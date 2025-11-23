LawyerLisa’s Substack

Chaplain Bob Walker
6h

1 Thessalonians 5:3

“For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.”

1 John 5:12

“He that hath the Son (Jesus) hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life.”

1 John 2:23

“Whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father: (but) he that acknowledgeth the Son hath the Father also.”

2 Thessalonians Chapter 2: 3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, (2nd coming of Christ) except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; (the antichrist)

4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.

so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.

Revelation 12:17

“And the dragon was wroth with the woman, and went to make war with the remnant of her seed, which keep the commandments of God, and have the testimony of Jesus Christ.”

Revelation 20:4

“And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.”

I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus...

SomeDude
4h

this nastiness definitely falls under "laws repugnant to the Constitution"

