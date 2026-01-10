Decoding some Kaballah?

“I am speaking specifically about the name forms “Yahshua” or “Yahoshuah” or even “ Yahushuah” - names constructed to contain the syllable “YAH”, and the belief attached to them that the Messiah’s name must include “YAH” in order to show that He is the Son of Yahweh ( Yehovah), that this embedding restores divine authority, and that proper pronunciation is therefore spiritually necessary.

That belief is theological, not linguistic. And its origin is not biblical.”

IT IS KABALLAH.

So I got to thinking. since this thought is generally known in the Kaballah circles would the erupting Mossiach be here now with a YAH in his name.

What year is it in the Jewish Calendar? 5786.

It is known as the year of the Trumpets. How incredible. Could literally be called year of the President Trumpets. No more eating crumpets with the former King. The King of the Pan Americas has arrived.

“According to the current, traditionally used Hebrew calendar, which is figured from creation, we have just started the year 5786, beginning on Rosh HaShanah—also called the Feast of Trumpets—this year, beginning the evening of September 22, 2025. The year 5786 is rendered as ה’תשפ”ו in the Hebrew alphanumeric system; תשפ”ו in short form.”

The Hebrew Calendar started the week before creation in the week of emptiness. And you thought Christians were the only ones that didn’t believe in dinosaurs.

The Kabbalist Abraham Abulafia made a prediction that the Messiah would be born between the Hebrew years 5700 and 5800. But in any event all the other predictions have him showing up by the year 6000. The Messianic age is to commence in 5800.

I mean our friends have waited 2025 years after Jesus for their prophecies in the Talmud, Midrash, and Zohar (aka not the Old Testament which you may be familiar about) to come true.

We are now in the era or striking distance to that Messianic era. So if there is someone on the seen which could declare the name of the world government Israel - and poof you better not speak against that government is already part of the censorship parlance- would it not be Bibi netenYAHu?

As in he is the son of God. From God. Has the YAH?

Are there other candidates alive now with the YAH. I am not sure. However he does have much promise for the position, given where he now sits.

One of the most important reasons given that Jesus is not the Messiah is

“The Messianic promise included such things as perfect peace and unity among men, love and truth, universal knowledge and 4 THE REAL MESSIAH? A Jewish Response to Missionaries undisturbed happiness, as well as the end of all evil, idolatry, falsehood and hatred. None of these things have been fulfilled by Christianity.”

So then should the world community be optimistic that Bibi NetenYAHu bring

the end of all evil the end of idolatry the end of falsehood and the end of hatred.

Maybe it can’t be Bibi. Or maybe we have all the solutions already Man-ufactured.

end of evil- wars of Mitzva (eliminating the Amalek?)

end of idolatry? - same

Here is the UN image of a Hammer breaking down the CROSS

But it is alleged to have been a Sword. As eyes can see of course. Was the UN a promise to the Rothschild, Rockefeller order?

The UN convenes on the third Tuesday of every September coinciding with the New Year of the Hebrew Calendar.

Here is the Un Guillotine- or Japanese Peace Bell.

Of course Sheep is used now as a term of derision as someone who cannot think past the global gobbledey-gook of forced media training. What else are the sheep. See John 10

11 I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep. 12 He who is a hired hand and not a shepherd, who does not own the sheep, sees the wolf coming and leaves the sheep and flees, and the wolf snatches them and scatters them. 13 He flees because he is a hired hand and cares nothing for the sheep. 14 I am the good shepherd. I know my own and my own know me, 15 just as the Father knows me and I know the Father; and I lay down my life for the sheep. 16 And I have other sheep that are not of this fold. I must bring them also, and they will listen to my voice. So there will be one flock, one shepherd. 17 For this reason the Father loves me, because I lay down my life that I may take it up again. 18 No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down, and I have authority to take it up again. This charge I have received from my Father.”

19 There was again a division among the Jews because of these words. 20 Many of them said, “He has a demon, and is insane; why listen to him?” 21 Others said, “These are not the words of one who is oppressed by a demon. Can a demon open the eyes of the blind?”

22 At that time the Feast of Dedication took place at Jerusalem. It was winter, 23 and Jesus was walking in the temple, in the colonnade of Solomon. 24 So the Jews gathered around him and said to him, “How long will you keep us in suspense? If you are the Christ, tell us plainly.” 25 Jesus answered them, “I told you, and you do not believe. The works that I do in my Father’s name bear witness about me, 26 but you do not believe because you are not among my sheep. 27 My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me. 28 I give them eternal life, and they will never perish, and no one will snatch them out of my hand. 29 My Father, who has given them to me,[a] is greater than all, and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father’s hand. 30 I and the Father are one.”

