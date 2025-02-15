That is c40

That is the WHO

That is your carbon allotment

That is the embeddedness of those institutions into our very national structures.

The UN must be squared. You can't flee to next country.

They want the run the world. Globalists must be seen as traitors to their countries. You can't have both ideologies. You can't strip people of rights and ask them to be run by cross dressing pedophiles and degenerates.

CONSIDER THEY WANT ALL NUKES. ALL GUNS. ALL PERSONAL DISARMAMENT.

This is like Napolean, like Hitler, like the Huns, like the Ottoman empire.

This is just war by stealth, sugar words, by legal instruments and treaties. And by placing globalists in key positions.

On nations and the people. AND GLOBALISTS PUPPETS DO IT. Please watch this short video on the UN owning every and all military equipment there is. It's just we happen to be alive in the last 5 years of their grand plan. MAKE IT COUNT PEOPLE. The hill was thrust under your feet. EVIL MARCHES, and the good? Stand straight up with a smile KNOW WHO YOU ARE-

I WAS BORN FOR THIS. YOU HAVEN'T SEEN NOTHING YET.

Make the UN the dirty word they are. Make it so you spit at the sound.

Please go to Karen's stack to download the document.

The UN pact for the future?BILL C293. they want to govern via perpetual emergency powers. We are whats in the way. Own that. Love that. Don't for one minute despair. Pfft. You want to cower and choose a perpetual slavery for mankind. Let me spell that for you wrong evil. What is the breach good. Who's on that side. God. If you don't feel called, listen more carefully.

Na,uh uh uh.

You're not doing this on our watch. This is the 5 year countdown

forget gender.

be a man.

be a beautiful fierce woman like me.

you think courage is on a tree somewhere. Its inside you waiting.

These people gonna be UN PATSIES. If they come for you you make sure to smile and waive and show how IRRELEVANT 💥 💥 💥 💥 💥 💥 they are. Make everyone know what you stand for. Don't defend yourself. Talk for what you stand. Add Canadian bull shit media here. Its the elevator music of MINDWAR PSYOP.

NOW EXCUSE ME MY FRIEND. but you are going to have to raise your game. Last 5 years of their plan. Last 5. Dust yourself off. There's people that need your courage. Put it in your coffee every day. Put a smile on. Put God in your heart. Go to the good book if you're failing. Open page.

I will be on a panel tonight discussing the WHO. It's same beast in every iteration. And remember they aren't invincible.

The tarriff War, is an opportunity to get out of globalists tax.

Tell your Canadian premiers that we use our steel for military. We drop the carbon tax and we get out of the WHO the UN and global aid. That's billions Drill. pipelines. Refinery. Invest in small business take the ccp fentanyl triads and other gangs and hand them over to Oklahoma for them to deal with. Texas. Paxton will know what to do

Oh if I ever run

for office. This is how they all look to me. Globalists.

