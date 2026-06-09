The average person is far denuded from understanding there are those who gain dark powers from dark forces and engineering society to do dark deeds.

What is Baal worship and what evidence is there our “elites” worship and make alters to pagan demonic “gods”?

3 headed asshole is lucifer in the Bible.

Well. The Epstein files for one.

Saturn eating his son

You are in absolute denial if you don't think these abominations aren't a driving force behind what are our “rights."

Our fake rights are NEURAL LINGUALLY PROGRAMMED.

ok get this Canada is studying INVOLUNTARY EUTHANASIA.

Now you might get that is pure evil or you might be an eugenist, demon worshipper that aspires after engineering mass death as a central ceremony to increasing dark powers.

Let's do a theoretical ven diagram.

Inside the womb, government funded demonic involuntary Euthanasia without any sedetative.

How would that be like for a baby. Exactly as depicted in the Art. Add the organ harvesting. Call that guy one of Epstein's control bots.

Then in spirit cooking add fetal cell lines to vaccines and inject the dead babies into humanity.

Is that part of curing diseases or something else people? Is it actually a ceremony induction like antibaptism?

Now then on the other part of the ven diagram we have government funded involuntary Euthanasia outside the womb.

Inside you ARE ALIVE and don't decide. Outside you ARE ALIVE and Don't decide.

And you don't see any connection to either demonology, who our elites worship and the laws that roll out?

Your rights are to become their submissive bitches?

When I say we are in a spiritual war, it is the absolute truth. But we aren't tooled up for that fight. That is precisely why bill c-9 comes for the word of God. It all so thinly disguised for those who have eyes to see.

The biggest lie demons tell to their adherents? That there is no hell.

Let's think.

We vote or don't. Pay taxes or Don't.

Involuntary.

Injection;

Drugs;

Medical experimentation;

Expropriation;

Dei definning by melanin;

Gazation (the involuntary occupation, bombing, starvation,expropriation without political vote or representationin the state of Israel. Call the world government Israel and jews and gentiles alike get Gazation in the rf smart city impounds);

Starvation;

Chip in head-ation;

Sterilization;

Imprisonment;

Euthanasia;

Abortion;

All involuntary.

As I say in my book WORLD ON MUTE, .. get it on AMAZON.

A CRIMINAL HATE SPEECH passed in Ontario in 2018 which jails and fines an individual for attempting to dissuade someone from having an abortion …

I title this art, writing your laws around the world. Is that a woman with snakes leaving her vagina after eating her child?

Revelation 12 4

“And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth: and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.”

I've personally connected this verse to Genesis 3 15 where God puts enmity between her seed and Satan's seed. Ok that kind of means we are on earth with Satan's seed.

All we see before us is Satan striking our heel. The verse has eve striking the heads of Satan's seed. Reminder folks.

fyi Eve in the septuagint translates as LIFE. Eve isLIFE.

WE FORGET WE ARE ALIVE AND THIS IS A DIVINE GIFT.

worship death. Worship Satan.

prolife. Why is that bad.

figure it out dimwits you are in the power of Nimrod worshippers.

Genesis 3:15 , God curses the serpent (identified as Satan) after the Fall of humanity. He declares perpetual hostility—or enmity—between the serpent and Eve, extending to their descendants. While Satan will inflict temporary suffering on humanity (striking the heel), Eve's ultimate offspring will decisively destroy Satan's power (crushing the head).

I think the war on women is because she represents the source of life. Life vs forces of darkness.

Jesus conquered death. Which is why bill c-9 comes for his followers.

so laws in Ontario that criminilizes prolife speech to women.

Literally what does the government care if a woman changes her mind to love and keep her baby?

please review this excellent review

by John Sikkema

“A new law took effect in Ontario this month. It is now an offence, punishable by punitive fines and prison, to “attempt to advise or persuade” someone to refrain from having an abortion, or to “attempt to inform a person concerning issues related to abortion services”, or to “attempt to perform an act of disapproval [of abortion]” in any way, if the attempt is made within 50m (or up to 150m) of an abortion clinic. ‘Access zones’ can also be created around hospitals and pharmacies by regulation, up to 150m in every direction.

Informing? Persuading? Disapproving? Imagine, “You’re under arrest for attempted persuasion…” It is also an offence to “persistently request”, by any means and in any place, that an Ontario abortion provider “refrain from providing abortion services”, no matter how peaceful or polite your requests.

“I do not regret my abortion”, one woman’s sign said. Erase the word ‘not’ and she could be arrested.

The consequence of this law’s viewpoint discrimination was on stark display in Ottawa last week. ARPA is two blocks from the Morgentaler Clinic, so I ventured out see what might be happening on the first day the law came into effect. Just across the street from the Clinic, people were taking signs out of a bag. I thought it might be a bold group of pro-lifers. In fact, it was the opposite. Two police officers walked over and checked out their signs. Evidently, they were satisfied that the signs were sufficiently pro-abortion, since these demonstrators were allowed to stay. “I do not regret my abortion”, one woman’s sign said. Erase the word ‘not’ and she could be arrested.

You’ll find no offence like these in Canadian law. They exist only in relation to abortion. The closest thing I could think of are laws against obscenity or hate crimes, since they are prohibitions on certain kinds of communication (read the legislative ‘debate’ on Ontario’s bill and you might get the impression that pro-life outreach is a hate crime). But obscenity and hate speech laws are applied with a view to the potential effect of the prohibited actions – corrupting morals or promoting hatred. If the act in question cannot reasonably be expected to cause such harm, it should not be prosecuted. When it comes to the bubble zone law, however, the question isn’t whether what you said is likely to intimidate someone or whether you intend it to intimidate, but simply whether you communicated about abortion in a non-approving way. Obscenity and hate speech laws do not target one side of any particular issue for censorship.

The penalties for obscenity and wilful promotion of hatred are similar to the penalties for a bubble zone violation. But it’s much harder to defend yourself against the latter charge. So while it’s a crime to “expose to public view” any “obscene written matter, picture… or other thing”, if exposing obscene material serves the “public good” by being necessary or advantageous for religion, morality, justice, truth, science, or art, you are not guilty of an offence. Likewise, it is a crime to promote hatred, but you cannot be convicted if your statement was true, or was a good faith attempt at a religious argument, or if discussion of it was in the public interest and you believed it to be true.

But the new “bubble zone” offences allow no such defences. If you are charged with “attempting to inform” someone about “issues related to abortion”, you cannot defend yourself by proving that the facts you shared about abortion or alternatives to abortion are true. Nor does it help you that someone was relieved that you told her about a pregnancy care centre. Nor does the fact that your letters to the local pharmacist asking her not to dispense abortifacients were non-threatening, well-reasoned, and factually correct.

In what kind of state are people arrested for “attempting to advise or persuade” or “attempting to inform” or for expressing disapproval of a (taxpayer-funded) “service”?”

https://arpacanada.ca/articles/treating-peaceful-pro-life-persuasion-hate-speech/

Are we watching a canaanite demonic flex? Is abortion sterilization Euthanasia war etc just depopulation, or is there a biblical quality to it? And if you think there is not, why do the governments who devise all these things stop to present bills that attacks the word of God?

A sword from our mouths they fear.

My substack is free to read. You can get my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON on Amazon.

Think outside the black cube of Saturn.

We need to exit their ven diagram.

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