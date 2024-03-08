let me know what you think of this format.
I may give audio musings to paid subscribers as a thank you.
Today I discuss the three pronged attack on speech to implement the Totalitarian state.
Professional bodies
Prison (Canada)
Limits on running for political office (Indiana)
LawyerLisa’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Ratcheting of the Totalitarian State
On the highest volume I can hardly hear. And no, my device or my ears are not malfunctioning yet.
I LOVE the option to listen to articles.