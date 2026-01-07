Proverbs 30

The Words of Agur

30 The words of Agur son of Jakeh. The oracle. [a]

The man declares, I am weary, O God;

2 Surely I am too stupid to be a man.

I have not the understanding of a man.

3 I have not learned wisdom,

nor have I knowledge of the Holy One.

4 Who has ascended to heaven and come down?

Who has gathered the wind in his fists?

Who has wrapped up the waters in a garment?

Who has established all the ends of the earth?

What is his name, and what is his son’s name?

Surely you know!

5 Every word of God proves true;

he is a shield to those who take refuge in him.

6 Do not add to his words,

lest he rebuke you and you be found a liar.”

Are you entitled to read the Holy books without your government's say so?

Write and call the beast that assembles and dares name themselves honorable members of Parliament.

Surrounding the word of God salivating over it like roosters strutting in front of a Lion.

Demand they defeat Bill C-9. (Merry Christmas to orthodox Christians. )

13 There are those—how lofty are their eyes,

how high their eyelids lift!

14 There are those whose teeth are swords,

whose fangs are knives,

to devour the poor from off the earth,

the needy from among mankind.”

I am more than the defining of me by those contemptuous and drunk on the wine of power. I am my person, my character, am made wonderful in God's image. I take his jurisdiction. I love him. Am happy to have the words to say as much to a vile world bent conspiring to become God Himself.

How do you think that finishes fools!!! taking advice from the fallen!!

We are not cowed. We are not yours to devour. All the pain and horror you spread?

Will be your measure.

Cross the floor to vote against this bill? Not merely enough. Cross the dimension from who it is you serve. Should you vote for this bill, you join the utterly dammed. This is for all who push this agenda!

There is no such thing as our good opinion of you. Or your good opinions of each other. Even there it is all jealousy and worth nothing. The mystical opinions generated by media aren't anything. They are nothing. Your awards, your accolades, your letters behind your names.

Vote for this bill or push this agenda and I say, no sleep shall you take, no food shall you taste, no peace shall your mind have, no wealth shall displace the terrors you will complete. Your mind will have no comfort again. And that is in this lifetime.

Your agenda shall cease or you shall pay it through the curses of all those you injure, have injured, or conspire to injure. You think these words aren't true.

The manufactured opinions that are aired will feel like a vacuum in space to those who hunger for air.

How can you swallow such a guilt. You are not a whale. It would be Jonah swallowing the whale to spit him on Niveneh. Spit, cough, vomit for all your remaining days it won't be enough.

It is not enough to walk from this agenda. You must run. A fire comes for all who pursue it.



16 Sheol, the barren womb,

the land never satisfied with water,

and the fire that never says, “Enough.”

We see you. We see you. You stepped out from your thin disguise when you came for the word of God.

I am nobody and dare write this.

Who sees you is greater than the words I can use to describe Him.

Genesis 1

26 And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.

Who is OUR IMAGE. Who is OUR LIKENESS.

You who seek to create ai digital dominion and banish God the Father, God the Spirit or God the Son?

That is to whom I write. Because you are sons and daughters of perdition. And you need not die in your iniquities.

The watchmen sound the trumpet, not for the innocent. But for the guilty.

It is so they get their house in order.

What comes WILL COME.

