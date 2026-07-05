I went to the minions movie with my children today.

I was prepared to watch the movie differently. Because it's programming.

I mean look at the poster.

So let's discuss what I noticed.

There's no female minions. Right. If you know the series, you knew that. But did it register? The slave caste can't reproduce. They can't speak language. Not a single female. Even Smurfs had Smurfette. And for all we know the blue tarte was a cross dressing Smurf who could run in heels. In fact if you listen to smurfette in the opening of the below scene it now seems to be an obvious falsetto. Boys Boys everywhere not a womb to find. Get it men? No breakaway society. All the boys vs girls crap? More of the March to full sterilization. Like the thesis of my upcoming book, the End of the Decentralized Womb. The minions want to SERVE an evil boss. It glamorizes both subserviance and evil. The goal is to serve the most evil. There is the obvious occult. Conjuring demons from spell books. Introducing spells and the religion of the occultocracy. Two minions were involved in a deep friendship that it suggested may be more and slept together at night away from the rest of the minions. The only human romantic relationship involved an activist feminist seeking the vote. ( democracy is off kilter. Votes in Canada get us artificial majorities and the aipac franchise system around the world. Winning the vote was supposed to be an accomplishment proving equality. Does it do much for women? Or more for the propping of the system that seems to just be a spoke on the global governance. Ooh you got to participate in this full scam too!). The feminist dumps the other feminists for a faceless one eyed robot. And she does a bunch of one eyed scenes with her hat covering her eye. The one eye? Its the Anus. It's a slavish nod to sodomy. And holding your hand like that above is 666. Oh the Good old shit stained one eye from the hollyweird. They deserve to be thrown toilet paper as our proof we understand they worship baal preor. The God of sodomy and craping. Is That another anus. There's the one eye. The Hollywood one eye is the butt hole. Wreaths on your door?. Butt holes. One eye symbol. Butt holes. Eye of horus butt holes. “BAAL-PEOR bāl pe’ ôr (בַּ֥עַל פְּעֹֽור, Baal of Peor). The god worshipped in Moab by Israel at the instigation of Balaam while the Israelites were encamped at Shittim (Num 25:3ff.). All such worshipers were destroyed by God out of Israel (Deut 4:3). The heinous nature of their sin was not soon forgotten as both the psalmist and the prophet recalled it later to Israel (Ps 106:28; Hos 9:10). In the latter passage, the idol is called “shameful” and their action “abominable.” Probably licentious practice with the women of Moab was involved in the worship. He was a local deity of Mt. Peor but presumably related to the Phoen. Baal.” shittim. https://www.biblegateway.com/resources/encyclopedia-of-the-bible/Baal-Peor “BAAL-PEOR: By: Morris Jastrow, Jr. , J. Frederic McCurdy , Marcus Jastrow , Louis Ginzberg Table of Contents —In Rabbinical Literature: Name of a Canaanitish god. Peor was a mountain in Moab (Num. xxiii. 28), whence the special locality Beth-peor (Deut. iii. 29, etc.) was designated. It gave its name to the Ba’al who was there worshiped, and to whose service Israel, before the entrance into Canaan, was, for a brief time, attracted (Num. xxv. 3, 5; Ps. cvi. 28). The god is himself also called “Peor” by abbreviation (Num. xxxi. 16; Josh. xxii. 17). It is commonly held that this form of Ba’al-worship especially called for sensual indulgence. The context seems to favor his view, on account of the shameful licentiousness into which many of the Israelites were there enticed. But all Ba’al-worship encouraged this sin; and Peor may not have been worse than many other shrines in this respect, though the evil there was certainly flagrant. In Hosea ix. 10 “Baal-peor” is the same as “Beth-peor,” and is contracted from “Beth-baal-peor.” —In Rabbinical Literature: The worship of this idol consisted in exposing that part of the body which all persons usually take the utmost care to conceal. It is related that on one occasion a strange ruler came to the place where Peor was worshiped, to sacrifice to him; but when he heard of this silly practise, he caused his soldiers to attack and kill the worshipers of the god (Sifre, Num. 131; Sanh. 106a). The same sources mention various other facts concerning the cult, all of which give the impression that it still existed at the time of the Tannaim. That the statements of the Rabbis are not wholly imaginative and do not take their coloring from the rites of some heathen or antinomian-Gnostic sects is shown by the fact that the worship of Peor is ridiculed, but nowhere stigmatized as moral depravity, by the Rabbis, which latter might have been expected, had the assertions of the Rabbis been based on the Gnostic cults mentioned.” https://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/2246-baal-peor There are many naked buts being slapped In the minions movie. And of course of one eyed monsters, one eyed demons. There's lots of objects going up into the butt holes of characters. Sitting on a large pointed toy and other such mechanical intrusions into bums. Back to the feminist. Her boyfriend was a robot. Of course. Its a bigger cell phone. Relationship with a one eyed robot. No babies. The robot turns out to be an alien. And aliens save the world in the movie from a bad demon with lots of eyeballs. The bad demon is an over achieving piece of slime that has endless surveillance eyeballs and wants to consume the entire world. i mean just the very demonic thing going on. The side plot is Hollywood. I'm guessing at hollyweird parties they sodomize themselves with their golden male penis statue. The the one eye symbol is an inside joke. But we figured it all out. Ouch eh. Bananas are penises. Minions ate kids. Oh no girls. A one eyed minion. These are also penises. Above more dick idolatry. We are unwitting participants in the cult of dicks and anuses. Pricks and butt holes are running the planet. And they are obsessed. With running the world without mothers. No wombs. Just minions and bananas. There's lots of naked bums getting paddled on the movie. A lot. The Oscar is the banana. So a golden penis. I wonder what they do with their Oscar's. Or what they had to do. When the conjuring of the Irene demon takes place, its done in a full triangle one eye. Triangle for MALE. TRIANGLE in triangle -male on male pedophilia symbol. Per fbi. A lazer like syringe shoots blue crap into the demon to kill it from all these space ships.

