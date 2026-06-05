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Lawyerlisa
5h

I think God hardens the hearts of the Pharoes. Because he intends to show his might. Not contrived i£££ scripted copy pervert prophecy CRAP. BUT THE TRUTH We are in Egypt and do not know it.

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
5h

I think we all knew this would happen, now we have to keep our heads on our shoulders, literally.

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