End of Falsehood - Truth and speech committees, set up with social credit elimination of the individual into social and economic apartheid. Oh yes and End of the Bible or Holy Texts. Here he says the Bible (Old Testament and New) as well as “other religious texts” aka Quran are hate and get now religious defense.

So I looked at the law Bill C-9: It is a hate SYMBOL bill. Mark Miller and his band of thieves can designate the cross as a hate symbol, the bible, the quran as a hate symbol, the Keffifa as a hate symbol. Then the offense is BELONGING TO THE GROUP. badabing badaboom. one religion, one truth and one whatever.

The Noahide Academy of Israel today indicating YES there is a one World Religion and we can shut down all churches and mosques and turn them into libraries (with what books - the peel district library got rid of every book published before 2008 must be the memories of the Amalek or something). You know enforcing this system with digital smart prisons seems to put everyone into … oh.. what’s that word.. captivity. kind of weird for the messianic age. Truth enforced through the surveillance state and the palentir drones.

End of Hatred. The 7 noahide laws?

Well all is in the definition of evil, idolatry, falsehood or hatred it seems. If Gaza is defined as evil, there certainly is then an end to it. If Christians are defined as idolatrous, the noahide and the wars against the “Amalek” promises and end to them. Falsehood. Good. In the next 14 years we will have perfected truth in all and rabbis will never argue with one another. We will get to One speak. One think. Tight up under the skin.

My book World on Mute describes the enforcement of speech according to what is deemed false. Works well to help the Mossiach eliminate the falsehoods. Vaccines are safe and effective and other important truths.

The end of hatred. of who?

There you have it - Bibi Neten YAH u is arranged to be declared from reading the tea leaves as the Mossiach.

Well let’s see we are 14 years from 5800.

Some Chabad rabbis insist the Rebbe Schneerson is still the Mossiach and will come back. But no YAH. in the name.

According to tradition, the Anno Mundi calendar started at the time of creation, placed at 3761 BCE.[5] The current (2025/2026) Hebrew year is 5786. By this calculation, the start of the 6000th year would occur at nightfall of 29 September 2239[6] and the end would occur at nightfall of 16 September 2240[7] on the Gregorian calendar.

Below is from Wikipedia:

“Background and analysis

The belief that the seventh millennium will correspond to the Messianic Age is founded upon a universalized application of the concept of Shabbat. Based on Psalms 90:4, one of “God’s days” is believed to correspond to 1000 years of normal human existence. Just as (in the Bible) God created the world in six days of work and sanctified the seventh day (Saturday) as a day of rest,[8] it is believed that six millennia of normal life will be followed by one millennium of rest. Just as Shabbat is the sanctified ‘day of rest’ and peace, a time representing joyful satisfaction with the labors completed within the previous 6 days,[9] so too the seventh millennium will correspond to a universal ‘day of rest’ and peace, a time of ‘completeness’ of the ‘work’ performed in the previous six millennia.

The Talmud also makes parallels between the Shmita (Sabbatical) year and the seventh millennium: For six millennia the earth will be worked, while during the seventh millennium the world will remain ‘fallow’.[2]

According to two opinions in the Talmud (Rav Katina and Abaye), the world will be harov (ruined or desolate[10]) during the seventh millennium, suggesting a less positive outcome.

The reconciliation between the traditional Judaic age of the world and the current scientifically derived age of the world is beyond the scope of this article, with some taking a literal approach (as with the views of Young Earth creationism), and others (such as Gerald Schroeder) an approach conciliatory with secular scientific positions. Contrary to popular belief, the Jewish calendar begins with the creation of Adam, not the creation of the universe.[11]

Sources

The Talmud

The Talmud comments:

Rav Katina said: “Six thousand years the world will exist, and one [thousand] it shall be desolate (harov), as it is written, ‘And the Lord alone shall be exalted in that day.’ (Isaiah 2:11)” Abaye said: “Two [thousand years it will be] desolate, as it is written: ‘After two days will He revive us, on the third day He will raise us up, that we may live in His presence.’ (Hosea 6:2). A tanna taught per Rav Katina: “Just as the Shmita year occurs one year out of seven years, so too does the world have one thousand years out of seven thousand that are fallow (mushmat), as it is written, ‘And the Lord alone shall be exalted in that day’ (Isaiah 2:11); and further it is written, ‘A psalm and song for the Shabbat day’ (Psalms 92:1) – meaning the day that is altogether Shabbat – and also it is said, ‘For one thousand years in Your [God’s] eyes are but a day that has passed.’ (Psalms 90:4)” The Tanna deBei Eliyahu Rabbah taught: “The world consists of six thousand years: two thousand unformed (tohu), two thousand of Torah, two thousand years the era of the messiah—but due to our many sins many of those have already been lost.”[2]

