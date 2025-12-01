LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
2hEdited

...Amelia in the first video mentioning in the first thirty seconds that Tom Cruise was changing, seems apt for the tone... 🙏➕🙏... @52:00 "no idea how 'big' it was goin to be" ... "bust' out of Australia @1:02....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
2hEdited

...ok, ok...LL i feel a if i've been rendered impotent and neutered, though not necessarily in that order, after scrolling through these....🙏➕🙏... 😬... it's disgusting...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture