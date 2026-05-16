You can't avoid the noahide laws. Anyone pretending they are nonsense is likely vested in their implementation.

FYI peace and the peace symbol is a satanic upside down broken cross. And the code word for the noahide laws.

Peace through the decapitation of dissent.

Disgusting peddling.

So hate speech.

Day of rest for the goy. Violates the noahide laws.

6 billion idol worshippers do not have the right to live.

But you can live as a noahide slave who must do the killing of tge idol worshippers.

fyi it is a violation of the sublaws noahide laws not to ENFORCE the noahide laws. A judge who fails to convict.

Off with his head.

Jewish men saying they would like to kill Christians to clean the world for God.

Think the pr war against Christianity is as presented.? Or is it so you too can hate religion and become a noahide.

Anyone calling the Noahide laws nonsense or antisemetic should look up these resources.

And yes they are in US law.

Anyone calling the Noahide laws Nonsense should look at these resources taken from wikinoah.

& Branch Information Services provides you with news, features and commentary on Jews, Judaism and Israel. The Root & Branch Association, Ltd., an all-volunteer, non-member organization founded by Torah-observant Jews, promotes cooperation between the State of Israel and other nations, and between Jews and B’nai Noach (Non-Jews) in Israel and abroad, to build a better world based on the universal Noahide Covenant and Laws as commanded by the G-d of Israel in the Bible and Jewish tradition.

Yahoo Group: Schueller House Update Schueller House Update is an email newsletter covering Noahide, Netzarim, and general Judaica resources specifically of special interest to non-Jews.

Yahoo Group: The Path to the One A discussion group for seekers, from all walks of life, who are open and interested in learning about the Torah-Noahide perspective on Truth and Purpose.

Forums

Maillists

NewsLetters

“The Lamplighter” Fall edition (4.3 MB). A newsletter that promotes among Gentiles the upkeep of The Seven Noahide Laws to accelerate the world’s imminent Complete and Final Era of Redemption Sabians - Islamica Community Forums People who were called Sebomenoi in the Hellenistic-Roman world were previously known to the Hebrew world as Toshavim and have continued to be know in the Islamic world as the Sabi’een/Sabi’un

Noachide Guide. Root and Branch Association, Ltd, 504 Grand Street, #E51, New York, NY 10002-4101.

http://www.rb.org.il/

Ginsburgh, Rabbi Yitzchak. Kabbalah and Meditation for the Nations. Publisher: Gal Einai, 2006. The covenant with the Jewish people was not the first made between the Almighty and mankind. Before the revelation at Mt. Sinai, G-d commanded Adam and then made a covenant with Noah, giving them the guidelines for the universal religion of mankind.

Hanke, Kimberly E. Turning to Torah: The Emerging Noachide Movement, Jason Aronson Publishing House (230 Livingston Street, Northvale, New Jersey 07647) and Number Seven Spectrum House (32-34 Gordon House Road London, NW5 1LP England). 1995. 250 pp. ISBN 1-568215-00-2. [One woman’s path from Christianity to “Messianic” Christianity, and finally to Torah since 1988. At one point, she considers conversion to Judaism, and then learns of the Noachide Covenant, through several Jewish individuals. She then was enlightened into the writings of J. David Davis.]

Jewish Law Annual, Vols. 6 and 7 (1987 and 1988) (Vol. 6, see articles by E. Rackman, J. Dienstag, O. Leaman; Vol 7, see articles by J.D. Bleich, D. Novak).

Kaplan, Jeffrey. Radical Religion in America: Millenarian Movements from the Far Right to the Children of Noah. Syracuse Univ Pr (Trade); 1997. Paperback ISBN 0-815603-96-7.

Katz, Jacob,The Vicissitudes of Three Apologetic Statements, [Hebrew], Zion 23-24 (1958-59): 174-193, (reprinted in Halakhah VeKabbalah [Heb.]).

Katz, Rabbi Michael, The Contemporary Noachide Movement, Former advisor to the Noachide community in Athens, TN

Korn, Eugene, Gentiles, the World to Come and Judaism: The Odyssey of a Rabbinic Text, Modern Judaism 14 (1994): 265-287.