Midrash

The Midrash in Pirqe deRabbi Eliezer comments, “Six eons for going in and coming out, for war and peace. The seventh eon is entirely Shabbat and rest for life everlasting.”[3]

Kabbalah

The Zohar states, “In the 600th year of the sixth thousand [i.e., 5600, or 1839–1840 CE], the gates of wisdom on high and the wellsprings of lower wisdom will be opened. This will prepare the world to enter the seventh thousand, just as man prepares himself toward sunset on Friday for the Sabbath.”[12]

The Zohar explains further, “The redemption of Israel will come about through the mystic force of the letter “Vav” [which has the numerical value of six], namely, in the sixth millennium. ... Happy are those who will be left alive at the end of the sixth millennium to enter the Shabbat, which is the seventh millennium; for that is a day set apart for the Holy One on which to effect the union of new souls with old souls in the world.”[13]

The Zohar also maintains that each of the seven days of creation in Genesis chapter one corresponds to one millennium of the existence of natural creation.[13] In this framework, Shabbat corresponds to the seventh millennium, the age of universal ‘rest’—the Messianic Era.

Rishonim and Acharonim

Elaborating on the theme of the seventh millennium representing the Messianic Age are numerous early and late Jewish scholars, including Rashi,[14] the Nahmanides,[15] Hayyim ben Joseph Vital,[16] Isaac Abarbanel,[17] Abraham ibn Ezra,[18] Bahya ibn Paquda,[19] Yaakov Culi, the Vilna Gaon,[20] Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn,[21] the Moshe Chaim Luzzatto,[22] and Aryeh Kaplan.[23]

The acceptance of the idea of the seventh millennium representing the Messianic Age across the Ashkenazi–Sephardi divide, the Chassidim–Misnagdim divide, and across the rational Talmud and mystical Kabbalah perspectives, shows the centrality of this idea in traditional Judaism.

Rashi

The French rabbi Rashi draws a parallel between the rest experienced presently on Shabbat and that which will be experienced in the seventh millennium: “The world is decreed to last for six thousand years, as the days of the week, the seventh day of the week is Shabbat; so too in the seventh millennium, there will there be tranquility in the world.”[14]

Nahmanides

Nahmanides wrote that the sixth millennium will see the coming of the Messiah, and the seventh millennium will be the Shabbat of the ‘World to Come’, wherein the righteous will be resurrected and rejoice. He argued that Genesis 2:3 (”And God blessed the seventh day and sanctified it”) refers to His blessing the World to Come, which begins at the seventh millennium.[24]

Bahya

Bahya ben Asher wrote that the seventh millennium will follow the Messiah and the resurrection and will be a time of “great eternal delight” for those who merit resurrection. This being the case, he explained, just as one prepares during the six days of the week for the Shabbat, so too should one prepare during the six thousand years for the seventh.[19]

Issac Abarbanel

The Portuguese rabbi Isaac Abarbanel wrote that similar to the structure of the week of Creation, so too the world will exist for six thousand years, with the seventh millennium being a Hefsek (break) and a Shvita (rest), like Shabbat, Shmita, and Jubilee.[17]

Hayyim ben Joseph Vital

Hayyim ben Joseph Vital wrote that whoever wants to know what will happen in the end days should study the first seven days. Each day of creation represents 1000 years, and the seventh ‘day,’ beginning in the year 6000, represents the day of rest.[16]

Yaakov Culi

In a section of Me’am Lo’ez elaborating on the parallels between the Exodus from Egypt and the Final Redemption, Rabbi Yaakov Culi writes: “It seems logical to assume that prayers said today for the redemption are more acceptable than those said in earlier times. ... In earlier times, the redemption was far in the future. Therefore, in order for their prayers to have any effect, people had to pray intensely. In those days, people were a thousand years from the time in which the redemption had to take place. Now, however, we are only 500, or 200, years away from the time, and the closer it comes, the easier it is for prayers to be accepted”.[25] In the footnote to this statement, Rabbi Aryeh Kaplan writes: “This was written in 5492 (1732). Since there was a tradition that the Messiah would have to come before the [end of the] year 6000 (2240), there was only [about] 500 years left until the redemption would have to come. There was also a tradition that the redemption would have to begin after 200 years [into the final 500 years], that is by 5700 ([i.e., 1939–]1940). This would seem to lend support to the contention that the formation of the modern state of Israel is the beginning of the redemption”.[26]

