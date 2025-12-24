You will own nothing and you will be happy. The March to take from our physical beings has been ongoing. Every action has a reaction. We are losing our interest in their world. Every where I see evidence of a search for God.

Have you canceled, Netflix, PayPal, Disney.

Have you stopped funding with your eyes their news, their blockbusters, their big scarry mk control buttons.

Have your turned off their radio, their news.

Can you recognize their big outrageous propaganda event. No? Their engineered barking news casters need Emmy awards.

Does it propel hatred between peoples or religions. Drove into a Christmas market. We see that but no one reports the ACCURATE NUMBER OF CHURCH BURNINGS. (463 between 2016 to 2023 was the liberals own number entered as response to official party qyestion). My rule of thumb? If you're told to be afraid of something it's narrative. If it's hidden. It's truth. If they react to Christians like vampires to holy water? Well…..

Albert Pike said he'd make a third world war by pitting the religious. then create one world religion, government.

There are 365 ways in the Bible God instructs be not afraid. And a steady stream of fear porn from their pulpit. Hint then who they serve, and what tool fear is. David's every where are stepping into their roles. Feel despair? Pick up THE WORD. The biggest instruction Jesus gave for salvation was to help those who were homeless, hungry, sick and in need. Many Churches burry this. The government wants to occupy that space, satanic run food banks want to officiate it. Because in directly helping others in this world, we prepare our souls for the next. The goals they have are to deny community. To deny our connections and make us strangers. They wish us not to help or nourish our souls.

If you have one goal for the new year let it be to help those in need. Your soul and body will be fortified in ways you can't anticipate. Undo step by step their ugly matrix.

Are you watching any narrative that pushes us in a direction. Reacquaint yourself to critical thinking skills.

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:

where there is hatred, let me sow love;

where there is injury, pardon;

where there is doubt, faith;

where there is despair, hope;

where there is darkness, light;

where there is sadness, joy.

O divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek

to be consoled as to console,

to be understood as to understand,

to be loved as to love.

For it is in giving that we receive,

it is in pardoning that we are pardoned,

and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.

St Francis of Assissi

Find out the pillars of the globalist state. Know where we go ( get World on Mute by Lisa Miron on Amazon). It then allows you to see their puppet strings.

Then you see the narrative. You will be happy? Klaus I read demon

happy - Is that gay? You will be in the state sanctioned allowed non reproductive non-threatening to globalist satanic government Sexual orientation ?

Make sure the own nothing does not include the Word of God. ( continue to write MPs on bill c-9) also write Senators.

I draw so much Strength and actual Joy from the Bible. From reading it. I encourage you to discover it for yourself. (Don't buy the NIH). I bought the Septuagint for the old testament. LXX. As it does not have the Masoretic corruptions of the old testament. watch Ben born again to know these.

Christians should celebrate and know Christ. The push to secularize Christmas holidays should be another clue of who the satanic elite fear. They did not make Ramadan movies, songs, or paganize it. They want to strip from this world belief in Christ. The new rebel is to believe in God, be het, and want to raise a family.

You need to read them. The Bible helped me see, with eyes to see.

Are the women on the news, on movies, commercials, in feminism, in politics just canaanite cult dudes. Not the struggling trans. These i call thrse Nephilim. They have been on the silver screen modeling new female for generations. Why do I push you to see them. Here’s a song I wrote.

Immorality, porn, drugs and hopelessness are pushed as new values. Euthanasia sterilization and abortion are pushed as new rights and care.

Crimes violence and rape are pushed so we adopt beast system cowed and weak.

You know makes you A DAVID AGAINST THE SATANIC GOLIATH CABAAL? Peace hope Joy and love. ( advent commandments, notice presidential campaigns took those - making fun of Christianity is the nonstop goal- if they do it, and you know how to recognize, they declare themselves. if you don't know scripture you don't see their bread crumbs) Hope Obama. Joy was that cackling man known as kamala, the chameleon. Some say s-he wasn't black. Love was creepy ice cream Biden) but do you know the satanic inversion of advent? Is Trump billed for Peace?

Obama hope? Destruction.

Biden love? Sterilization and pedophelic laws.

kamala Joy. Laughing nonsensically.

Trump peace. Oh dear.

To see satanic inversion you have to know what they invert.

they want to take the Bibles because literally it is their blueprint. i recognize their inversions on verses all the time. It's actually crazy. Knowing Genesis allows you to see the Pope blessing an ice cube is satanic.

I encourage you to get a Bible and spend only 5 minutes a day. The reason I say 5 minutes, is because your thirst will grow. It's a lays chip commercial. Bet you can't take just one.

Here are some Prophecies fulfilled by Jesus.

1. BORN IN BETHLEHEM.

Prophecy Micah 5 :2

Fulfillment Matthew 2:1

Born of a Virgin. Prophecy ISAIAH 7:14 Fulfillment Matthew 1:22-23 Descendant of David Prophecy 2 Samuel 7:12-13 Fulfillment Luke 1:32-33 Preceeded by a Messenger Prophecy Malachi 3:1 Fulfillment Matthew 11:10 Healing Ministry Prophecy: Isaiah 35:5-6 Fulfillment: Matthew 11:4-5 Entry into Jerusalem on a Donkey Prophecy Zechariah 9:9 Fulfillment: Matthew 21:4-5 Betrayed by a Friend Prophecy Psalm 41:9 Fulfillment Luke 22:47-48 Suffering Servant Prophecy ISAIAH 53:5 Fulfillment 1 Peter 2:24 Sold for 30 pieces of Silver Prophecy Zechariah 11:12-13 Fulfillment Matthew 26:14-15, 27:3-10 Silent before His accusers Prophecy ISAIAH 53:7 Fulfillment Matthew 27:12-14 hands and feet pierced Prophecy: psalm 22:16 Fulfillment:John 20:25-27 Mocked and Insulted Prophecy Psalm 22: 7-8 Fulfillment Matthew 27:39-43 Cast lots for his clothing Prophecy Psalm 22:18 Fulfillment John 19:22-24 No Bones broken Prophecy Psalm 34:20, Exodus 12:46 Fulfillment: John 19:33-36 Pierced Side Prophecy Zechariah 12:10 Fulfillment John19:34-37 Buried in a rich man tomb Prophecy ISAIAH 53:9 Fulfillment Matthew 27:57-60 Resurrection from the dead Prophecy Psalm 16:10, Isaiah 53:10-11 Fulfillment Matthew 28:5-7, Acts2:31 Ascension into Heaven Prophecy:Psalm 68:18 Fulfillment Luke 24:50-51, Acts 1:9 Seated at the Right Hand of God Prophecy Psalm110:1 Fulfillment Mark 16:19, Hebrew1:3 A Light to the Gentiles Prophecy:Isaiah 42:6, 49:6 Luke2:29-32, Acts 13:47

There are more, and you can add them in the comments. I put the verses only so you can tactile integrate with the verses yourself.

And if you think we as individual Christians are here to judge the rainbow ( aka liberal government hate propaganda). Here are the verse Jesus gave from his mouth.

Matthew 7,

Luke 6:37

7 “Judge not, that you be not judged. 2 For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged, and with the measure you use it will be measured to you. 3 Why do you see the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye? 4 Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when there is the log in your own eye? 5 You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye…..

6

If bill c-9 comes for the word of God, then become curious.

Merry Christmas dear readers.

