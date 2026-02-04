What are the chances bill c-9 isn't related.

My ask. Start discussing the noahide laws often and exposing the same ways we have done all exposures. It's not comfortable for you yet. I get it.

Dont talk religion or politics has netted us the world occupied by power hungry tower of babel who is polarizing us for destruction.

In Canada write our politicians and media. Simply ask them to discuss the forfeiture clause as a capital punishment bill for religious dissent. It is that people. ADDING the word property instead of the means by which the offense was committed is so small a change…UNLESS THE POINT IS WHAT I TELL YOU.

Flush the bastards from the bushes. Copy media in your letter.

You're amazing. You've got this.

No to the DECAPITATION WORLD ORDER.

And fyi it's not peace if you kill everyone who disagrees with you.

It's actually grotesque.

love you dear readers. It may be that life is giving us lemons.

John 8 makes me think this is how Jesus would address a noahide sanhedrin on our behalf.

Legacy Standard Bible

An Adulteress Forgiven

8 But Jesus went to the Mount of Olives. 2 Early in the morning He came again into the temple, and all the people were coming to Him; and He sat down and began to teach them. 3 The scribes and the Pharisees *brought a woman caught in adultery, and having set her in the center of the court, 4 they *said to Him, “Teacher, this woman has been caught in adultery, in the very act. 5 Now in the Law Moses commanded us to stone such women; what then do You say?” 6 They were saying this, testing Him, so that they might have evidence to accuse Him. But Jesus stooped down and with His finger wrote on the ground. 7 But when they persisted in asking Him, He straightened up and said to them, “Let him who is without sin among you be the first to throw a stone at her.” 8 Again He stooped down and wrote on the ground. 9 When they heard it, they began to go out one by one, beginning with the older ones, and He was left alone, and the woman, where she was, in the center of the court. 10 Straightening up, Jesus said to her, “Woman, where are they? Did no one condemn you?” 11 She said, “No one, [a]Lord.” And Jesus said, “I do not condemn you, either. Go, and from now on sin no more.”]

You can erase, but only on paper.

Time to take on an issue that is uncomfortable. Trust the Holy Spirit to guide you.

He hovers like he did in Genesis 1. full of love and guidance.

Isaiah 32:15

15 Until the Spirit is poured upon us from on high,

And the wilderness becomes a fruitful field,

And the fruitful field is counted as a forest.

The Spirit will pour into us. Trust it.

Pray for all those who suffer around the world. Pray that those who need eyes to see will see. His sheep will recognize his voice no matter from whence they come. People will treat their lives as valuable. Because they help others.

Share

Leave a comment