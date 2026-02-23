LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
2h

Why RED? Revelation 12:3 “And there appeared another wonder in heaven; and behold a great RED red dragon

Genesis 25:25

“And the first came out RED red, all over like an hairy garment; and they called his name Esau.”

Reply
Share
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
1h

I really feel sorry for Castro's son.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture