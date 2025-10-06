The indifference to the rape of Europe at the feet of a satanic elite whose religious end point is a war against fertility and Christiandom.

The unification of the sexes as a cult religious belief of the highest order is a non-neglible connection to the foisting of the bioweapons.

Becoming the “holy" entity of Adam with Eve rib is a gnostic mystical belief system hidden in most gnostic secret societiesincluding gnostic Christians and didplayed for us. Tgey think we are no better than cattle, and thus think we cannot see. “Do what's thou wilt shall be the whole of the law.” That is the law of our land. Prep act, 1986 vaccine liability shield, DEI etc are all fictions we dance and bow to, while the elite move under the former conception.

Laws have now shown themselves as restraints of us alone. They are forced theft. We are cattle being prodded from pens to slaughter.

To break free you will have to say what you see. Do not fit in their speech pens.

The pillars of the globalist state are what you mustn't challenge. So call out the pillars.

Below is “Madonna"

Rape is the same attack on fertility that the shots are. Abortion is both their satanic ceremony child sacrifice Baal worship, a neural lingual programming, and the necessary path to the loss of permanent loss of fertility.

Who recognizes her? We have crypto leaders, crypto religious heads, crypto entertainers in a vast sea of laughing at us as the kill programming progresses.

Elite Christian Gnostics, highest order, Masons, Illuminti, skulls and bone, knights of Malta and Caballa worshipers (Hollyweird) etc etc. believe we need to return to our original state of Androgeny for their cult to work out.

To the many trans willingly doing so, go ahead. we are likely hormonally or socially poisoned to such an extent that the sentiment are authentic. Its the nonconsensual paths to forced Androgeny and infertility i take issue with.

None of us are in the club - rainbow or not. TIKKUN OLAM is a caballistic term that refers to fixing the world for the Antichrist to come. It might have many steps. But includes the “fixing” of humanity. Think taking your dog to the vet

This has zero to do with Catholic, Christian Jewish muslim, et al First Nation,agnostic or atheist humans trying to live their lives. We are the profane, the uninitiated, the useless eaters.

However the war is on the womb and prolife views. Profamily views are problematic. (satanic (luciferians) will in the next play move in ways you won't see as possible against Christians in western nations. They are almost ready to show themselves there.)

All roads lead to HARMA.

The path is through the womb. The fertile womb is the enemy of this evil cult.

We have to drop their shows and their music. We have to stop consuming their state media. We have to move in the real world and show ourselves too.

They boast GENDER PARITY as proof they love women.

Look carefully at the women they propose are proof of loving women while the unabated rape, and sterilization, and injection abortificants takes place.

Do you see men in veiled form running our countries. Does it align with an insane cult.

You can't get justice and assinine policies are taking place? The weirdest shit is going on.

And the cherry on the cake is they expect us to virtue signal our way in. Stay silent where they say speak only when told. Hate when told to. Hate who told to.

See them. Say it.

