This is an interesting diagram. What the hank?

A Call To Engage Civil Society Through Social Accountability To Improve Access To Medicines A Primer for Donors and Implementers MARCH 2023

“This document is made possible by the generous support of the American people through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) contract no. 7200AA18C00074. The contents are the responsibility of Management Sciences for Health and do not necessarily reflect the views of USAID or the United States Government

Key action steps to engage civil society through social accountability to increase access to essential services including medical products:

1. Map and analyze the accountability ecosystem before designing social accountability interventions.

2. Diagnose the problem area’s capacities, gaps, and bottlenecks.

3. Design and implement strategic social accountability interventions with multiple tactics geared to the characteristics of specific accountability ecosystems and build capacity and mobilize users of services.

4. Design and implement vertically integrated interventions that act at different levels of the health system.

5. Engage and form coalitions with a broad set of stakeholders beyond policymakers such as journalists and health activists

In an accountability ecosystem, civil society engages with public bodies including ministries; legislative bodies; courts; supreme audit, which audits government revenue and spending; and ombudsmen, who independently oversee public laws and policies. However, civil society’s influence is generally indirect, for example, through advocacy and building alliances with authorities sharing similar goals. In addition, media plays an important role in disseminating government information but also enhances transparency and accountability, including investigating corruption or mismanagement in the pharmaceutical sector that diminishes people’s access to medicines. Social media can rapidly disseminate people’s perceptions

and experiences about medical products such as stock-outs or adverse effects of medicines, and positive

Key action steps to engage civil society through social accountability to increase access to

essential services including medical products:

1. Map and analyze the accountability ecosystem before designing social accountability interventions.

2. Diagnose the problem area’s capacities, gaps, and bottlenecks.

3. Design and implement strategic social accountability interventions with multiple tactics geared to the

characteristics of specific accountability ecosystems and build capacity and mobilize users of services.

4. Design and implement vertically integrated interventions that act at different levels of the health system.

5. Engage and form coalitions with a broad set of stakeholders beyond policymakers such as journalists and health activists. (LL AKA people they fund and make)

In an accountability ecosystem, civil society engages with public bodies including ministries; legislative bodies; courts; supreme audit, which audits government revenue and spending; and ombudsmen, who independently oversee public laws and policies. However, civil society’s influence is generally indirect, for example, through advocacy and building alliances with authorities sharing similar goals. In addition, media plays an important role in disseminating government information but also enhances transparency and accountability, including investigating corruption or mismanagement in the pharmaceutical sector that diminishes people’s access to medicines. Social media can rapidly disseminate people’s perceptions and experiences about medical products such as stock-outs or adverse effects of medicines, and positive views about respectful and caring health care providers; of course, it may also be a source of disinformation.

A mapping of the accountability ecosystem for MNCH products should identify primary actors and their positions on making changes to improve access to and use of quality health care services and medical products. The mapping should also explore power dynamics and whether actors have the capability to influence decisions, using tools such as political economy analysis.

DIAGNOSE SOCIAL ACCOUNTABILITY CAPACITIES, GAPS, AND BOTTLENECKS

Many users lack knowledge about their rights to quality services, while service providers may not have the procedures to receive feedback from users or the capacity to respond to feedback. These are barriers to effective use of MNCH services, including medical products; therefore, social accountability interventions must inform users and providers about standards for quality medical products and create space for and facilitate dialogue and shared monitoring and decision-making among users, frontline providers, and authorities. These efforts though can be stymied by other factors, such as lack of incentives to perform; public institutions’ political and governance arrangements; and distrust among people and cultural, religious, and health authorities.5

Entry points for civil society engagement have to be based on a problem perceived by civil society and users of services. In social accountability, building a constituency motivated to tackle challenging issues and engage with authorities is vital. For example, if families do not see that a lack of oral rehydration salts (ORS) and zinc can lead to children dying from diarrhea, there is no strong constituency for a social accountability intervention to improve availability; therefore, many social accountability interventions begin with information campaigns targeting users of services to make them aware of issues as well as their health care rights.