Vilna Gaon

Elijah ben Solomon Zalman wrote, “Each day of Creation alludes to a thousand years of our existence, and every little detail that occurred on these days will have its corresponding event happen at the proportionate time during its millennium.”[20]

The footsteps of Messiah (עִקְּבוֹת מְשִׁיחַ) began the first hour of Friday morning in the sixth millennium, that is the year Five Hundred [i.e. 1739–1740 CE], and from hour to hour the footsteps have continued to progress from many aspects [cf. M Avot 1:1; BT Sanhedrin 38a]. As is known, every hour consists of forty-one years and eight months [alt., 41.666], counting from the time that the bonds on the Messiah’s heels were loosened, as it says, You have loosened my bonds (Psalms 116:16), and as revealed in: A decree He declared it for Joseph. … ‘I delivered his shoulder from the burden his palms were loosed from the hod’ (Psalms 81:6–7). Beginning with the second hour [i.e., from 8 months into 5541 (i.e., 1781 CE)], the entire House of Israel took the stage, both as a whole, and with regard to each individual member of the nation, as an order from above, of Messiah of the beginning of redemption, namely, Messiah Son of Joseph.[27]

Moshe Chaim Luzzatto

The Italian rabbi Moshe Chaim Luzzatto wrote that the seventh millennium will be a time of rest, which will be merited by the righteous.[28]

Lubavitcher Rebbe

Menachem Mendel Schneerson explained that in the Hebrew year 5750 (i.e., 1989–1990 CE), the millennial ‘time-clock’ had reached the time of the ‘eve’ of Shabbat; that is to say, the equivalent to Friday afternoon before Shabbat.[29] Just as solar noon marks the time when three-fourths (18 of 24 hours) of the Jewish day has passed, the year 5750 marks when three-fourths of the sixth millennium has passed.

In Jewish law, avoiding routine work for several hours (either 2.5 hours or 5.5 hours) preceding Shabbat to reserve time for Shabbat preparations is recommended.[30] By analogy, one might prepare for the coming of the messiah before the year 6000; 2.5 or 5.5 hours would translate to approximately 104 or 229 years respectively, thus to the year 5896 (i.e., 2135–2136 CE) or 5771 (i.e., 2010–2011 CE).

The Lubavitcher Rebbe, as others, maintained that the Messiah must arrive at, or before, the onset of the Shabbat, the year 6000.[29]

The end of the year 2026 CE falls during the Hebrew year 5786, which marks 12:51pm on the Millennial Friday.

Shlomo Elyashiv

The Lithuanian born Kabbalist Shlomo Elyashiv wrote in Drushei Olam HaTohu:

This is why so much time must transpire from the time of creation until the time of the Tikkun (lit. ‘correction’, Moshiach’s coming). All the forces of Gevurot (strict judgement) are rooted in the six Sefirot—Chesed, Gevurah, Tiferet, Netzach, Hod, Yesod—which are the six days of creation ... and also the 6,000 years of history that the world will exist. And within [the six Sefirot] are the roots of all that will happen from the six days of creation until the Final Tikkun. ... We find that all that transpires is the result of the sparks from the time of Tohu, Chaos ...[31]

The Seven Millennia of natural existence according to the Kabbalah

Hebrew Year:0–10001000–20002000–30003000–40004000–50005000–60006000–7000

Day of Creation:

Sefirah:

First (Sunday)

Chesed

Second (Monday)

Gevurah

Third (Tuesday)

Tiferet

Fourth (Wednesday)

Netzach

Fifth (Thursday)

Hod

Sixth (Friday)

Yesod

Seventh (Shabbat)

Malchut

Aryeh Kaplan

Aryeh Kaplan writes:

Never before has mankind been faced with such a wide range of possibilities. Never before has it had such tremendous power at its disposal, to use for good or evil. ... We need not belabor the point, but the past hundred years or so have brought about an increase in knowledge unsurpassed in all human history. ... The ultimate goal of the historic process is the perfection of society ... is what we call the Messianic Age. ... Almost 2000 years ago, the Zohar predicted, “In the 600th year of the sixth thousand, the gates of wisdom on high and the wellsprings of lower wisdom will be opened. This will prepare the world to enter the seventh thousand, just as man prepares himself toward sunset on Friday for the Sabbath. It is the same here. And a mnemonic for this is (Gen 7:11), ‘In the 600th year ... all the foundations of the great deep were split’. Here we see a clear prediction that in the Jewish year 5600 [or 1839–1840 CE], the wellsprings of lower wisdom would be opened and there would be a sudden expansion of secular knowledge.[23]

