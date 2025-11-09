The ONE WORLD WEATHER, GLOBAL UNITEMPERATURE PEOPLE PAIR CARBON ALLOWANCES TO EUTHANASIA.
Carbon Cruelty is a Religion which disguises the philosophy of genocide (I don't minimize the holocaust)
Here is “so mote it be” Carney unequivocal.
At minute 8 he says GLOBAL CITIZENS need LIFETIME CARBON BUDGETS. Lifetime. So the meaning is that your carbon allowance is paired to your years,months weeks days seconds on the planet. They are a death cult.
Why then brown cow do we also bring through euthanasia globally?
Did you know Canada’s euthanasia laws allows the government to sign your consent form for you.
Dying with dignity. Or you are selfish if you want others to live are their two current PR satanic inversion campaigns which smear all those who speak. They usually trot out a story about their distressed grandmother jumping in front of a train. Then they tell you to grow up. The bots and paid minions of lucifer bully those who speak. Until speaking also is a government euthanisable offense.
The governmentcan sign your consent form.
If you are unable.
Unable not defined. The only restriction they cannot be in your will or be the same person killing you..
They stole your property through inflation from this luciferian party budget anyway.
You ran out of your burger carbon allowance.
The New luciferian liberal party.
Same party Coming for the bible, one verse at a time.
And watch this antichristan or would it be antichrist minion say the Bible is hate and speakers should be jailed. Bill c9 is also a VEILED capital punishment bill. VEIL IS EVIL. Watch below!!
You are so right on the money Lisa! I am so glad I have a relationship with my Saviour Jesus Christ. Eternal life will be much different for those doing Satan’s work.
In a God-less worldview, the world and all that live and move and breathe in it have become desperately sick and wicked. There is only one hope of redemption - Jesus of Nazareth, the Christ, Son of God in the flesh, our Kinsman-Redeemer.