Wombs are decentralized reproduction. The war on reproduction must be seen in this context. The centralization of everything in the globalist ai order includes reproduction.

Notice fertility attenuation.

Notice women without wombs.

Notice New women.

Notice sterilization of minors.

Notice laws and language.

Notice them in the context of the war against decentralized reproduction.

Then you might understand the directionality of our society.

Sex and reproduction have been fully seperated.

The war on the family is in this context.

The war on orthodox Jews, Christians and the war of the religions are for this centralization. Monotheism is under attack and infiltrated for this monopoly. The design is to utilize this war to eliminate the God fearing. We are on the cusp of it.

Certainly they are designing the UK for this purpose.

Oh. Look where the guns are

We are all alive now the last generations of decentralized reproduction they desire. We are witnessing the designed collapse of the family, faith, and protection of women and children. We are witnessing through the destabilization of mass migration the designed direction of war.

(There is a demonic order that wishes to become us.)

The speech you cannot have hides a pillar of the globalist state.

See my book WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron.

I have a front hole. I am a “people with a cervix.”

It is the womb people that are the problem.

You haven't even started to think of the centralization we are witnessing.

The monopoly makes men terminator seeds. No breakaway society can arise where the decentralized womb is gone.

The smart city is the architecture.

I am purposefully calling women decentralized wombs so the mercantile class and the rest can understand the dialog because it fits in a paradigm they are witnessing and recognizing With non wombs.

Widget womb is here, practiced. The pot at the end of the rainbow is the wombless women and all genders

Strong men.

Would protect women and children and the family unit. Yet they are purposefully attacked.

The new eunuchs are not surgical without their dicks. They are lobotomized and are forced into submission.

Child rape is a depopulation activity. The Epstein order is the de facto society.

Men though. Become the military slave caste with child fucking and drug addiction as the happy.

congratulations pedophiles you are engineering a fully disgusting reprehensible society at the highest orders. It is now visible at our feet.

Girls know what comes.

The genuflection to this order is what the speech committees are. Imagine keeping this order afloat through compliance.

Praise God. I am so alive it hurts your eyes you silly struck dumb pedo order. If you are doing dei and esg and silent you are the new eunuchs. You are fully lobotomized.

It is time to rise. I am tapping you out.

My posts are free. Get my book WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron. Find it on Amazon. Just do it. Give it to the lobotomized.

Share

Leave a comment