Relief of Maimonides, also known as Rambam in the US House of Representatives.

“In the 12th century, the great Jewish Sage Maimonides (also known as RAMBAM) urged the observance of these (NOAHIDE) laws on non-Jews.



He wrote, “Anyone who accepts upon himself and carefully observes the Seven Commandments is of the Righteous of the Nations (Gentiles) of the World and has a portion in the World to Come.” (Mishneh Torah).

“David Novak, professor of Jewish theology and ethics at the University of Toronto, has denounced the modern Noahide movement by stating that “If Jews are telling Gentiles what to do, it’s a form of imperialism“.[4]

My favorite experiences with the Jewish family I spent time with was their nature to have friendly debates. Intellectual debates were a joy. Thus I write about these noahide laws with some sadness that such a concept exists. But mostly with hope. Because my experiences with Jewish people I was close with were only good. I can’t tell you all the good deeds done on my behalf by people who were Jewish. Some who sacrificed themselves and stood up for me in my time of need. Others just welcomed me into their family like a daughter they hoped to have. I lean in on what I know these individuals to be in my life over the course of it. Friendships that were and remain important though some now in the past. I can’t see anyone of them understanding that this is part of a future we jointly face. I hope I write. they learn. And then the real debate that needs to occur is among those Jewish people who would share with me this horror in learning a death penalty system may be set up at the highest orders.

It is what it is. Let us just expose it and keep exposing it. This is not meant to be polarizing. It is just the facts. But how do we face anything in the dark. Shine a light. Light a candle.

Around 40 years ago, the last Rebbe (head rabbi) of the Chabad Lubavitch Hasidic movement, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, launched a global “Noahide Campaign,” writing and speaking about the need for Righteous Gentile Noahide communities.



He believed that officially “converting” the world (known also as the seventy Gentile nations or people groups) into Noahides would bring about world peace and usher in the Messiah.



Some of the Chabad rabbis have been taking that message of peace to world leaders ever since, with some success.”

On it’s face it seems like a nice thing to do. Care about bringing Peace to the World. How many are motivated to that? Except there is more to it.

DECAPITATION TO KEEP THE PEACE

AND IDOLOTRY that is outlawed INCLUDES WORSHIPPING CHRIST. I would call that religious persecution rather then keeping the peace.

And it has been entered into US LAWS

40th President of the United States: 1981 ‐ 1989

Proclamation 4921—National Day of Reflection

April 03, 1982

By the President of the United States of America



A Proclamation

Amid the distractions and concerns of our daily existence, it is appropriate that Americans pause to reflect upon the ancient ethical principles and moral values which are the foundation of our character as a nation.

We seek, and steadfastly pursue, the benefits of education. But education must be more than factual enlightenment—it must enrich the character as well as the mind.

One shining example for people of all faiths of what education ought to be is that provided by the Lubavitch movement, headed by Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, a worldwide spiritual leader who will celebrate his 80th birthday on April 4, 1982. The Lubavitcher Rebbe’s work stands as a reminder that knowledge is an unworthy goal unless it is accompanied by moral and spiritual wisdom and understanding. He has provided a vivid example of the eternal validity of the Seven Noahide Laws, a moral code for all of us regardless of religious faith. May he go from strength to strength.

In recognition of the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s 80th birthday, the Senate and the House of Representatives of the United States in Congress assembled have issued House Joint Resolution 447 to set aside April 4, 1982, as a “National Day of Reflection.”

Now, Therefore, I, Ronald Reagan, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim April 4, 1982, as National Day of Reflection.

In Witness Whereof, I have hereunto set my hand this 3rd day of April, in the year of our Lord nineteen hundred and eighty two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and sixth.



RONALD REAGAN

Ronald Reagan, Proclamation 4921—National Day of Reflection Online by Gerhard Peters and John T. Woolley, The American Presidency Project https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/node/244830”

Public Law 102-14 and the Noahide Laws

“Public Law 102-14 102d

Congress Joint Resolution

Mar. 20, 1991 [H.J. Res. 104]

To designate March 26, 1991, as “Education Day, U.S.A.”.