Esther Jungreis

In an interview with Israel National Radio, Rebbetzin Esther Jungreis said the following:

Listen carefully, friends, to what I’m telling you. Hashem [the Name], Elokei Yisrael [the God of Israel], created this world that we are living in today in six days. Every day was a thousand years. This world, as we know it today, cannot last beyond 6,000 years. Right now, we are in the year 5769 (2008-09), which means it’s Erev [eve of] Shabbos of the world. By the year 6,000, Mashiach has to be here. He could come much earlier. But by the year 6,000, he has to be here. ... the Vilna Gaon said that the last war, Milchemet [war] Gog uMagog, is going to last only 12 minutes because they are going to have such weapons. ... We know that the final redemption, the final Geula, it’s going to be like when you left Egypt – only one-fifth of our people left Egypt. Four-fifths perished ... during the plague of darkness. So I’m appealing to every Jew. Every negative prophecy can be changed. We can bring Mashiach today. Right now, we are living in a period called Erev Shabbat. It’s Erev Shabbat, because when Mashiach will come, it will be the day that will be all Shabbat, the seventh day. ... Let’s bring Shabbos early, and let us to bring Shabbos with menucha [ease], with shalom [peace], with simchah [happiness] – Is it possible? Absolutely?! Every negative prophecy can be changed.[32

There are conditions that need to be met to declare a king or Mossioch. You can read more here.

The Calendar lines up certainly. the Yah lines up.

The UN has been involved in setting the Noahide Code laws in all nations

Here is the

“Noahide law forms the basis of international law”7

According to this NGO “NOAHIDE LAW FORMS THE BASIS OF INTERNATIONAL LAW.”

There is the new Truth. The Sanhedrin will enforce the new international Law. This Institute has been writing the laws and influencing law makers around the world since 2006. Bill c-293 in Canada and now Bill C-9????? Any any other number of bills we think are maniacal breaches of normative societal functioning and power grabs to create submission.

Institute of Noahide Code

Areas of expertise & Fields of activity:

Economic and Social:

Aging

Criminal Justice

Disabled Persons

Education

HIV/AIDS

Human Rights

Humanitarian Affairs

Indigenous Peoples

Gender Issues and Advancement of Women:

Advocacy and outreach

Human rights of women

Information and communication technologies

Population:

Population distribution and internal migration

Population structure

Social Development:

Conflict

Disabled persons

Geographic scope:

InternationalMission statement:

The Institute of Noahide Code INC proposes a strategic alliance with the United Nations post 2030 agenda to promote the codification into national legislation of the United Nations resolutions on the culture of peace, environmental ethics and social justice. The Institute of Noahide Code recruits parliamentarians from all United Nations member states who share the goal of implementing these United Nations resolutions into national legislation by providing model draft legislation, initiating workshops and conferences and creating alliances with religious leaders, media and academic leaders and business executives who support and supplement the legislation by teaching, publicizing and putting into practice the "global ethics" inherent in these United Nations Resolutions. It is proposed that the strategic alliance with the United Nations be expressed through the filing of the relevant national legislation and parliamentary sponsor in the data base of the Department of Legal Affairs in the office of the basis for international law, serves to inspire the codification, legislation and implementation of these global ethics which are inscribed in contemporary society by the United Nations.

United Nations Secretary General and an annual assembly on LEGISLATING FOR GLOBAL ETHICS to be held at the UN General Assembly to report and encourage further progress towards this goal.

The Noahide Code, which, according to Hugo Grotius, forms the base of international law.

The project of The Institute of Noahide Code addresses the root causes which affect the development of peace and democracy worldwide.

Nowadays, in a war-torn world like the one we are living, the need of a universally accepted code among the nations is vital to bring peace to countries and communities in conflict, but also in the everyday life of each individual.”

Well is the UN a fulcrum to this agenda?

The Institute of Noahide Code INC proposes a strategic alliance with the United Nations post 2030 agenda to promote the codification into national legislation of the United Nations resolutions on the culture of peace, environmental ethics and social justice.

The Institute of Noahide Code recruits parliamentarians from all United Nations member states who share the goal of implementing these United Nations resolutions into national legislation by providing model draft legislation, initiating workshops and conferences and creating alliances with religious leaders, media and academic leaders and business executives who support and supplement the legislation by teaching, publicizing and putting into practice the "global ethics" inherent in these United Nations Resolutions.

