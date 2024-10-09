The UN has a TREATY about using WEATHER MODIFICATION as a WEAPON
Nothing to see here. MOVE ALONG
Oh look is that multiple fires starting all at once in their image?
Feel free to explore.
https://disarmament.unoda.org/enmod
Read and share with your sheep.
The more I learn about the United Nations. The more I see they are corrupted to the core.
Well now, isn't that interesting? A true luciferian agenda, nothing but lies, straight from the father of lies! They even put it in writing for the world to see...."it's not us! Ughughuh no way,see... we told you we don't allow round here, and we all agreed! Oops wait a minute there there some countries who didn't ratify it! Our bad."