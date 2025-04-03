Consider the pot at the end of the rainbow is a monopoly on manufacturing man.

Consider we have separated reproduction from sex. Then this 1 gender, the fertile female with a womb is competition for widget womb. Her harm is not accidental it is plotted for the monopoly.

The #equity and #diversity and war on biblical views is the plot not the accident.

The grooming is not of children but of society to accept the tiny loss of this one now unnecessary gender. #FEMINISM #DEI WOMEN weren't freed from their gender roles.

They were rendered obsolete.

This is our path. Uber globalist Attali, advisor to Mitterand said we are at selling man, man in 1981!

Where do you think we are now. Broad infertility, sterilization, messages without hope, environmental gulags, medical apartheid…. And systematic mechanization of silence.

Dog leaders are in place now, ready to enforce a vision of perpetual technocraTic slavery. The play is now to 2030. Time to engage beyond your dogma.

The greed knows no bound. We enter a digital gulag and a perpetual #colonialism where man is designed femur to gullet. See it when you do. There are always those ahead of the curve.



Comment if you want my book WORLD ON MUTE.

I don't care if you are all uncomfortable.

We have to say the uncomfortable now.

I am hugely comfortable in your discomfort with this discussion.

Silence is permission.

Oh and I'm on someone's list. My phone number just called me.

Leave a comment

Share