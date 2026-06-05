The satanic decapitation bill c-9 has passed.
The vote was 45 in favour,
13 opposed.
2 abstained and
35 Senators didn’t show up.
They prove WHO IT IS THEY FEAR.
NOTHING LIKE CONFIRMATION who is the savior .
Praise God always.
I'm undaunted.
They prove WHO IT IS THEY FEAR.
NOTHING LIKE CONFIRMATION who is the savior .
Praise God always.
I'm undaunted.
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I think God hardens the hearts of the Pharoes. Because he intends to show his might. Not contrived i£££ scripted copy pervert prophecy CRAP. BUT THE TRUTH We are in Egypt and do not know it.
I think we all knew this would happen, now we have to keep our heads on our shoulders, literally.