I guess the world is saved by aliens. Feminists have non reproductive lives with robots. Little boys do evil things for evil masters who stuff bananas in their mouths. Everywhere men sit on large pointed objects that fully enter them.

We know the one eye is the anus and the dick worship is the obelisk.

Conjuring demons is fun. The surveillance state wants the entire planet. Let's groom children to like the aliens in space ships with weaponsand great them as heroes. Show naked bums getting whacked and objects going up bums violently.

Groom. Us to need a savior from another planet. Without aliens we can't destroy the surveillance state. And no one can stop the end of women or little dimwitted boys becoming the slaves to evil.

Toilet paper toilet paper. Paper towels listen to the rumbling of the human bowels.

Shit stained toilet paper. We know what your one eyes crap is. It's sodomy and baal preor. We know what your obelisks are. The end of the family. The end of motherhood. We know.

You want to run the world on a sperm currency on child abuse and the end of the family. And you think we can't figure out how to read you.

Obelisk are the end of motherhood and the family. One eye is the currency of ritual child pedophilia the Epstein files are everywhere and the Bible was just the first traunch.

The ✌ ☮ symbol is the end of Christianity. The broken upside down cross.

Oh look Oscar.

In a pyramid. He's a figure that is not Christ.

Oh look. Peace symbol. Peace prize. Peace agreement. what's world peace folks?

Oh look

Oh look

I decoded you. I read you. My readers decoded you.

Toilet paper will be the symbol that we understand your dumb not secret demonic plans.

Peace prize. What did you do to get that.

Bet I know.

Decode the world. Pedophilia runs the world and they say so in the open. Just decode their language.

More writing on Baal Preor.

“Skip to main content

Rav Kook Torah

Top level navigation menu

Search

🖨️Print for Shabbat🔊Listen🔗Share

Balak: Eliminating Idolatry

Summary: Peor, as its name indicates, exposes the true nature of idolatry—its inner vileness. The repulsive service of Peor contains the key for abolishing idolatry by revealing its inherent ugliness.

The Weird Worship of Peor

After failing to curse the people of Israel, Balaam devised another plan to make trouble for the Jewish people. He advised using Moabite and Midianite women to entice the Israelite men into worshipping Baal Peor.

How was this idol worshipped? The word ‘Peor’ means to ‘open up” or ‘disclose.” According to the Talmud, the worshippers would bare their backsides and defecate in honor of the idol. The Talmud (Sanhedrin 64a) illustrates the repulsive nature of this particular idolatry with the following two stories:

There was once a gentile woman who was very ill. She vowed: “If I recover from my illness, I will go and worship every idol in the world.” She recovered, and proceeded to worship every idol in the world.

When she came to Peor, she asked its priests, “How is this one worshipped?”

They told her, “One eats greens and drinks strong drink, and then defecates before the idol.”

