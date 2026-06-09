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In most cases it would be first-borns that are aborted, right? Margaret Sanger et al installed the infrastructure that encourages and enables Amalek to k*ll, sacrifice? their firstborns on a massive scale.

"Owing to his favored status, the firstborn was considered the most desirable sacrifice to a deity where human sacrifice was practiced." (Jewish Virtual library)

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