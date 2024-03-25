“UN bureaucrats are pushing ahead with a global war on farmers to gain control of the world's food supply , British scientist Sandi Adams has warned. She told Colchester Council Watch about the United Nations-led program to control global food production.

She says the plan is being initiated under the guise of a “dietary change.” Officially, the term “dietary change” is only very vaguely defined. He describes a shift towards a more “sustainable” way of producing and consuming food.

Today the term is mainly used by global organizations such as the EU, WHO or UN, which want to destroy agriculture around the world. This has sparked protests from farmers around the world, from the Netherlands to India, where protests continue. These farmers are finding it increasingly difficult to make a living, Natural News reports . A detailed research report on the situation of farmers in Germany and Austria by TKP author Andrea Drescher will be published soon.

Neoliberal trade policies that lead to imports of products that undermine domestic production and depress prices, the withdrawal of government support and the implementation of climate policies that set unrealistic targets are putting such a strain on farmers that many of them are having to go out of business .

dams described the plans for agriculture in England - specifically in the rural southwest English county of Somerset. She pointed out how the UN diet transition agenda is being passed on to the region's farmers by an extremely wealthy, unaccountable and unelected group of elites.

“We really need to make it clear to farmers where this is going – and that agriculture will die out if we don’t do something immediately ,” Adams said.

“ In England , farmers are under pressure , but the worst pressure is that a man from the ministry has visited all the farms and said that over the next three years your subsidies will be gradually cut if you don't diversify and reduce meat, dairy “Stop farming and sheep farming ,” Adams continued.

“Farmers have been told that subsidies need to be cut and that they need to diversify and start businesses on their farms.”

“This is a global agenda that stems from a United Nations directive. It’s been going on like this for a long time.”

Agriculture has evolved into really big agri-tech agriculture. Companies or their production are taken over by agricultural corporations whose owners are either the large asset managers such as BlackRock, Vanguard and Co, or directly the billionaires and their foundations.

“Farmers are paid not to farm so they can build these huge corporate farms.

“It will be genetically modified and focused on robotics.”

The common thread is that farming is, in one way or another, intentionally made impossible or financially unviable. The aim is to drive most farmers off the land and impose an agenda that will naturally create shortages and undermine food security.

An integral part of this “dietary transition” is the “climate emergency” narrative and the “net zero” ideology associated with the carbon economy and carbon trading. To achieve net zero goals, the WEF and the UN are pressuring governments to crack down on agriculture and abolish agribusiness as we know it.

In place of traditional meat and dairy products, the WEF is pushing for agriculture to be replaced with corporate-controlled, insect-based “food” for general consumption. Meanwhile, Bill Gates, America's largest farmland owner, promotes his lab-grown "meat."

The farmers obviously know how action is being taken against them and that is why protests have broken out across the board, as shown here:”

HERE IS A LINK TO THE farmer protests all over Europe!

https://www.brighteon.com/c2115e4c-9216-4c1c-bfe2-f115ae107224

https://tkp.at/2024/03/21/un-programm-fuer-ernaehrungsumstellung-ist-krieg-gegen-die-bauern/