The woman responded, “I’d rather become ill again than worship an idol in such a [revolting] manner.” Sabta, a townsman of Avlas, once hired out a donkey to a gentile woman. When she came to Peor, she said to him, “Wait till I enter and come out again.’

When she came out, he told her, “Now you wait for me until I go in and come out.”

“But are you not a Jew [and do not worship idols]?” she asked.

“What does it concern you?” he replied. He then entered, uncovered himself before it, and wiped himself on the idol’s nose.

The acolytes praised him, saying, “No one has ever served this idol so consummately!”

Exposing the True Nature of Idolatry

What was the point of this most odious idolatrous practice?

In truth, Peor was not an aberrant form of idolatry. On the contrary, Peor was the epitome of idolatry! Other forms of idolatry are more aesthetic, but they just cover up the true ugliness of idolatry. The Golden Calf was the opposite extreme, a beautiful, elegant form of idol worship. But Peor, as its name indicates, exposes the true nature of idolatry. All other forms of idolatry are just branches of Peor, with their inner vileness concealed to various extents.

The repulsive service of Peor contains the key for abolishing idolatry. When the prophet Elijah fought against the idolatry of Baal, he taunted the people: “If Baal is God, then follow him.” The people, in fact, were already worshippers of Baal. What was Elijah telling them?

Elijah’s point was that Baal is just a sanitized version of Peor. If Baal is God, then go all the way. You should worship the source of this form of worship — Peor. Elijah’s exposure of Baal as just a cleaner version of Peor convinced the people. They were truly revolted by the scatological practices of Peor, and instinctively responded, “Hashem is God! Hashem is God!” (I Kings 18:39)

Historically, the uprooting of idolatry will take place in stages. The allure of Peor, the purest form of idolatry, was shattered after Moses rooted out those who worshipped Peor at Shittim. That purge gave strength to the men of the Great Assembly who subdued the temptation of idolatry in the time of Ezra (Sanhedrin 64a). The final eradication of idolatry’s last vestiges will take place in the end of days, through the spiritual power of Moses, whose burial place faces Beit Peor. This obliteration will occur as idolatry’s innate foulness is exposed to all.

Why is idolatry so intrinsically vile?

The source of idolatry’s appeal is in fact a holy one — an impassioned yearning for closeness to God. Ignorance and moral turpitude, however, prevent this closeness, blocking the divine light from the soul. The overwhelming desire for divine closeness, despite one’s moral failings, leads to idol worship. Instead of correcting one’s flaws, these spiritual yearnings are distorted into cravings for idolatry. The unholy alliance of spiritual yearnings together with immoral and decadent behavior produces the intrinsic foulness of idolatry. Instead of trying to elevate humanity and refine our desires, idolatry endeavors to debase our most refined aspirations to our coarsest physical aspects. This is the ultimate message of Peor’s scatological practices.

True Victory over Idolatry

The Great Assembly in Ezra’s time conquered the temptation of idolatry by generally diminishing spiritual yearnings in the world. They did not truly defeat idolatry; rather, they subdued its enticement. In the words of the Midrash, they cast the temptation of idolatry into a metal cauldron and sealed it with lead, “so that its call may not be heard.” Thus we find that the Talmud (Sanhedrin 102b) records a dream of Rav Ashi, the fifth century Talmudic sage. In his dream, Rav Ashi asked the idolatrous King Menasseh, “Since you are so wise, why did you worship idols?” To which Menasseh replied, “Were you there, you would have lifted up the hems of your garment and sped after me.”

The true cure for this perilous attraction, however, is through greatness of Torah. The highest goal of Torah is the appearance of inner light in the human soul, as divine wisdom is applied to all the spheres that the soul is capable of assimilating — be it in thought, emotion, desires, and character traits.

Even nowadays, poverty in Torah knowledge results in a weakness of spirit, similar to the spiritual darkness caused by idolatry. The world awaits redemption through greatness of Torah. Then idolatry will be truly defeated, and not merely subdued in a sealed metal cauldron.

(Gold from the Land of Israel, pp. 271-273. Adapted from Shemonah Kevatzim VIII: 132; IV: 56)

Illustration image: ‘Idolatry with Baal-peor’ (The Phillip Medhurst Picture Torah 58Books by Rabbi Chanan Morrison.”

https://ravkooktorah.org/balak_65

Satanists have been infiltrating our religions for a long time.

We know we will have won when their symbols aren't our government and corporate logos.

When their symbols aren't every where.

Share

Leave a comment