It is proposed that the strategic alliance with the United Nations be expressed through the filing of the relevant national legislation and parliamentary sponsor in the data base of the Department of Legal Affairs in the office of the basis for international law, serves to inspire the codification, legislation and implementation of these global ethics which are inscribed in contemporary society by the United Nations.

United Nations Secretary General and an annual assembly on LEGISLATING FOR GLOBAL ETHICS to be held at the UN General Assembly to report and encourage further progress towards this goal.

The Noahide Code, which, according to Hugo Grotius, forms the base of international law. The project of The Institute of Noahide Code addresses the root causes which affect the development of peace and democracy worldwide. Nowadays, in a war-torn world like the one we are living, the need of a universally accepted code among the nations is vital to bring peace to countries and communities in conflict, but also in the everyday life of each individual.Funding structure:

If the laws are domesticated by now, then the US could get out of the UN yesterday and it wouldn’t matter one iota. Every one of the noahide laws and ancillary laws to create a one world government would have domesticated itself through the laws and national focal points created by the UN and national focal points created by the WHO.

Oh! the US got out of the UN yesterday!

Imagine that literal non-event. The entire structure has now been implemented.

Bill C-9 remains the fight in Canada. It is the fight. Because the forfeiture clause is a decapitation clause.

It is a capital punishment clause. and you lily white non-truthers have zero cahones.

Forfeiture

(4) If a person is convicted of an offence under subsection (1), (2), (2.‍1) or Insertion start(2.‍2)Insertion end or section 318, anything by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed, on such conviction, may, in addition to any other punishment imposed, be ordered by the presiding provincial court judge or judge to be forfeited to hIS Majesty in right of the province in which that person is convicted, for disposal as the Attorney General may direct.

the means by which is the person

Forfeited to his Majesty the King: IS THE LOSS OF STATUS OF PERSON.

For disposal as the Attorney General may direct:

Disposal: well you just think about that.

They would never is really absurd from a movement that has watched the march of centralization of truth, speech, religion, consent and everything.

The “Programmable Hydraulic Guillotines” listing on the Canadian government’s website is explained on the site as “products and services in support of Canada’s response to COVID-19.”

The non-truth assertion is that The Government of Canada needs hydrolic guillotines for Covid-19… because they have a lot of PAPER TO CUT. the covid-19 response requires CUTTING PAPER. not shredding. not burning. PAPER CUTTING IS NEEDED IN THE DIGITAL AGE on a HYDRAULIC SCALE. HAHAHAHAHAHA.

Remember Truth

In Canada INTERNMENT CAMPS were set up. READY. Here is MP Hillier (later arrested at the freedom convoy asking about them)

watch the clip- was this why they arrested MP Hillier at the Freedom Convoy???? He was too close to the truth??

He indicates that the government of Canada asked for a proposal to erect INTERNMENT CAMPS in all provinces, NOT LIMITED TO PEOPLE WITH COVID.

The Camps can be used for a BROAD SPECTRUM OF REASON. It does not mention International travel. LISTEN. HIS MIKE WAS CUT OFF. the speech guillotine in parliament.

If you are told to hate another person it is the work of the devil. If you are told to love another person it is the work of God.

I do not raise these issues for you to show hate to another but to understand the philosophical and theological underpinnings for the One World Government and how developed it is.

The Surveillance state runs through to..

It is a state that presumes to provide the Tower of Babel perfection of a One World Government.

Does it not instead prove the placing of mankind into a captivity.

In order to do some of these things to mankind at large (Jew or Gentile) you need to have a dehumanization of some of man.

In fact the Zohar and other Talmudian texts are replete with the idea that Gentiles have the souls of animals.

Here is a portion of a dissertation on the History of the thought that the gentiles are lesser - souls of animals.

Hannah Balk reviews the Superiority of the Jewish soul and she tries to show a different view point. https://hakirah.org/Vol%2016%20Balk.pdf

“The Superiority of the Jewish Soul:

A Brief Survey The Zohar The Zohar, the primary source of Jewish mystical thought,5 firmly establishes the perspective distinguishing between the souls of Jews and non- 3 Menachem Kellner has repeatedly asserted this claim in his many writings on Maimonides and he has done groundbreaking work on the subject.

See his Maimonides on Judaism and the Jewish People (Albany, 1996); Maimonides’ Confrontation with Mysticism (Oxford, 2006), ch. 7; Science in the Bet Midrash (Brighton, MA, 2009), chs. 16-17; and “We Are Not Alone,” in Radical Responsibility: Celebrating the Thought of Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks (Jerusalem, 2012), pp. 139–154.

