The CCP appoints the Bishops that serve Xi.

If you're not Catholic just extrapolate to understand the level of subversion of ALL our institutions. Empires aren't “failing,"rather they fail to end the subversion.

“AsiaNews reports that the local priests in Shanghai were convened on April 28 to ratify the choice of Fr. Wu Jianlin, Vicar General, as auxiliary bishop of the diocese. The same meeting was held in the Diocese of Xinxiang, in Henan (home to an underground bishop who has been arrested several times) to "elect" Fr. Li Jianlin as the sole candidate.

While the Chinese government authorized Cardinal Joseph Zen to travel to Rome for Pope Francis's funeral and the pre-conclave, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) wanted to demonstrate what the Sino-Vatican agreement means to it: a mere document that commits it to nothing, but allows it to appoint bishops without consulting the Holy See.

The CCP undoubtedly wants to test the future pope and show that everything must continue as before. Here is what actually happened. Fr. Wu Jianlin, the current Vicar General, was "elected" by a handful of votes. The same thing happened in the Diocese of Xinxiang, in Henan Province, with Fr. Li Jianlin as the sole candidate.

The process is well-established. Despite the agreement with the Holy See on the appointment of bishops (requested by Pope Francis and implemented by Cardinal Pietro Parolin) in the name of the "autonomy" of the Church in China, only one candidate is presented to the Vatican. He is chosen by the "clergy" registered with Party-controlled bodies, and the Pope is more or less obliged to approve him.

It is very likely that both elections were scheduled before Pope Francis's death. But it is significant that the bodies that direct Chinese religious policy refused to postpone them. This is especially true since these two appointments are particularly sensitive.

Bishop Shen Bin of Shanghai, chosen by the CCP, wants an auxiliary bishop to assist him, which also includes the position of president of the Chinese Bishops' Council, a body not recognized by the Holy See. However, the Diocese of Shanghai already has two auxiliary bishops: Joseph Xing Wenzi, who fell from grace in 2011, and Taddeo Ma Daqin, who resigned from the Patriotic Association during his episcopal ordination in 2012 and who now lives segregated in the Sheshan Seminary.

The election of Fr. Wu Jianlin shows that Beijing has no intention of allowing Ma Daquin’s return. The new auxiliary bishop is the priest who de facto led the Diocese of Shanghai from 2013 to 2023 and, as such, has already been a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference for years.

As for the election of the new bishop of Xinxiang, it is problematic because it concerns a diocese that, according to the authorities, is vacant. In reality, there is an underground bishop, Bishop Joseph Zhang Weizhu, who was secretly ordained in 1991 and arrested several times, even very recently, for exercising his ministry.

It is clear that these two elections constitute a test by Chinese authorities for the successor of Peter, who will be elected during the conclave opening on May 7.”

(Source : Asianews – FSSPX.Actualités)

Illustration : ID 284595699 © PX_Media | Dreamstime.com

https://fsspx.news/en/news/beijing-takes-advantage-vacant-holy-see-appoint-bishops-52233

Somehow the new pope decided to wear Satanic red rather than white, and engineer the necklace of his cross to blend into the cross, such that it appears upside down.

Not the best omens. Oh look it's like two pillars.