Whereas Congress recognizes the historical tradition of ethical values and principles which are the basis of civilized society and upon which our great Nation was founded;

Whereas these ethical values and principles have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, when they were known as the Seven Noahide Laws;

Whereas without these ethical values and principles the edifice of civilization stands in serious peril of returning to chaos;

Whereas society is profoundly concerned with the recent weakening of these principles that has resulted in crises that beleaguer and threaten the fabric of civilized society;

Whereas the justified preoccupation with these crises must not let the citizens of this Nation lose sight of their responsibility to transmit these historical ethical values from our distinguished past to the generations of the future;

Whereas the Lubavitch movement has fostered and promoted these ethical values and principles throughout the world;

Whereas Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, leader of the Lubavitch movement, is universally respected and revered and his eighty-ninth birthday falls on March 26,1991;

Whereas in tribute to this great spiritual leader, “the rebbe”, this, his ninetieth year will be seen as one of “education and giving”, the year in which we turn to education and charity to return the world to the moral and ethical values contained in the Seven Noahide Laws;

and Whereas this will be reflected in an international scroll of honor signed by the President of the United States and other heads of state:

Now, therefore, be it Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That March 26,1991, the start of the ninetieth year of Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, leader of the worldwide Lubavitch movement, is designated as “Education Day, U.S.A.”.

The President is requested to issue a proclamation calling upon the people of the United States to observe such day with appropriate ceremonies and activities. Approved March 20, 1991.”

Here Elizabeth Glass takes us through the Noahide laws.

Designation: H.J.Res.104, which became Public Law 102-14, officially designated March 26, 1991, as “Education Day, U.S.A.”.

Sponsor: The bill was sponsored by Rep. Robert H. Michel.

Recognition: The resolution recognized “the historical tradition of ethical values and principles which are the basis of civilized society...when they were known as the Seven Noahide Laws,” according to Kehilat Kodesh .

Presidential role: President George H.W. Bush signed the resolution into law.

Have the Noahide Laws been recognized by any governments beside Israel?

“The universality of these principles and global import was recognized in 1982 by President Ronald Reagan when he spoke of “the eternal validity of the Seven Noahide Laws [as] a moral code for all of us regardless of religious faith” (Proclamation on the National Day of Reflection, April 4, 1982).

Seven years later, in 1989, President George H.W. Bush not only proclaimed that these “Biblical values are the foundation for civilized society,” but he also recognized that “A society that fails to recognize or adhere to them cannot endure.”

He understood how these “principles of moral and ethical conduct that have formed the basis for all civilizations comes to us, in part, from the centuries old Seven Noahide Laws.” And, in doing so, he noted their origins: “The Noahide Laws are actually seven commandments given to man by G-d, as recorded in the Old Testament. …” (Proclamation 5956-Education Day, USA 1989 and 1990, 102 Stat. 3016, April 14, 1989).

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives of the United States Congress in 1991, on a [unanimous] bipartisan basis, further recognized how this “historical tradition of ethical values and principles…upon which our great Nation was founded … have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, when they were known as the Seven Noahide Laws.” The American Congress understood how “the most recent weakening of these principles … has resulted in crises that beleaguer and threaten the fabric of civilized society.” Thus, they warned us that “without these ethical values and principles the edifice of civilization stands in serious peril of returning to chaos.” (Public Law 102-14, 102d Congress, 1st session, H.J. Res. 104)

102nd U.S. Congress (1991-1992), House Joint Resolution H.J.RES.104.ENR designating March 26, 1991, as Education Day, U.S.A.:

“Congress recognizes the historical tradition of ethical values and principles which are the basis of civilized society and upon which our great Nation was founded … these ethical values and principles that have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, when they were known as the Seven Noahide Laws.”

WHAT IS THE PUNISHMENT FOR THE NOAHIDE LAWS

“Yes, they are punishable for violating any of these seven mitzvos; none of them are more or less severe than the others. The punishment for each of them is decapitation (Rambam, Hilchos Melachim 9:14).

No warning is needed, but there needs to be at least one male witness and at least one male judge (ibid.). The judge can be either a Jew or a non-Jew (ibid. 10:11).

If he committed the violation in error, he’s not punished. “Error” here means that he was unaware that the object is a forbidden one (for example, having relations with a woman under the impression that she’s unmarried or is his own wife, when in fact she’s married to someone else), but ignorance of the law is no excuse (ibid. 10:1).”

Here is another text that describes the Noahide principles further including their effect on “gentiles.” In particular there need not be any warning necessary before punishment. So is it disturbing that these sit in this form in US law?

