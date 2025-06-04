The US market place is liking my ideas and interested in the book. LISA ON TOM ROTEN SHOW- Global Governance is crushing our civil liberties
Lisa Miron is a lawyer and author of the new book, WORLD ON MUTE: How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties. Check out Lisa's substack here.
https://www.spreaker.com/episode/global-governance-is-crushing-civil-liberties--66388098
It is not up in Africa - I don’t know why. Contraband reading.
It is not on Amazon in South America
It is not on Amazon world wide
It is not on Amazon asia.
Great podcast! Available on Apple podcast!
The words of Jesus will be banned one day under the noahide laws so you are not alone in book banning.