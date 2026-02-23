If you find a biblical verse that is inverted is is a Satanic inversion. As he cannot create.

They want to signal and boast and identify themselves.

Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand: And if Satan cast out Satan, he is divided against himself; how shall then his kingdom stand? (Matt. 12, 25–26).

This was Jesus speaking.

Madonna red string Kabaaaaaalist

The inverse is what our society suffers.

Divide.

And Conquer.

How many ways can the devil Worshippers divide us.

Trans vs.

Left vs.

Indigenous vs.

Migrant vs.

Skin colors vs.

Iran vs.

Joseph got a nice coat in the Bible. His brothers resented him for that. All our government policies are copying this. And then the government aligned seesaw media says. Look

It's

The trans

The migrant

The Muslim.

The vaxed.

Focus there at each other. They say. A true Christ follower loves these each and all and despises Satan.

look up friends. Those holding the puppet strings all wear the same red string of the occultocracy.

And the devil deceives and divides.

After the Epstein files release are we ready to scratch the surface. And look up at who makes the policies. And see their ugly blood thirst?

None is incompetence?

They break us down.

To rebuild a slave system. Slave owner slave system.

Here is Trudeau's farewell speech. Red bracelet.

https://youtube.com/shorts/_SI84P_60fA?si=cN1OU4eTZ00Wv5zL

He says his hope is no matter what the world throws at us ( aka we do) you ALWAYS be THE SAME.

stupid and believe the dance. Example, Deny being people child traffickers…

And we nod.

Two Souls vs. One Soul: The Tanya teaches that Jews possess two souls—an animal soul (nefesh habehamit) and a divine soul (nefesh elokit). Non-Jews, according to this chapter, possess only the animal soul.

Source of Souls: The animal soul of a Jew is sourced from kelipat nogah (a mix of good and evil), whereas the Tanya describes the souls of non-Jews as stemming from the three “impure” kelipot that contain “no good at all”.

Motivation of Good Deeds: The text argues that any good or kindness done by non-Jews is motivated by selfishness or self-glorification [45].

In Kabbalistic teachings the impure souls or kellipot must be ALL ELIMINATED in the Messianic era. Aka now. KABBALAH TEACHES GENOCIDE AS A MORAL NECESSITY

At some point no matter where the occult decides to hide ( religion, government, media, secret society)

We stop letting their tools of deceit work.

Two rules, both Christian are my guidance.

By their fruits ye shall know them. love who they yell at you to hate.