ÉThe tanna who recited mishnayot and baraitot in the study hall taught a baraita before Rav Sheshet: With regard to the halakha in the case of the gentiles who worship the mountains and the hills, the mountains and hills are permitted, but their worshippers are punished with decapitation by the sword. But with regard to gentiles who worship plants and vegetables, the plants and vegetables are forbidden and their worshippers are punished with decapitation by the sword.

Avodah Zarah 46a:4

Rav Huna says: A gentile is permitted to marry his daughter. And if you say, for what reason did Adam not marry his daughter? It was so that Cain would marry his sister, because it is stated: “The world shall be built on kindness.”

Sanhedrin 58b:9

The baraita continues: And they inform him of the sin of neglecting the mitzva to allow the poor to take gleanings, forgotten sheaves, and produce in the corner of one’s field, and about the poor man’s tithe. The Gemara asks: What is the reason to specifically mention these mitzvot? Rabbi Ḥiyya bar Abba said that Rabbi Yoḥanan said: Because a gentile is executed even on account of stealing less than the value of a peruta, since gentiles are particular about even such a small loss…

Yevamot 47b:6”

Why have I never heard of the 7 noahide laws before. Wouldn’t they be in the Bible. Well no.

If you as a Christian, Atheist, or Muslim or other religious adherent had no idea (like myself, with a lot of Jewish friends - who likewise I assume do not know) it is because it is not in the WRITTEN TORAH or the OLD TESTAMENT.

“Tosafot, Gittin 60b, cites a midrashic comment which explains that the major portion of the Torah was transmitted through the Oral Law and only a small portion thereof was recorded in the Written Law because God does not wish the Torah to be accessible to non-Jews. On the basis of this source Torat Yeruḥam, I, Oraḥ Hayyim, no. 2, forbids the publication of Torah works devoted to the explication of either the Oral or the Written Law on behalf of non-Jews.

For an account of Hatam Sofer‘s letter of approbation in support of the publication of a German translation of the Talmud prepared by Ephraim Moses Pinner and his subsequent retraction thereof see R. Naphtali Benet, Imrei Shefer, p. 8b; Iggerot Soferim, ed. R. Shimon Sofer, II, nos. 66–69; Likutei Teshuvot Hatam Sofer (London, 5725), Helek ha-Mikhtavim, no. 38; Teshuvot Maharam Schick, Oraḥ Hayyim, nos. 306 and 307; Rabbi Y. Y. Greenwald, Ozar Neḥmad, pp. 81-83; and R. Even-Sapir, No’am, X, 142. See also R. Judah Nachshoni, Rabbenu Mosheh Sofer (Jerusalem, 5741), pp. 194–196 and R. Raphael Nathan Nata Rabbinovicz, Ma’amar al Hadfasat ha-Talmud (Jerusalem, 5725), p. 246. One volume of the Pinner translation of the Talmud was published in Berlin in 1842, but without Hatam Sofer’s letter of approbation. For a report of a similar attempt on the part of Rabbi Israel Salanter to have the Talmud translated into the vernacular and of his unsuccessful journey to Paris for this purpose see R. Israel Lipkin-Salant, pp. 27-29; Students, Scholars and Saints, pp. 160-161; and Tenu’at ha-Mussar, I, 22. Cf., Teshuvot Maharya, Oraḥ Hayyim, no. 2; Teshuvot Arugat ha-Bosem, Oraḥ Hayyim, nos. 213 and 214; and Zekan Aharon, II, no. 71. Regarding the translation of Ein Ya’akov into the vernacular see Teshuvot Arugat ha-Bosem, Oraḥ Hayyim, no. 214. Compilation of halakhic compendia in the vernacular is discussed by Teshuvot Arugat ha-Bosem, Oraḥ Hayyim, no. 213. See R. Shlomoh Kluger, Ha-Elef Lekha Shlomoh, Oraḥ Hayyim, no. 258, who opposed a proposed German translation of the Mishnah on the grounds that it is impossible for any translation to preserve nuances of meaning or to use language which accommodates conflicting interpretations of the original text.

See also Seridei Esh, II, no. 92, who cites and refutes the opinion of R. Reuben Margulies, Margaliyot ha-Yam, Sanhedrin 59a, who maintains that it is forbidden to teach Torah to non-Jews only in the Hebrew language, but that there is no prohibition against such instruction in other languages.”

