fertile WOMB-man.

The way to their hell is paved with abortions, vaccines, the waR on family, dei, esg, one health, euthanasia, sterilization, free addictive drugs,….

And us at war with each other instead of them.

We are the last of the fertile generations alive.

Abortion is a voluntary.

Insert the word Vaccine for abortion.

Let's discuss. Bill 1 in Quebec seeks to make Abortion a Constitutional Right

User's avatar
