Generally you will learn racism, extreme weather and climate change and health and walking rather than driving are all very connected to PUBLIC HEALTH. (because you put the words in the same sentences and paragraphs, that is how it seems connected.)

Those doing this and funding this, do they think it is working? Are we all convinced climate is health?

When they tank the economy, the only possible job will be to get grants to write dumb articles about health, bpoc, equity, rainbow, extreme weather, vegan, bike lanes, non-sex based change rooms, euthanasia, vaccine, indigenous, white rage, intersectionality.

trigger alert: If you get nauseous easily, pass this substack article by. However you may need a job in the Trudeau Guibeault economy and this is decent fodder. Remember if you are home schooling your kids, just think what they could be missing at school.

“In 2021, 10 pairs of friends, family, and loved ones across the United States met to record conversations about how their health and the health of their communities are being impacted by climate change.

We all want to live in safe, stable communities that empower us to live healthier lives. We want that for ourselves, our families, our neighbors, and the generations that follow.

But climate change is making life less predictable. Whether it’s a heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, the spread of tropical diseases in Lowndes County, Ala., worsening asthma downwind from wildfires in California, or threats to how food is grown in Puerto Rico and Nebraska, climate change is disrupting our lives and making it harder to live our healthiest life.

While we all feel these harms, the burden isn’t even or fair. Some of us feel it sooner and more intensely, depending on where we live or work, our age or income, or our race or ethnicity. Some communities face greater health burdens because of racist policies and disinvestment. For example, communities of color are more likely to feel the harms of climate change sooner because of disinvestment and past racist policies, like redlining and racial covenants, that segregated neighborhoods.

Climate change threatens our health, but when people, communities, and local and federal government respond, we can build a healthier, safer future for everyone. RWJF teamed up with StoryCorps to capture the stories of people across the United States who are being impacted by climate change. This collection explores how climate change is impacting health, implications for equity and what communities are doing to plan for the future.

StoryCorps is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world. Since 2003, StoryCorps has collected and archived interviews with over 650,000 participants, creating the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered. The recordings are archived online and at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

Story Index

Fighting Wildfires and Asthma

Ta’Kira Dannette Byrd and her mother, Shawntierra Dolton, discuss hopes for cleaner air as the threat of wildfires grows.

A Texas Winter Storm Leaves People in the Cold

Community organizers Rebecca Sanchez and Kellee Coleman recount a community’s response to extreme weather.

Climate and Environmental Justice in Alabama

Catherine Coleman Flowers and her brother Jay talk about the ways climate change makes failed wastewater systems more unhealthy.

Staying Cool in Hotter Cities

Researcher Vivek Shandas and his son Suhail reflect on the 2021 heat wave in Portland, Ore.

Working to Protect Salmon, First Foods and Indigenous Culture

Larry Campbell and Jamie Donatuto talk about how climate change threatens the culture, traditions, food, and health of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.

Adapting Farming for Climate Change

Fred Christenson and his son Graham discuss the impacts of climate change on their family farm in Nebraska.

Fighting Against Unhealthy Air Pollution in Their Neighborhood

Activists Luz Velez and Geo Hernandez talk about how they are fighting against dangerous climate pollution in Buffalo, N.Y.

Farming to Feed Puerto Rico in a Changing Climate

Ana Elisa Quintero and Elda Guadalupe discuss their challenges and hopes for expanding community farming on Vieques Island.

Extreme Weather Is Driving People from their Homes

Sarah Renee Oźlański and Natandra Lewis discuss how their friendship grew when Natandra and her son were displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

A Colorado Teen and State Legislator Come Together in Climate Change Advocacy

Ethan Reed and State Rep. Edie Hooten talk about the threat of climate change and advocacy across generations.”

https://www.rwjf.org/en/grants/grantee-stories/storycorps--people-share-how-climate-change-is-harming-health.html

This is how science turned into agenda politics. It is very tiresome.

This is where they are driving us. I wonder what it is like to move in this world where social agendas replace science, and the narrative is constantly created to drive to the purpose and place they require us to end up. The critical essence is to fund it fund it fund it. (I’m guessing with siphoned tax dollars that end up at these green organizations- I’ll even bet they take the funds from the National Focal Point system)

If they only way to get a job is to be in this industry, boy are we setting up one sad world.

