the next category of TRANS.

not racialized. wants to eat.

IMAGE FROM FOX NEWS

Like rats in a cage people figure out how to press the button to get the little sugar pellet. THIS CATEGORY OF TRANS: NOT RACIALIZED WANTS JOB, EDUCATION, ACCEPTANCE (IE NO LONGER THE COLONIALIST IN TROUBLE WITH THE RABID MAJORITY*)

examples a relative has a great degree. In his early 20s. Tall handsome, educated. Uses his body as moving labor. But pays his bills.

Melanin challenged acquaintance in hotel industry. Not gay. Not queer. has kids to support and food to buy. Wears rainbow earrings to land her job. Must wear them to work every day. She is the token white gay person, like a Netflix cartoon in reverse.

friend’s nephew applies for post secondary program, checks the transgender box gets a 2k bursary. Life is tough and it helps him out.

Colleague’s best friend just chose EUTHANASIA. AN ABLE BODIED MAN UNDER 40. illness? No prospects. Not racialized. Could have checked the trans box.

Alberta contact tells me friend goes retail to retail resume in hand. RCIALIZED people tell her store to store not to bother. Pigment is too white;

Northern Ontario contact tells me his melanin challenged friend works for a bank, cannot qualify for a loan. She says she is refused because loans are preferentially going to racialized.

many many melanin challenged bankers: packaged out. I guess next phase is easier to exercise if TAUGHT to hate the melanin challenged.

Lawyer friend goes to event at TMU. Is told by Dean of Law that they have 75% racialized cohort and the desire is 100% racialized. Like that isn’t racism.

Ask yourself if kids know how to get the ice cream. the reward.

THE NEXT CATEGORY OF TRANS; is hungry, wants work, and not hand-out. If it’s fluid does it matter? check it for the job and DE transition immediately?

We are creating absurdities. I’ll be you have your examples.

DIE DEI. DEI MUST DIE. DIE DEI. DEI MUST DIE. ANY RAP SONGS HERE.

Remember when the register your chicken in the UK became register your pigeon, your pet bird, your poultry from the grocers and it tanked the whole thing. (tell me what happened UK readers).

Well is the new TRANSGENDER: NOT RACIALIZED. WANT TO EAT. Identify as ticking that box.

how are the rats being shown the cage? What are the insignificant days left?

2SLGBTQI Days of Significance

February

Feb 14: Pink Triangle Day

First week after Valentine’s Day: Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week

Last Wednesday: Pink Shirt Day

March

All Month: Bisexual Health Awareness Month

Mar 1: Zero Discrimination Day

Mar 20: Two Spirit and Indigenous LGBTQQIA+ Awareness to Celebration Day

Mar 21: Omnisexual Awareness Day

Mar 31: International Transgender Day Of Visibility

April

Apr 6: International Asexuality Day

Second Wednesday: International Day of Pink

= Second Friday: Day of Silence

Last Week: Lesbian Visibility Week

Apr 26: Lesbian Visibility Day

May

May 17: International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia

May 19: Agender Pride Day

May 22: Harvey Milk Day

May 24: Pansexual & Panromantic Day

June

June – September: Pride Season

Jun 12: Pulse Remembrance Day

Jun 24: UpStairs Lounge Arson Attack Remembrance Day

Jun 28: Stonewall Riots Anniversary

July

First Saturday: Femme Appreciation Day

Week preceding Jul 14: Nonbinary Awareness Week

Jul 14: International Nonbinary People’s Day

Jul 16: International Drag Day

August

Second Sunday: Gay Uncle Day

Aug 18: Butch Appreciation Day

September

Week preceding Sep 23: Bisexual Awareness Week / Bi+ Week

Sep 23: Bisexual Visibility Day / Celebrate Bisexuality Day

Last week: Ally Week

October

All Month: 2SLGBTQI History Month (USA and Canada)

Oct 8: International Lesbian Day

Oct 11: National Coming Out Day

Third Wednesday: International Pronoun Day

Third Thursday: Spirit Day

Oct 26: Intersex Awareness Day

Last full week: Asexual Awareness Week

November

All Month: Trans Awareness Month

First Sunday: Trans Parent Day / Transgender Parent Day

Nov 8: Intersex Day Of Remembrance / Intersex Solidarity Day

Week preceding Nov 20: Trans Awareness Week

Nov 20: Transgender Day Of Remembrance

December

Dec 1: World AIDS Day

Dec 8: Pansexual Pride Day

Dec 10: Human Rights Day

THOSE ARE THE DAYS OF SIGNIFICANCE CALENDAR FOR EGALE. Got funds under the Trudeau government.

https://egale.ca/awareness/2slgbtqi-calendar/

oh and then if kids figure it out, do they denut themselves for a acceptance, an education, opportunity, housing and food. Are we creating the most horrific systemic discrimination which focuses the melanin challenged to choose castration as a future. Does this in turn pressurize deselection of reproduction? then as a systemic policy with employment, is it a very ugly racial systemic discrimination.

