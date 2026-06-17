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Shirley Guertin's avatar
Shirley Guertin
2h

I guess next is to dig into Hilde - This is her profile as found online: "Hildegard "Hilde" Schwab, née Stoll, is a Swiss entrepreneur in the field of event marketing and founder. Hilde Stoll, who came from Aarburg, met the German Klaus Schwab, who lived in Switzerland, in 1970 through a job advertisement. Schwab hired Stoll, she was his first employee. At the beginning of 1971, they jointly founded the "European Management Symposium", which later became the World Economic Forum in Davos in the canton of Graubünden. They married in 1972. In 1998, she founded the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship together with Klaus Schwab, of which she is chairwoman. In this function, she is a member of the patronage committee of the Kirchner Museum Davos, for example."

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
3h

They do resemble each other very much. Perhaps it's their ethnic background.

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