Lichtenstein, Aaron. The Seven Laws of Noah. New York: The Rabbi Jacob Joseph School Press and Z. Berman Books, 2d ed. 1986. Library of Congress Catalog Card Number: 80-69121. Website The most technical book on Noahism. It is probably not intended to be an introduction to the Noahide system, but rather a detailed scholarly analysis for those who have been Noahides for a long time or for Jewish scholars of Noahism.

Mozeson, Isaac E. The Origin of Speeches: Intelligent Design in Language. Lightcatcher Books (March 30, 2006). Paperback. ISBN: 0971938881. [This March 2006 book documents how all humans are the children of Adam and Noah, how all peoples are “Hebrews” in their innate Edenic language system. Only in the output stage, do people speak non-Edenic.]

Novak, David, The Image of the Non-Jew in Judaism: An Historical and Constructive Study of the Noahide Laws (Lewiston, 1983), Chapter 10. ISBN 0889467595.

Novak, David, Jewish-Christian Dialogue (New York, 1989), 26-41. [See these volumes for the scholarly debate regarding whether the Noahide covenant was a Israeli or a Diaspora development.]

Novak, David. Natural law in Judaism. Cambridge ; New York : Cambridge University Press, 1998.

Rakover, Professor Nahum. Hamishpat Kerech Universali: Dinim Bebnai Noach 15-57 (5748)

Rakover, Professor Nahum. Jewish Law and the Noahide Obligation to Preserve Social Order, Cardozo L.Rev. 12:1073-xxxx (1991)

Rakover, Professor Nahum. Law and the Noahides: law as a universal value. Jerusalem: Library of Jewish Law, 1998.

Schwartz, Rabbi Yoel, Or la-ʻamim: leḳeṭ be-veʾur tafḳidam ṿe-yiʻudam ha-ruḥani shel umot ha-ʻolam (”Light unto the Nations”), Yeshivat Dvar Yerushalayim (Israel). Available in English, Russian, French, and other languages. LCCN: 84155172

Schwartz, Rabbi Yoel, The Source and Corpus of the Noachide Code, Yeshivat Dvar Yerushalayim (Israel)

Schwartzschild, Steven, Do Noahides Have to Believe in Revelation? Jewish Quarterly Review 52 (1962): 297-309, 53 (1962): 29-59.

Sears, Rabbi David. Compassion For Humanity In the Jewish Tradition. Jason Aronson; 1998. Hardcover. ISBN 0-765799-87-1.

Soloveitchik,Rabbi Aharon, Criminal Penalties under the Noachide Code, Rosh HaYeshiva, Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary (RIETS), Yeshiva University

Pallière, Aimé (1868-1949). The Unknown Sanctuary: A Pilgrimage from Rome to Israel. Bloch Pub Co; 1986. Paperback ISBN 0-819704-98-9. Amazon

Mendes, Rabbi Henry Pereira (1852-1937) Orthodox or Historical Judaism (Chicago 1894), 217-8, There will be an era of reconciliation of all living faiths and systems.

Benamozegh, Elijah (1822-1900). Israel and Humanity Translated by Maxwell Uria, in the series Classics of Western Spirituality. Mahwah, NJ: Paulist Press, 1995. Amazon

Yehoshua, Rabbi Yoav, (c 1880) Chelkat Yoav Tanyana 14, it is likely that Jewish law recognizes as proper a Noachide law which provides a sanction for violations other than the death penalty. Noachide law is authorized even to execute. It is not, however, obligated to execute for all violations. In particular this must flow logically from the opinion of Nachmanides that dinim incorporates the obligation to create a system of financial law.

