The most interesting thing about SUN BLOCKING....
As the authoritarian despotic dystopic “imposed" solution
is it reaffirms that in the c02 matrix climate system…
That it's the Sun. Stupid. Not c02.
The sun heats things WITH thermal mass ( concrete, rocks, water) in proportions more vast and important than air.
capiche?
C02 in air has no thermal volume.
Do you for instance cook your pasta water on the stove by taking the flame thrower to the air? And expect the air- with no thermal mass or volume to transfer heat to boil the pasta water?
only the UN and Carney and the climate cartel ( vote liberal if you want to eat bugs) do.
It's assinine.
Water Vapor is the gas MOST responsible for the green house effect by 95 percent. Only 3 percent of the c02 in the carbon cycle is from man's activities.
We getting rid of the water cycle too?
The whole thing is so absurd.
And blocking the sun?
Because lo and behold warming is from the sun. Take the c02 theory out and shoot it. It is and always has been a scam for authoritarianism.
Trump’s EPA Is Right To Be Skeptical Of ‘Sun-Blocking’
My latest at the Daily Caller.
What I'm most concerned about, is their imposed solutions are dystopic attacks on the rights based system.
China has smart people ( who i hope switch sides to reject authoritarian communism) and they still teach a curriculum that isn't porn, gender pronouns, radicalism and communism
oH wait. They do teach communism. hahaha.
They aren't kareening into climate WHATEVER. They have perfected infiltration and weaponizing international instruments.
The c02 mania is authoritarianism based on fraud science.
Where the thing they say you should be scared of - insufficient food, is what they impose.
I just don't know anything dummer in the market place of ideas.
More evil? Yes. but nothing is dummer than the co2 climate system.
The military has to declare the climate cartel a weapon on the west and the rest ( Africa gets short changed). It's not consensus vs debate anymore. Just call it a weapon.
Let the media get their panties in a knot. they are irrelevant.
Blocking the sun is just the narrative. I've seen them spray at sunset, heard them spray during the night, Seen them switch the nozzles 'on' just before hitting land and 'off' again when arriving at the ocean again in both Bonavista and Gaspe peninsulas. They usually spray before and within 24 hours of expected precipitation. They want their poison to come down to earth....not stay up there to block the sun.
Btw. Mike Adams and Jane Ruby just reported some analysis and the chemtrail fallout contains metals like aluminium. Plant and tree life suck it up and become more flammable. Perhaps they use it for their man-made 'wild' fires....to herd people in to 15-minute concentration camps under the guise of climate change.
Yes, water vapour is the premier greenhouse gas. Also, CO2 dissolves in the oceans, and is released from the oceans when the oceans warm:CO2 follows warming, it does not lead it.
Think heating up a glass of lemonade, it will outgas CO2.