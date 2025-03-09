One.

Every city needs a ring road, a highway that encircles the entire city. No more are the thousand country roads that you can take to leave.

Two.

Then exits are systematically changed, closed so you drive further.

Notice the bridges have walls so high… because suicide…. But they fund euthanasia. The first thing a jumper in Canada will be offered is a death where their organs can be harvested.

Gates on subways. So you can't get into the tunnels.

Because escape. Literally.

Message me your videos of the physical infrastructure going up in preparation to physically lock off or down a city.

Traveling the i 95 in the US I have noticed that exits to small towns or communities have mini automatic tolls.

Think. $3 to 7 to leave the community in the morning. Same to come back. Automatically charged via your license plate. Can ramp up in price. How do you get people out of small towns? No one shops there. The price ramps up. You can't leave to work. How do you get people out of their cars? Charge by the mile infrastructure is going up. The technology is perfected.

Likewise the charge can be to keep others out. Think where men like Teresa Tam might live

If we don't put our thinking caps on and describe what we see, we won't succeed in bringing this system down.

Complete streets is the notion that when you install the wifi cameras apparatus, the massive volts to these lights (why) you load you lock zones, you create the 15 minute foot print that can be loaded.

Notice the street lights are on posts high enough that when they come down they block the road.

complete streets are weapons.

These work with WHO emergency tyranny infrastructure and bills like c293.