Landau, Rabbi Ezekiel ben Judah (1713-1793), Nodah Beyehuda, Tanyana, Even haEzer 42, discusses whether Noachides must follow majority rule

Emden, Rabbi Yakov Yisrael ben Zevi Ashkenazi (1697-1776), appendix to “Seder ‘Olam” (pp. 32b-34b, Hamburg, 1752), in a remarkable apology for Christianity contained in his, gives it as his opinion that the original intention of Jesus, and especially of Paul, was to convert only the Gentiles to the seven moral laws of Noah and to let the Jews follow the Mosaic law—which explains the apparent contradictions in the New Testament regarding the laws of Moses and the Sabbath

Rabbis of 1550 to the present.

Kesef Mishneh on Sanhedrin 57b, In the case of murder, if the Noachide slay a child in its mother’s womb, or kill a person whose life is despaired of (”ṭerefah”), or if he cause the death of a person by starving him or by putting him before a lion so that he can not escape, or if he slay a man in self-defense, the Noachide is guilty of murder and must pay the death-penalty, although under the same circumstances an Israelite would not be executed

Leḥem Mishneh & Kesef Mishneh on Sanhedrin 74b, The Noachid is free from punishment if he commits a sin unwittingly; ignorance of the Law, however, does not excuse him. If he commits a sin under duress, even one for which an Israelite is obliged to undergo martyrdom rather than transgress (e.g., idolatry, adultery, or murder), he is not liable to punishment

idols, or blasphemes, or has illicit connection with the wife of another Noachid, and then becomes a proselyte, is free from punishment. If, however, he has killed an Israelite, or has had illicit connection with the wife of an Israelite, and then becomes a proselyte, he must submit to the punishment that is inflicted upon an Israelite found guilty of such a transgression

Maimonides, Mishneh Torah, Melachim 10:9, The principle is, one is not permitted to make innovations in religion or to create new commandments. He has the privilege to become a true proselyte by accepting the whole Law.

Naḥmanides on Genesis 34:13 (differing with Maimonides, Mishneh Torah, Melachim 9:14), the opinion is expressed that these courts should judge also cases other than those coming under the head of the six laws, as, for example, larceny, assault and battery, etc.

Rashi on Yevamot 48b, Every Noahide who renounces idolatry needs to observe Shabbot (but not as Jews do), because failing to properly honor the Sabbath is itself a species of idolatry

The classical Persian rabbis (500–600) and Rabbis of Sura and Pumbeditha, in Babylonia (650–1250)

Seder ‘Olam Rabbah, , ed. Ratner, ch. 5, enumeration of the seven Noachide laws

Genesis Rabah 16:9, 24:5, enumeration of the seven Noachide laws

Canticles Rabah 1:16, enumeration of the seven Noachide laws

Tosefta, Avodah Zarah 8(9)

Jews of Babylon were apparently sunk in the grossest immorality, so that ‘Ula, one of the earlier Babylonian amoraim, complains that out of the thirty laws which the Noachidæ accept they observe only three — they do not write a marriage contract (”ketubah”) for pederasty; they do not sell human flesh in their shops; and they show respect for the Torah.

Chullin 94a, Honesty and truthfulness are insisted on in all dealings, whether with a Jew or a Gentile. The Rabbis insisted that the sin known as “genebat da’at” (the stealing of another’s good opinion by false representations or by the pretense of friendship and the like) be avoided in one’s intercourse even with a non-Jew.

Chullin 100b

Chullin 101b

Chullin 114b

Chullin 121a

Chullin 129a

Bechorot 3b

Temurah 7a

Tohorot 43a

Yerushalmi ‘Avodah Zarah 2:1, thirty Noachian laws are mentioned

Yerushalmi ‘Avodah Zarah 2:1, In the Messianic age the Noachidæ will accept all the laws of the Torah, although later they will again reject them.

It is not an antisemetic conspiracy theory. It is an anti pluralistic society which requires adhering to being ruled by Judaism as a lesser being.

And decapitation is the peace.

All Noahides in service and finally the chosen are wonderfully satisfied with the ordering of the world. Ordered to their liking in a perpetual supremacy. Enforced by instant permanent violence.

Should be ok.

The alternative is discussing it. And people are being brow beat into thinking it's an antiSemitic theory of conspiracy. Of nonsense. Conspiratorial in that you are the last to know.

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