If you then view racism is only racism if it is against racialized you have the perfect discriminatory system. it really is horrific that people thinking they are ‘ good’ are becoming absurdly awful with consequences.

who would want to do this to OECD countries.

globalists, ccp, who want to return us to a feudalism.

DEI is one of the biggest threats to free speech, to freedom, and to self-sufficiency and to freedom from globalism. Trump Vance should take the position that DEI enforces globalism and perpetuates an ugly discrimination.

“In 2015, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while defining Canadian values, also declared his country to be the world's first post-national state.” per Wikipedia.

oh DEI is connected to the dismantling of the state. Why do we bring in millions and millions of immigrants and disenfranchise the existing population. old immigration due to opportunity bad. new much bigger immigration good?

all so DEI. DEIMB DEIMB DEIMB.

DEI must die.

It silences all those who in this economic environment will do anything to be able to feed and support their family. they comply for reason: they believe it will blow over. they believe being quiet will keep the status quo.

the economic conditions are meant to disintegrate further making those ‘compliances’ more necessary for survival. All is connected.

This requirement to build 20% less building is a c40 goal from this report. It seems like the Trudeau SINGH FREEDLAND WEF housing policy too.

I have it saved here. https://action4canada.com/wp-content/uploads/c40_cities_the_future_of_consumption_in_a_1.5_degrees_world.pdf

In 2008, “in the City of Toronto, they are also overrepresented in the homeless population: As much as 70 per cent of the homeless population is white,”

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/national/torontos-white-underbelly/article672938/

“The Canadian government has been housing asylum seekers in hotels since the beginning of the pandemic to help provinces that are at capacity. As of February 2024, about 7,800 refugee claimants were housed in hotels across six provinces:

Number of claimants : About 5,100 were in Ontario and 2,500 were in Quebec

Location : Claimants were housed in about 34 hotels

Cost: On average, claimants stayed 113 days and the total cost was estimated to be around $115 million” per google AI.

It literally was just a few years ago I thought we had beat racism. I did. My kids came home with any race friends and only described them by their character or loveable features: tells great jokes, draws well, farts on the bus, wins at tag, eats the same lunch every day and on and on. They brought back friends of every background and I loved it. Yea! I thought. We’ve done it.

Apparently Not. I’ve been saddened to learn the divide. I have been saddened to learn the divide and that is systemic, and deliberate.

Now we must become civil rights activists again. Imagine. prohibited racism must include all races. DEI IS JUST (AMONG OTHER ILLS) SYSTEMIC RACISM.

well. My theory:

TRANSGENDER NOW MEANS: AM not racialized. Am HUNGRY WANT JOB IDENTIFY AS TICKING THAT BOX.

SHAME ON YOU ALL FOR MAKING THESE BOXES. i will breack us out!!! we will not conform with their absurdities.

the start of my favorite poem (that I wrote: titled I am learning love with you)

my eyes close tight

I am not blind

for I would rather see such beauty with my heart,

then taste you in hues alone,

hear you in merely tones,

touch you ONLY with skin.

I cannot love with my senses,

only learn of love this way.

If you like I will dig it up and put the whole of it for you.

I can tell you the first time I performed this at an open mick contest I was introduced to huge boos as a lawyer. I loved all the boos. I love being underestimated. Then won the whole slam. ALL OF IT. ALL OF IT. I beat every race and gender and speaker with my spoken word.

I used to get asked to perform my poetry at parties. Imagine. Those words I now think were prescient. I was asking to see and love the world without skin. and now I do it again. Love with your eyes closed and where do you get. NO FUCKING BOXES THAT’S FOR SURE. KILL DEI. maybe one day a year we all identify as ticking that box, like the chickens in the UK we prove a point.

Globalists you are hated. we are judging you on your deeds.

