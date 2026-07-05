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Dr.Don Hall
1h

“Oh, that we had Oil for the lamps!”

Food Stored Against The Famine

And Wine Not Soured

That We May Find the God of Abram to deliver us from the Angel of Death and the fiery sting of leagues of scorpions

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