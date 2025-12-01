Amelia ALCOCK. AS IN ALLLLL COCK. This woman is all cock.

Her interview Opens with. You’re nailing it. Full inside jock. Joke.

Here is Sofia Boutella.

Boutty? ELLA

That ELLA has bouty.

She does?? That is ELLA'S torso.

That is ELLA in makeup.

Nephilim playing in end of the world where genetic manipulation..

Watch the neck in this interview with Kaya Scodelario. Like apple. Another ELA. My what shoulders and low body fat she has.

Then there are real names. Like half and half. I mean DEMI more. What do you see. Funny fact. Men's belly button are higher then on women. Funny that. I'm half laughing. Half crying. You could say it's a demi situation.

Now watch the little face and tears with a different lens. When Whoopi says “ I'm not a fake. At least not about.this” is that another inside jock. Joke? Listen to the timber of her voice.

Brittney Griner. Grind her griner.

WMBA player.soon we won't remember.

Here is Valerie Alman

All man Valerie.

All man Valerie slouching broad shoulders inward.

The last names are always interesting.

Laughing right in our faces.

How about in Canada’s public health.

Here's Eileen de Villa. As in Illa instead of Ella. Usually she is in a scarf. But I found this.

There's dr Bonnie Henry.

Henry could open the jars in my house. That soft way of talking. She has that whisper way of talking. What do they say about the ring finger in men. Not sure about Henry. Thinking Henry could be a Nephilim.

Of course there's Teresa Tam Terri.

The voice on this one with cbc Bart.

Listen to the first 10 seconds.

Wait is Bart a last name that's male. Really uncertain about that. Bart IS primarily a boys name. But I'm uncertain.

Here is Fauci's wife Christine Grady

Grady is primarily a boy’s name with Irish origins, meaning “noble” or “illustrious”

Here Rochelle Walensky. ALE or reversed Ela. Wally has always looked nephelim to me.

That is Kathleen Wynne that damn election and put in the porn curriculum in. And husband and daughter. Sorry meant to say wife and son. Sorry mixed up with this picture. Those are all dames.

Here is Wynne at a school with an accidental cock.

Here is Rachel Reeves in the UK.

Reeves is a dude's name. Always look at the pretty nephelim when they have codes in their names.

Shabana cues she's a ma'am in her name Mrs. Mahmood.

Like Madonna cues she's a woman virgin.

Has anyone remarked on the broad shoulders. Jolie. Female for pretty.

Canadiaan Parliament has a Jolie. A Melanie Joly. Female for pretty neural lingual programming.

Tapped by Trudeau. That neck. Those broad shoulders. But so Jolie.

Don't forget IMF PRESIDENT Chris Laguarde. Female guard right here. La means female. Signals to your mind its a La not a Le. Is that a Le.

Husky voiced

Look who's sitting with Taylor. What a crunchy apple.another WmBA star.

Wait Christine Clark

IS that Clark as in Clark Kent.

The secrets in the old boys network are Nephilim order secrets.

Women making decisions that are pro pedo, pro shot. That's because they are in a secret order.

I just gave you a de-coder. I just gave you the enigma code. They can't help but want to laugh at us.

Want to know if your politician is going to betray you, mandate ridiculous poisonous shots. Tank your economy. Behead some Christians. Send you to war. Look at the code.

Half the time that will be enough. I mean demi time.