Please note for the next section that Trump returned Capital Punishment. Please note I say bill c9 is a capital punishment bill. Please note REGULAR JEWISH PEOPLE shouldn’t be assumed to want to roll this out or have anything to do with this.

COME ON- IS THIS DECAPITATION FOR VIOLATION OF THE NOAHIDE LAWS REALLY A THING.

Well it is. As gross as it is. You know we are all afraid of “sharia law.” Which I am unsure whether Sharia has been affirmed by every President since Bush senior.

This is right from Sefaria.org Take your time with this. I will highlight in black the parts I find shocking. Would you want to be able to oppose this without being accused of anti-semitism. Because I guarantee wanting not to be put into the sanhedrin courts has nothing to do with anti-semitism. Please note your capital punishment extends to your progeny until the end of time. So it is quite literally extirpation. The rule of law anyone???? Can I get a side of that please?

You willing to convert to Noahide laws? but your grandma still loves Jesus. You are outta luck.

It is important to ask whether in taking on the Noahide laws and entering them into law in the US, whether you take on the consequences of the Noahide laws. Wouldn’t people want to debate this first? Canada’s Bill c9 is a veiled capital punishment bill that is aimed squarely at Christianity (and other religious texts - the Quran) as per Mark Miller’s October 30 debate I have posted before.

“Part II, Chapter XVII Capital Punishment in the Noachide Code

Know ye that capital verdicts are not comparable to monetary judgments. In monetary matters a person can return the money and find atonement; in capital cases the blood [of the executed criminal] and the blood of his progeny until the end of time hang in balance.

SANHEDRIN 37a

During recent years reintroduction of capital punishment has been a matter of debate in the United States. In particular, this question loomed prominently as a major political issue in the 1978 New York State gubernatorial campaign. Statements and editorials which appeared in certain Anglo-Jewish newspapers claim that Judaism not only sanctions capital punishment but that its elimination constitutes a grave breach of divine law. Since the purported teachings of Judaism have been introduced into this debate it is certainly proper that the provisions of Jewish law bearing upon this matter be examined and analyzed with care.

An assessment of the legitimacy of capital punishment as administered by Noachide courts requires the resolution of a number of questions: 1) Has statutory capital punishment as imposed by Noachide courts for infractions of the Noachide Code lapsed with the destruction of the Temple as it has lapsed in punishment of violations of the Sinaitic Code by Jewish courts? 2) Are Noachide courts endowed with judicial authority to administer capital punishment on the basis of circumstantial evidence? 3) Do the king and his courts enjoy the power to administer capital punishment on the basis of circumstantial evidence in conjunction with their extra-judicial authority to maintain a just society? 4) Is the power to impose “the king’s justice” limited to Jewish monarchs or does it extend to non-Jewish kings as well?

It is logically possible to justify capital punishment either on the basis of direct statutory authority as provided by the Noachide Code, if such authority survives subsequent to the destruction of the Temple, or on the basis of administration of “the king’s justice” if non-Jewish governments enjoy such prerogatives. Similarly, admissibility of circumstantial evidence may conceivably be justified either by direct provision of the Noachide Code or as a legitimate exercise of the monarchical prerogative. Whether or not the rules of evidence governing “the king’s justice” provide for admissibility of circumstantial evidence remains to be demonstrated.

I. Capital Punishment in Jewish Courts

Even the staunchest advocates of capital punishment freely concede that Jewish courts, i.e., present-day Batei Din, or even the Sanhedrin, were it possible to reestablish that institution, are not obligated to impose capital punishment nor do they have discretionary power to do so as a matter of law. It is quite evident that even during the period of the Second Common-wealth instances of execution were few and far between. The Mishnah, Makkot 7a, declares that a court which imposes the death penalty once in seven years is “destructive,” i.e., unduly punitive in nature. R. Eleazar ben Azariah applies this epithet to a court which imposes the death penalty but once in seventy years. The laws of evidence and the mode of examination to which witnesses were subjected made it difficult to secure a conviction in the vast majority of cases. The court was given discretion to subject witnesses to particularly rigorous examination with regard to the most trivial details of matters irrelevant to the substance of their testimony. The witnesses were separated from one another and each was questioned in detail. Given the faulty nature of human memory it is not at all difficult to evoke inconsistencies and discrepancies in the testimony of various witnesses. Contradictory statements by witnesses even with regard to such ancillary matters as the color of the garment worn by the accused or the number of buttons on a cloak constituted sufficient reason for exclusion of their testimony. R. Tarfon and R. Akiva volunteered the statement, “If we had been members of the Sanhedrin no man would have ever been put to death.” Giving examples, they indicated that they would have demanded testimony so specific as to be unobtainable. R. Shimon ben Gamaliel in stating his opposition to such a policy, predicates his view upon the fear that were capital punishment to be abolished bloodshed might become rampant.

Moreover, the Gemara, Sanhedrin 41a, reports that some forty years before the destruction of the Temple and the concomitant loss of judicial autonomy members of the Great Sanhedrin declined to convene within the precincts of the Temple because they no longer wished lower courts to sit in capital cases. Jewish law stipulates that capital punishment may be imposed by local sanhedrei ketanah composed of twenty-three judges only when the seventy-one member Great Sanhedrin meets within the confines of the Temple Mount. Taking notice of the increasing incidence of homicide, the Sanhedrin recognized that capital punishment imposed by the courts had lost its deterrent force and under such circumstances the Sanhedrin was unwilling to continue to impose this harsh penalty. It is clear that, among Jews, capital punishment was imposed only rarely and with the greatest of reluctance.

With the destruction of the Temple, the statutory death penalty lapsed entirely. In establishing this rule the Gemara, Sanhedrin 52b, cites the biblical passage, “And you shall arise and go up to the place which the Lord your God shall choose. And you shall come unto the priests, the Levites and the judges who shall be in those days …” (Deuteronomy 17:8-9). Judicial authority was vested in the courts, not in the priests and Levites. Reference to priests and Levites in this context is therefore incongruous. The Gemara declares that the juxtaposition of the terms “priests and Levites” with “judges” serves to teach that judges may impose the death penalty only during such periods as the priest performs his priestly functions in conjunction with the sacrificial rituals. The concluding phrase, “and go up to the place which the Lord your God shall choose,” serves to establish a second condition, viz., that such penalty may be imposed by the courts only when the Great Sanhedrin sits in “the place which the Lord your God shall choose,” i.e., within the precincts of the Temple. Rambam, Hilkhot Sanhedrin 14:11, codifies both requirements in ruling that the death sentence may not be imposed in the absence of either of these two conditions.

II. Capital Punishment in the Noachide Code

The obligations and powers of non-Jewish courts are markedly different. Gentiles are not bound by the 613 commandments revealed to Jews at Sinai but are obligated to obey the “Seven Commandments of the Sons of Noah.” The Noachide Code is primarily restrictive rather than prescriptive in nature and bans reprehensible activities such as murder, theft, sexual immorality, etc. The last in this series of commandments is known as “dinin.” The specific nature of this precept is the subject of disagreement among early rabbinic authorities. Ramban, in his commentary on the Bible, Genesis 34:13, understands this commandment as a general obligation with regard to the establishment of laws and regulations essential to the maintenance of a social order, e.g., laws governing commerce and interpersonal behavior, laws banning theft and fraud, laws regulating payment of wages, bailment, etc. Rambam understands the substance of this commandment to be significantly different. Rambam, Hilkhot Melakhim 9:14, formulates this obligation as follows:

In what way are they commanded with regard to dinin? They are obligated to seat judges in every single district to render judgment with regard to these six commandments and to admonish the populace. A Noachide who transgresses one of these seven commandments is to be put to death by the sword. For this reason all the inhabitants of Shechem became liable to be put to death, for Shechem committed an act of robbery and they saw and knew and did not impose judgment upon him …

Thus, according to Rambam, not only are non-Jews obliged to impose capital punishment for violation of the Noachide Code, but failure to do so is itself a capital infraction of that Code. Since the talmudic texts and discussions which speak of the lapse of capital punishment subsequent to the destruction of the Temple refer only to the obligations of a Jewish Bet Din as governed by the Sinaitic Code there is no immediate reason to assume that the obligations of Noachides with regard to imposition of capital punishment are in any way diminished in our day. Certainly, no statement to that effect appears in any of the Codes or in the writings of any early authority. Such a suggestion does, however, appear in an early twentieth-century commentary on the Mishneh Torah, Ẓofnat Pa’aneaḥ, authored by the renowned R. Joseph Rosen of Dvinsk.

