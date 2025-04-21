The most interesting thing about SUN BLOCKING....

As the authoritarian despotic dystopic “imposed" solution

is it reaffirms that in the c02 matrix climate system…

That it's the Sun. Stupid. Not c02.

The sun heats things WITH thermal mass ( concrete, rocks, water) in proportions more vast and important than air.

capiche?

C02 in air has no thermal volume.

Do you for instance cook your pasta water on the stove by taking the flame thrower to the air? And expect the air- with no thermal mass or volume to transfer heat to boil the pasta water?

only the UN and Carney and the climate cartel ( vote liberal if you want to eat bugs) do.

It's assinine.

Water Vapor is the gas MOST responsible for the green house effect by 95 percent. Only 3 percent of the c02 in the carbon cycle is from man's activities.

We getting rid of the water cycle too?

The whole thing is so absurd.

And blocking the sun?

Because lo and behold warming is from the sun. Take the c02 theory out and shoot it. It is and always has been a scam for authoritarianism.

Trump’s EPA Is Right To Be Skeptical Of ‘Sun-Blocking’

My latest at the Daily Caller.

What I'm most concerned about, is their imposed solutions are dystopic attacks on the rights based system.

China has smart people ( who i hope switch sides to reject authoritarian communism) and they still teach a curriculum that isn't porn, gender pronouns, radicalism and communism

oH wait. They do teach communism. hahaha.

They aren't kareening into climate WHATEVER. They have perfected infiltration and weaponizing international instruments.

The c02 mania is authoritarianism based on fraud science.

Where the thing they say you should be scared of - insufficient food, is what they impose.

I just don't know anything dummer in the market place of ideas.

More evil? Yes. but nothing is dummer than the co2 climate system.

The military has to declare the climate cartel a weapon on the west and the rest ( Africa gets short changed). It's not consensus vs debate anymore. Just call it a weapon.

Let the media get their panties in a knot. they are irrelevant.

Share

Leave a comment