As Kellner has emphasized, Maimonides certainly believed that the Jewish people were chosen and that they were superior to other peoples in various realms of human endeavor. But this distinction was not presumed to be due to a preexisting, primordial, or ontological quality.

Rather, it was the result of an unrelenting emphasis upon values that were taught, lived, and passed down within the Jewish heritage. 4 Throughout this article, we will refer to our subject with this terminology. 5 The dispute regarding the authorship and antiquity of the Zohar may be relevant to the present discussion, but we will not enter into it.

This issue, while prominently debated in modern academic scholarship, was also discussed by the greatest sages of previous generations, some of whom questioned the traditional attribution to the Talmudic sage R. Shimon bar Yoḥai.

See Moshe Idel, “Differing Conceptions of Kabbalah in the Early 17th Century,” in Isadore Twersky and Bernard Septimus (eds.), Jewish Thought in the 17th Century (Cambridge, 1987), esp. pp. 137–162, and Isadore Twersky, “Law and Spirituality in the 17th Century: A Case Study in R. Yair Ḥayyim Bacharach,” ibid., pp. 447–467. See also Marc The Soul of a Jew and the Soul of a Non-Jew : 49

Jews, describing the Jewish people at the outset of creation as “The children of the Holy One, blessed be He, whose souls are [therefore] holy.” This is in contrast to the souls of the nations, “which emanate from… impure sources and render impure anything that approaches them.”6 The people of Israel, the Zohar states, possess a living, holy, and elevated soul (“nefesh ḥayah kadisha ila’ah”), as opposed to the other nations, who are described as akin to animals and crawling creatures, which lack this “Divine” soul and possess only an “animal” soul.7

Additional comments in the Zohar Ha-Ḥadash establish that those who fulfill the Torah—the Jewish people—will live forever with God, while those who do not—the nonJewish nations—will decay with the animals.8 R. Yehudah ha-Levi (1075–1141) In his work, The Kuzari, this author envisions the Jew as occupying a different and more exalted level of existence within creation than other human beings.9 He famously states that a convert, lacking the spiritual makeup of a born Jew, cannot become a prophet.10 R.

Yehudah Lowe (1520–1609) Throughout his numerous writings, the Maharal of Prague discusses the elevated spiritual level of the Jewish people,11 influencing many later scholars to subscribe to his position. Shapiro, “Is One Obligated to Believe That R. Shimon Bar Yoḥai Authored the Zohar?” (Hebrew), Millin Havivin (New York, 2011), pp. 1–20. For a stinging rebuke of those who would question the authenticity of the Zohar, see R. Avraham Yitzhak ha-Kohen Kook, Iggerot Ha-Ra’ayah (Jerusalem, 1985), #626; Ma’amrei Ha-Ra’ayah, vol. 2, p. 518, and Haskamot Ha-Ra’ayah, p. 46. 6 Zohar (Sulam Edition, Jerusalem, 1975), Gen., no. 170.

The notion that the Children of Israel are the children of God, which is an expression of the special relationship the two parties maintain with each other, is already expressed in Biblical sources. Among the more well-known examples in the Torah are Ex. 4:22, “Israel is my son, by first-born,” and Deut. 14:1, “You are children to the Lord your God.” All translation and emphasis in this essay are mine unless otherwise noted. 7 Ibid., no. 171. 8 Zohar Ha-Ḥadash (Sulam Edition, Jerusalem, 1975), Gen., no. 407 & 412. 9 Kuzari, 1:41–43. 10 Ibid., 1:115 (3). 11 Tiferet Yisrael Chapter 1, 9; Ḥiddushei Aggadot to Sanhedrin 59a and Avodah Zarah 3a; NetzaḥYisrael, Ch.1, pp. 66, 73-74. 50 : Ḥakirah, the Flatbush Journal of Jewish Law and Thought R. Ḥayyim Vital (1543–1620) The greatest disciple of R. Isaac Luria—the major expositor of Kabbalistic principles—he taught and spread his master’s mystical teachings. He further explicated the distinction established by the Zohar, writing that every Jew, whether righteous or wicked, possesses two souls.

The second, uniquely Jewish soul is “a part of G-d above.” The souls of the nations of the world, in contrast, emanate from unclean shards that contain no good whatsoever.12 R. Shabbetai Sheftel Horwitz (1565–1619) This scholar cites many sources that refer to the Jewish soul as an actual portion of God.13 The theological problem posed by this description— that God is therefore composed of many parts and is not a Unity or One—required that he address the matter in a special treatise.14 R. Moshe Ḥayyim Luzzatto (1707–1746) R. Moshe Ḥayyim Luzzatto, also known as Ramḥal, writes that “While a Jew and a non-Jew appear exactly alike in terms of their human characteristics, from the Torah’s perspective, they are so greatly different as to be considered a completely different species.”15

Furthermore, despite the well-known Talmudic dictum that “The righteous of all nations have a place in the World to Come,”16 he comments: Only Israel will be found there, while the righteous of the nations will be given their reality only by virtue of their attachment to them.

