THE PROVINCE OF ALBERTA COMES OUT AGAINST BILL C-293. DON'T YOU STOP CANADA. DO YOU SEE WHAT'S HAPPENING. YOU'RE FINDING YOUR VOICE. don't you freaking stop.
WRITE THE SENATE YOUR MPPS TELL THEM NOT TO HAND OVER JURISDICTION TO THE GLOBALISTS.
NEXT IS MAKING THESE POLITITIANS UNDERSTAND THE NFP.
oh wait Canada. the citizens are teaching the politicians. The voiceless are teaching the media. We are taking it back. PEDAL THE METAL.
THAT’S THE LINK
https://www.youtube.com/live/qGvoRAW5Wtk?si=Cf4aoMvydo9-Vd2t
AND WATCH THIS on a loop.. in the morning and any time you need to feel the rest of us working.
https://youtube.com/shorts/PKjrvSkXocE?si=vc_R3CGm4teuPpS-
Agriculture has become a pejorative word to the Green world, Lisa.
Fantastic news. And a really great sustained effort on spreading and reinforcing these messages and issues!