In addition, some actors may want to protect their interests by opposing change, such as the medical industry and officials in charge of procurement. For that reason, coalitions need to include stakeholders who support change and have the power to counteract opposition to change. Table 1 presents examples of issues for which civil society can play a role, including the type of organization to engage and examples of interventions.

DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT STRATEGIC SOCIAL ACCOUNTABILITY INTERVENTIONS

Building on an understanding of the MNCH medical product accountability ecosystem, the next action is to design and implement strategic social accountability interventions. Many social accountability interventions only target local-level issues and a small number of inputs—addressing symptoms but not their underlying structural causes upstream—which has been called the low-dose approach.6 By not 6 Fox J. How can a rethink of lessons from field experiments inform future research in transparency, participation, and accountability? May 19, 2019. I

nternational initiative for impact evaluation. https://3ieimpact.org/blogs/how-can-rethink-lessonsfield-experiments-inform-future-research-transparency-participation USAID MTaPS Program Page | 6

considering structural factors affecting medical product access, such as importation barriers, poor procurement regulation, or weak storage and distribution systems, low-dose interventions are unlikely to succeed no matter how broadly they are implemented. In contrast to tactical interventions that rely on a single tool such as scorecards to improve access to MNCH medical products and services, strategic social accountability uses several complementary tools and strategies (e.g., scorecards, budget tracking, social media campaigns) and mobilizes and builds the capacity of constituents (understanding what essential medicines are and how to improve quality and appropriate use of medical products; providing transport and food subsidies to attend meetings with health authorities).

These strategic approaches build alliances and coalitions across the ecosystem— among users of services (mothers whose babies have diarrhea); NGOs (service providers and think tanks with expertise in medical products); progressive politicians; and decision-makers.

A meta-analysis showed that strategic social accountability interventions have a more positive impact than tactical social accountability interventions, which have low or mixed impact.7

DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT VERTICALLY INTEGRATED INTERVENTIONS

Vertical integration of social accountability is the construction of linkages among national, subnational, and local civil society structures to advocate for systemic change that addresses bottlenecks at different health system levels and embeds an intervention in the accountability ecosystem.

Consequently, health cooperation agencies who want to improve access to and use of quality medical products may need to widen their usual engagement targets (table 2). It is important to note the need for coordinating mechanisms at each level to monitor implementation of strategies and activities.

Table 2. Examples of multilevel organizations that projects can support to implement vertically integrated interventions

ENGAGE WITH A BROAD SET OF STAKEHOLDERS AND COALITIONS

In addition to engaging with multilevel vertical stakeholders, successful social accountability interventions build coalitions that go beyond those traditionally seen for MNCH medical products, such as policymakers. For example, human rights activists may be powerful influencers for social accountability interventions for MNCH, while traditional and social media can play a central role in disseminating information on social, political, and cultural issues related to medical products.

This means that purely technical arguments around MNCH medical products may not engage these kinds of actors, so broadening the rationale for taking action can attract new coalition members and lead to more robust change advocacy.

For example, building a coalition about comprehensive primary care services that includes essential medical products may interest more organizations than establishing a coalition for a narrow subset of services, such as postnatal care, or for one specific product, such as oxytocin.

This broad approach would include stakeholders interested in monitoring postnatal care and oxytocin together with stakeholders interested in other primary care services and essential medical products. Many social accountability tools and approaches are available, but interventions often fail to reach their potential. Effective social accountability interventions must be designed for the accountability ecosystem in which they operate. By following these steps, donors and implementers will be more likely to invest in and design interventions that substantially and sustainably improve access to and use of quality MNCH medical products. “

Here’s where I found it

https://www.mtapsprogram.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Summary-social-accountability-paper-31-March-2023.pdf

Summary Social Accountability Paper 31 March 2023 820KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share

Leave a comment