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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
2h

Sick psychopaths

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Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
20m

How they feel about Jesus (short 3 minute read)

https://www.noahide.com/yeshu.htm

He (Jesus) was sexually immoral, worshipped statues of stone (a brick is mentioned), was cut off from the Jewish people for his wickedness, and refused to repent.

Brought to you be the Jeff Epstein chosen people

1 Thessalonians 5:3

“For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.”

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