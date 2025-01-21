OFFLU is the FOOD AND AGRICULTURAL ORGANIZATION OF THE UN!!!

THE list above are part of the OFFLU or aka UN network of laboratories. Now with the push for a one world government, you will have to assume until proven otherwise that this means the laboratories are under direct control of the UN and will be used in the extra-juridical use of the laboratories to dismantle the state AND continue to erect further and further control of the planet through the disease (and or climate) paradigm.

Should you doubt this assertion please consider the proliferation of WEF controlled governments and their funding of the UN PACT FOR THE FUTURE, or the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals as a means to advance totalitarian control of humanity. Thus until proven by an independent pro-nation, anti-globalist scientist otherwise, I would assume such laboratories are most concerned with the necessity of installing the means for a one world government.

These laboratories will be integral in pushing the narrative into the Hegelian dialectic, especially in an H5 declared ‘emergency’.

HERE ARE THE LISTED IN THIS PRESENTATION ALONE LABORATORIES THAT ARE IN THE UN NETWORK.

Animal and Plant Health Agency, UK = UN

Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency, South Korea = UN

Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness, Australia = UN

Institute of Diognostic Virology, Germany = UN

Hokkaido University, Deptar. of Disease control, Japan = UN

Instituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale delle Venezie, Italy = UN

Harbin Veterinary Research Institute, Peoples Republic of China = UN

National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease, Canada = UN

National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, India = UN

National Reference Laboratory for Avian Influenza, Russian Federation = UN

National Veterinary Services Laboratories, USDA, USA = UN

National Poultry Research Center, USDA USA = UN

Reference Laboratory for Veterinary Quality Control, Egypt = UN

The Pirbright Institute, UK = UN

In addition to UN controlled laboratories there are the WHO network of laboratories known as WHO Collaborating Centres.

These laboratories are coordinated through the GIsRS network. 2:49:00

Atlanta CDC is a ‘Collaborating Centre’ of the WHO. He mentions there are Collaborating Centres in 125 Member States.

They are getting WHO Collaborating Centres testing capacity built all around the world.

WHO H5 reference laboratories. They look at viruses circulating in humans and in animals.

Thus we are on the cusp of a full system of laboratories within our countries loyal to the Globalist Architecture. You reading this are now and therefore one of few people who understand this, and therefore what a ‘declaration of bird flu emergency’ might be.

But the architecture doesn’t merely identify the potential for disease outbreaks, it works hand and glove with new International Health Regulation Amendments passed in 2024 and worse and never mentioned existing IHR 2005 of the WHO.

Then we have the domestication of treaties through mechanisms of bills entered into Parliaments, etc through the means of WHO loyal UN loyal, hand selected members of Parliaments etc. One such Bill that hands all the power over to the UN WHO is Bill C-293 which was not stopped by the Prorogation (or intent to resign statement parroted everywhere).

In order to appreciate the power grab, the fact that Health Canada and Public Health Agency of Canada are both DESIGNATED NATIONAL FOCAL POINTS of the WHO and answer to the WHO and are run through PAHO run out of Washington DC. My podcast with Bret Hawes reviews this. I have infact done a number of podcasts to that effect.

Canada fyi is being ruled by a dictator: you may refer to our PM as Chairman Trudeau.

because: An intent to resign is not a resignation.

and mike drop.

An ‘intent to exit the WHO’ is not at all the disentanglement from the WHO.

A bill should be advanced to the HOUSE and SENATE with a long list of what exiting the WHO means: turfing PAHO, all local, regional, state public health offices, ending the national focal point system, outlawing NGOS that facilitate the WHO UN system. Ending all the hierarchy of the architecture of the WHO, or PAHO or the UN in that architecture, eliminating all the collaborating centres etc etc. clawing back all funds that went into the NFP system (LARGE TRANSFER FUNDS SYSTEM THAT GOES THROUGH THE nfp SYSTEM OF EACH COUNTRY bypasses all economic banking regulation and means GDP scale transfer of funds bypassing regulations is occuring with tax dollars or Federal Reserve prints- both the WHO and UN have NFP systems that enable this- think Elliott Ness). It certainly means a declaration publicly that the International Health Amendments which were advanced by the Biden Administration and foisted on the world ARE DEMONIC ONE WORLD ORDER mechanisms. this must be done publicly to allow states to exit those IHR amendments. It would include a HISTORIC ending of the 2005 IHR amendments and all the powers that flow from the NFP system. There is an endless workload to disengage the US and every other state from the putrid rot of the globalist systems in our nations. It is a pale understanding of the power of the WHO to suggest an executive order has managed to do all that.

I would seize all the data of every public health office, every part of the system of the National Focal Points of the WHO. I would trace all funds pushed through the NFP system.

It is not ‘exit the WHO’ or reducing the funding by an executive order.

But reversal of al the INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS 2005, a routing out of the National Focal Point System and a throwing out of the Pan American Health Organization out of US soil (this arm of the WHO runs the Pan American region of the WHO). Every NFP must be known and untangled and eliminated. Every WHO Collaboration Centre and every UN Collaboration Centre. The tentacles go deep. This regime has festered since 2005 and developed long control mechanisms in our Domestic Nations. NGOs that support this must be declared enemies to the State based system and terrorists.

Could President Trump have done more by way of an executive order. Not likely. but if we back away thinking the danger is over, you are short sighted. this is a good first step but nothing more.

We are facing a concerted effort to utilize those IHR amendments against the Trump administration, or if you believe Trump is a globalist sure believe that: but mostly that infrastructure is aimed at we the people. As in, of this planet. The Inclusion of DEI is the Net that captures all into a CBDC digital ID social credit system.

Be optimistic. But instead of letting your guard down because for instance Canada Trudeau made a sketchy statement to resign and then shut down parliament’s ability to hold him, his party to account.

Dissolution stops Bill C293. Not prorogue. that is non-accidental. It seems as charted as these laboratories. the people of Canada must fight presently Bill C293 tooth and nail all the way to March 24, 2025. Do not let your guard down.

And intending to resign is not resigning. and intending to exit the WHO is nothing until it is done. Not by way of ceremony but fully with sand-blasters until the whole system is ferreted out under each crack and crevice.

