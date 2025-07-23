LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
1d

The PREP Act is designed to provide liability immunity for the manufacture, distribution, and administration of medical countermeasures during a public health emergency—not for harmful acts or the use of biological weapons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
JWM_IN_VA's avatar
JWM_IN_VA
1d

Great minds think alike

https://open.substack.com/pub/jwminva308234/p/prep-act-treason-or-sedition-part-16f?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=db4nq

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture