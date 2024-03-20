On this page is the listed rights that Canadian Children learn as part of their Canadian Curriculum. It is from Costco and is one of my many examples of Curriculum I draw on.

LOOK CAREFULLY AT THE SUM TOTAL OF OUR RIGHTS AND CONSIDER

The Right to Life LIBERTY AND SECURITY OF THE PERSON. ??

NO LIBERTY AND NO SECURITY OF THE PERSON.

instead LIFE

and the right not to be subjected to cruel OR unusual punishment. No liberty. No security of the person. Any intrusion to the security of the person is thus permitted. Any intrusion on liberty is aok.

FREE SPEECH. Where is that. Your speaking rights are changed. we are grooming the kids to accept no free speech. Free speech is systematically eroded. what we are witnessing at the federal level was already decided. This was published in 2018. The grooming is to slave status.

It is not FREE speech in our Canadian Curriculum. it is the right to speak to the government in french or english. it is only language rights. that’s it. NO FREE SPEECH. we are not witnessing an erosion. we are witnessing a systematic subversion of the PRINCIPLES that govern Western democracies.

This right to enter and leave Canada is anyone’s now in terms the right to enter.

The right to be treated equally by laws is not the same as the Rule of Law.

EQUITY

as long as it is equitable. equity is a gulag. It is the same number of calories, the same restrictions, the same oppressions. that is all they need to be. the Same. equity is how we interpret our world and it has the same moral underpinnings whether we all get state of the art education or we all get gruel once a day. equity cannot morally object to either, it supports any tyranny as long as it is equally applied. it thus in my NON HUMBLE opinion can never be a moral guide post. It is the ugliest of camps housing the starving as long as done equitably. Equal treatment is dog whistle now for a whole bunch of horrors done in history. I don’t trust the teaching of the concepts of the Rule of Law to this. The Rule of Law is now infected by equity.

EQUITY IN OUT COME DOES not exclude any horror as long as it is equally applied.

Do you see where it can go.

NOT YOUR CHOICE. OUR CHOICE.

words are non accidental. You get to worship the religion of the ruling elite’s choice. This subversion is non accidental. these concepts are taught to a purpose, to create a slave acceptance by children.

Where is the right to peaceful assembly. the right to dissent or disagree through free speech and to demonstrate dissatisfaction is gone. ie all democratic checks and balances on the executive, legislative even judicial branches are gone.

If you like the critiques of curriculum please advise.

but know this. all we are witnessing was long planned.