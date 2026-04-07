“In this chilling incident, Ontario Provincial Police arrived at a family farm in Tillsonburg on Good Friday with a court order to extract a sharp-minded 102-year-old grandfather from the only home he’s known for nearly 70 years, all because he refuses to go into a care home.

The father is clear: “He wants to stay here… He wants to live here and he wants to die here.”

This case raises massive red flags about dementia allegations, family inheritance disputes, and the erosion of end-of-life autonomy in Canada.

At what point does “protection” cross the line into outright coercion?”

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Do you watch Law and Order for the great jokes and sense of nostalgia?

you know when the police weren't arresting you for online memes and for wanting to live in peace?

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