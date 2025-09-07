LawyerLisa’s Substack

the globalist ai order includes reproduction.

Notice fertility attenuation.

Notice women without wombs.

Notice New women.

Notice sterilization of minors.

Notice laws and language.

Notice them in the context of the war against decentralized reproduction.

Then you might understand the directionality of our society.

Sex and reproduction have been fully seperated.

The war on the family is in this context.

"Now time grows short. History will not allow the people of Shem additional centuries, or even decades, to come to their senses and realize what is going on. Just as they have been victims of massacres and genocides for centuries, the people of Shem now face the determination of the Canaanites to exterminate them utterly and finally. a goal they hope to achieve by the end of the millenium." The Curse of Canaan.... Eustace Mullins 1987

