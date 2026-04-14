LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
2h

Lisa, I don't fully understand. OK so being a Goy I have kellipot soul husk. But who is going to release me? Or release the world from the contamination that is my husk. And when?

This is far out, man. Like far out.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
17m

Awful. Do we have any other sources to verify?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture