The luciferian anti-christians who run the world speak in code.

They pretend they are evolutionists, but are more adherent to creation then the average lukewarm Christian.

In this Bible

The NEW WORLD ORDER is none other than after the flood.

Aka

Mass depopulation event that eliminates all humanity Except the ark of ANIMALS aka the DNA. and one family line. Or the 14 bloodlines.

They destroyed the Georgia Guidestones which held their depopulation agenda.

Now I set out in my book WORLD ON MUTE, the diversity agenda is die- verse. As in DIE THE WORD OF GOD.

I see individuals who don't believe the government propaganda is right on vaccines or climate but believe the propagada that the christ believer is evil. You can take for granted the satanic order are crypto Christians in our churches now. We wouldn't be at Revelations 13 coming true if highest order power structures and administration of religion and other power structures weren't committed to lucifer.

This Canaanite order?

They read the Bible to create satanic inversions of the text, and tell you the Bible is stupid so you can't decode them.

They enter the highest echelons of religion to do evil and place their images and deeds over the flock.

This was one of the most beautiful things I ever read and 12 years of catholic education and I never once read it.

Be confident in your ability to shine light in dark places. Many in our truth movement do so. (From all religions and no faith at all). Know you are fighting a darkness though that is singularly hateful towards God's creation and his word. Fortify yourself in ways you may need in the coming days and this day.

But at the very least, read the Bible so you can decode them.

“I will pour out my spirit on mankind.”

It is no coincidence who is stepping up to act against this evil. Whether you recognize him as I do, God’s spirit is moving in us. Rejoice in it! May it be that you recognize from whence your courage comes.

The biggest lie is that God is dead.

The living God moves to unite those the god of the world seeks to divide.

Work with those you are told to hate. Get out of the boxes hate places us in.

Those who play these games want our souls. Not just our lives.

Be instead what they fear. Undaunted. Fear of God not man is required. It is freedom they can't write or unwrite on your hearts or any paper.

They didn't give you life or mortality. When God calls you back that is his businesswith you no matter their hands or deeds.

So live between conception and death with courage. They are nothing no matter their earthly power. When you know that, it is they who fear you. Turn off their audio or words and find your own.

If you can't much abide them in this world, be sure not to spend their hell with them.

The biggest lie they tell themselves as they do demon work, is that there is no hell.

The ultimate deceiver has this as the final deceit. He eats the souls of his most ardent followers.

Deceiver does not want Truth. When in these times you find ways to share truth, you do battle against his satanic order. Keep it up. Do it with a grin.

