Watch here.

Ask our judeo counterparts about judeo Christianity in Israel.

Watch.

https://youtube.com/shorts/K_rcDW3W5Yo?

Genocide prevention. Stop Genocide. Unless of course your people are doing it. Then its just Amalek or something.

I'm so sick of dehuminization and ethno religious supremacy. I'm so tired of licenses to kill because of a man made immoral satanic inversion on God's word.

I'm so tired of writing out a plan for genocide and calling it repairing the world or tikkum olam.

Here is a recording of a Jewish man warning the world that the kabbalah requires destruction of ALL THE GOY FOREVER. When. Now.

Because here's the nuts and bolts of this religious view.

Yaweh is male god.

Shekina is female god.

Unfortunately seperated because the goy block the light of the universe.

When jews are all transgender and all the goy destroyed, then the gods in the cosmos plural can all reunite into their hermaphrodite form.

We all need to never bad mouth the trans BECAUSE it’s the religion of kaballah JEWISH MYSTICISM ( AND other occult religions). Just come out and say whats happening instead of these speech laws.

The kelipot ( they think goy have satanic souls husks called kellipot) sparks must be released ( our mass death).

During the NOW messianic period all the goy gotta go. Or Shekina (wailing wall worship) and Yahweh are going to do it themselves.

Talk about a moral reason to off the planet systematically. I mean nuclear war reunites the male and female gods to their trans nature.

Get his full book at cjbbooks.com

Watch here.

https://odysee.com/$/download/Kabbalah-the-Androgyny-Agenda/c8ba067963f70e0a64109abeb3a5b56e1fa367

Obviously I don't endorse this viewpoint. He says few jews know what the Epstein elites plan. But like any evidence of death, wars. He says Kabbalah views Jesus as satan birthed from shekina and yaweh.

trans vs the religious is just another divide and conquer. How many trans are doing their identity to destroy the world planetary goy. Ya none. How many trans think they have satanic soul husks that need to be released through some redemptive offering so tikkum olam.

so let's actually start at a point of having something in common.

Not wanting genocide of planetary humanity.

Source: National Archives (.gov) https://share.google/5lwEtiTosUyZSZoJc

“Quoting from The History of “Tikkun Olam” by Jill Jacobs23:

The most well-known use of the term tikkun olam comes from Lurianic Kabbalah, a sixteenth-century mystical school that revolved around Rabbi Isaac Luria. Luria described creation as a process by which God contracted the divine self in order to make room for the world. In the Lurianic creation story, God then emanated Godself into the world through ten sefirot – aspects of the divine presence. God contained these sefirot within vessels, but some of the vessels proved too weak to hold the more powerful of the sefirot. The vessels shattered, resulting in the mixture of divine light with the kelipot, or shells of the vessels themselves. This process resulted in the introduction of evil into the world.

Lurianic Kabbalah imagines that Adam, the first human being, could have redeemed the world and restored the divine light to its proper place. Through his sin, however, Adam lost the chance to achieve this repair, and the responsibility for restoring divine perfection fell to later generations. The attempt to free the divine emanation from the kelipot is knows as tikkun (repair) and is achieved primarily through the performance of mitzvot (religious commandments), as well as through contemplation and study. Before performing mitzvot, the 16th century kabbalists often recited kavvanot (intentions) in which they stated their intention that this mitzvah would help to reunify parts of the divine being. The kabbalists also instituted certain new rituals, including the practice of praying or studying at midnight, and a seder for the holiday of Tu B’shevat, all intended to advance the process of tikkun.

The mystical notion of tikkun introduces into Jewish thought the idea that human actions can have an effect on the cosmos. Earlier biblical and rabbinic writings suggest that God demands certain behaviors, that human beings are rewarded or punished according to their behaviors, and even that God celebrates or mourns the appropriate or inappropriate actions of human beings. The innovation of kabbalah was the idea that God is not static, but changes in response to human behavior. In deciding

22 Aleinu: Obligation to Fix the World or the Text? by Mitchell First in Ḥakirah. 11: 187–197 23 http://www.zeek.net/706tohu/index.php?page=2”

It really sucks to be known as a kelipot that has to be destroyed. For the Jewish Messiah.

Who knew they were an unpure kelipot.

Like nobody.

tikkum olam has all kinds of feel good connotations like social Justice.

But in the end it's what the epstein theocratic class thinks. You might be bad kelipot.

“West Bank or Gaza IDs cannot access the city without Israeli permits, which are rarely granted.

This restriction affects not only ordinary worshippers and families but also clergy. In 2011, the Anglican bishop of Jerusalem, Suhail Dawani, had his residency permit revoked as a means of pressure. This year, Israeli forces detained Sheikh Mohammad al-Abassi, imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, barring him from entering the compound for a week.

For Palestinian Muslims and Christians, prayer has become an act of resistance. Resiliently, peacefully and quietly, they continue to challenge Israeli attempts to erode the Status Quo, even if the rest of the world ignores their plight.

The Trump administration, a self-proclaimed defender of religious freedom, appointed a Christian Zionist ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, who largely shares the ideology of Israeli settlers. Meanwhile, the European Union, Israel’s main trading partner, under European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, has avoided taking meaningful accountability measures. At the same time, the “Abraham Accords” have proven politically ineffective, including in the very objective they were meant to address in front of Arab audiences: preventing Israeli annexation of occupied Palestinian territory.

Israel shows little regard for its “partners” when they fail to exert pressure. The fact that Israel reversed its decision to prevent the Latin patriarch from accessing the Holy Sepulchre after a strong international backlash demonstrates not a “misunderstanding” that was rectified, as Israeli officials claimed, but rather that international pressure can yield tangible results.

States cannot claim to support the Status Quo while enabling systematic violations of international law. The Status Quo itself is part of international law and remains one of the last safeguards against complete Israeli control over all aspects of life in Jerusalem.

Safeguarding the present and future of Jerusalem’s religious life, including the viability of a vibrant Christian community, goes hand in hand with respecting the Status Quo of the holy sites and, ultimately, with ending what the International Court of Justice has referred to as the illegal Israeli occupation.

(c) 2026, Al Jazeera

https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2026/4/13/israel-is-trying-to-change-jerusalems-religious-identity”

Let's light up the world and denounce kelipot genocide. To stop kelipot genocide you have to know if your rulers think you're kelipot.

Please get my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.

I had no idea I’d be reading something that looks like a bad lsd trip that really justifies ethno supremacy genocide.

I am comforted by Jewish dissent who are getting up in louder and louder voices. I know the idf likes to post really hateful antisemitic comments on posts.

Really the kill the kelipot husks to repair the world is shocking enough for Jewish people to understand. Never me we goy, husks.

I believe Jewish dissent from this mystic Hollywood epstein class is important.

so idf will have to become a paid subscriber to post Jewish hate here.

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