Jewish law requires that Canaanite slaves be converted to Judaism and prohibits Jews from owning slaves who decline to do so. Rambam, Hilkhot Milah 1:6, codifies the ruling which prohibits the retention for longer than a period of twelve months of a Canaanite slave who refuses to undergo conversion through circumcision. However, Rambam further rules that, prior to his sale to a Jewish master, the slave may stipulate that he will accept only the seven Noachide commandments and under such circumstances the slave may be retained by his Jewish master. Rambam concludes with the statement, “However if [the slave] does not accept the Seven Commandments which the Sons of Noah were commanded he is to be put to death immediately.” In a gloss appended to this ruling Rabad tersely comments, “He is to be sold immediately; it is not for us now to kill any person.”

Kesef Mishneh explains Rabad’s position by stating that the ruling here codified by Rambam is identical with that included by him in Hilkhot Melakhim 8:10 to the effect that all gentile inhabitants of the Land of Israel must accept the commandments of the Noachide Code or face death. Kesef Mishneh further states that Rambam’s ruling pertaining to the execution of Noachides who fail to accept the obligations imposed upon them by the Noachide Code is enforceable only when gentiles are subject to Jewish jurisdiction. (*** LL: is this Noahide law in the US the manner in which to get the gentile within the Jewish Jurisdiction?)

Hence, even for Rambam, this provision is essentially theoretical and cannot be implemented in practice. It is precisely the latter point which Rabad underscores in his gloss. Understood in this manner, there exists no disagreement between Rambam and Rabad with regard to this salient point. Rambam, according to Kesef Mishneh, would agree that, in practice, the Canaanite slave who refuses to accept the Seven Commandments of the Sons of Noah cannot be executed.

Ẓofnat Pa’aneaḥ does, however, posit a dispute between Rambam and Rabad and states, “…they disagree with regard to whether now, in our day, when we have no Sanhedrin and cannot execute capital punishment, the law is also the same with regard to Noachides,” i.e., they disagree with regard to whether Noachides may be executed subsequent to the abolition of the Sanhedrin. According to Ẓofnat Pa’aneaḥ‘s understanding of Rabad, it is due to statutory restriction rather than to lack of judicial jurisdiction that the death penalty cannot be imposed. Even according to this analysis, which is hardly indisputable, there is some ambiguity with regard to whether Ẓofnat Pa’aneaḥ means to say that it is only Jewish courts which, according to Rabad, cannot impose the death penalty upon gentiles, or whether gentiles themselves are also precluded from imposing capital punishment. Granting Ẓofnat Pa’aneaḥ‘s basic interpretation of Rabad’s position, the former would appear to be the more logical of the two possibilities since the talmudic exegesis which serves to debar capital punishment in the absence of ongoing performance of the sacrificial rituals is presented in the context of delineation of regulations governing penalties imposed by Jewish courts. Any ambiguity which exists is, however, limited to Ẓofnat Pa’aneaḥ‘s understanding of Rabad.

According to either interpretation of Ẓofnat Pa’aneaḥ‘s comments, Rambam’s position is that capital punishment is mandated and must be imposed for transgressions of the Noachide Code even “in our day .”

This source is good also for other legal mechanisms about the Noahide laws such as evidence etc.

Well time for the sanitizing effect of sunlight. One sect is not the people. But perhaps that sect should see joint united resistance from Jews and Gentiles together. Why should we the to be decapitated alone in asking for our rights. It is what it is. It doesn’t go away by us not discussing it.

As Ann Rand might say:

You can ignore reality, but you cannot ignore the consequences of ignoring reality. For more info see my Noahide 1 and 2.

We cannot allow a system to arise that establishes any system based on supremacy. Or has one religious entity deciding the lives of others.

But what do I see in Bill C9. I see something other lawyers aren’t calling out. The forfeiture clause. Governments have been tyrannical. And all have been subjected to it.

Love you all dear readers. Our times are our times. We don’t get to choose the evil we face. But we do get to pick the side. I’m on the together side. For what it is worth that is what the freedom movement is. Full of people Muslim, Jewish, Sikh, Hindu, Christian and Atheist pushing against a totalitarian agenda. Here is just one more component of a power structure that is hidden. let’s shine that light!!