They will be subordinate to Israel as clothes are subordinate to the body. In this way they will acquire whatever good is due to them, but they are unable to acquire anything whatsoever beyond this.17 12 Eitz Ḥayyim Portal 5, Ch. 2 13 Shefa Tal, Introduction. 14 See Louis Jacobs, “The Doctrine of the ‘Divine Spark’ in Man in Jewish Sources,” in Raphael Loewe (ed.), Studies in Rationalism, Judaism, and Universalism In Memory of Leon Roth (London, 1966), p. 99. 15 Derekh Hashem 4:1. 16 Sanhedrin 105a 17 Derekh Hashem 4:7.

The Soul of a Jew and the Soul of a Non-Jew : 51 R. Shneur Zalman of Liadi (1745–1815) The most likely source for the familiarity of the concept of the distinction of souls among many contemporary Jews is the Ḥabad movement, due to its outreach efforts and its dedication to spread the teachings of its founder, also known as the Ba’al ha-Tanya or the “Alter Rebbe.”

R. Shneur Zalman affirms the concept that the soul of a Jew is literally a part of God and the Divine essence (“ḥelek Elokah mima’al mamesh”), while the soul of a non-Jew is purely animal in nature.18 Even righteous gentiles, while possessing an element of good within their souls, do not possess a Divine soul. Indeed, when asked if an English translation of the Tanya should omit this teaching for fear that it might lead to resentment and anti-Semitism, the last Rebbe of Ḥabad, R. Menachem Mendel Schneersohn (1902– 1994), responded that the words should not be omitted or changed: In our day and age, one does not have to be a Hasid [i.e., a devout follower of Habad], nor even a Kabbalist… nor even a confirmed believer, as long as one does not close his eyes to the stark facts, to see what kind of souls the nations of the world have.

For all of the nations of the world were witnesses to what took place in Germany and the countries that it overran, yet they remained indifferent. In light of this, the words of the Alter Rebbe may even be an understatement.19

Obviously, the Rebbe believed in the Talmudic dictum that the righteous of all nations are awarded a place in the World to Come. He maintained, however, that their reward, warranted by exemplary behavior on some level, does not indicate that the essential nature of their souls is in any way akin to the lofty souls of Jews.

The Rebbe further clarified his position in a discussion with Hillel students, during which he was directly asked if a non-Jew has a spark of God in him, just as a Jew does. He answered: “A non-Jew and every created thing does have a Divine spark, but it is not the same kind of Divine spark that a Jew has.”20 In other words, the Divine spark of a non-Jew is similar to that which exists within any animal, plant, or inanimate object. This is the same hierarchical theory of souls found in the Tanya.

The Rebbe chose not to be apologetic and to express the true meaning of the doctrine. The implications of this stance can be seen in the Rebbe’s explanation of the famous Talmudic statement that one who converts is considered 18 Tanya, Likkutei Amarim, end of ch. 1. 19 Letters from the Rebbe (Brooklyn, 1997), pp. 106-107. 20 See www.chabad.org. The discussion took place on March 7, 1960. 52 : Ḥakirah, the Flatbush Journal of Jewish Law and Thought to be like a newborn baby.21 At first glance, this indicates that a non-Jew becomes a Jew when he is endowed with a completely new soul, a Jewish soul.

The Rebbe notes, however, that the Talmudic statement literally reads: “A convert who converted (ger sh’nitgayer) is considered to be like a newborn baby.” A person who comes to convert, the Rebbe explains, is led to that decision because he already possesses a Jewish soul, which happened to mistakenly find its way into a non-Jewish body. In accordance with the Talmudic view that all Jews, including future converts, took part in the Revelation at Sinai,22 the convert seeks not to acquire something new, but to recover what was actually his all along.23 Accordingly, the only reason a non-Jew can convert to the Jewish faith is because he was essentially never a non-Jew in the first place!24 If a person’s soul truly emanated from an inferior substance, as the Zohar describes non-Jewish souls, such a situation could never be rectified; he could never convert to Judaism.

R. Ḥayyim of Volozhin (1749–1821) R. Ḥayyim of Volozhin succeeded the Gaon of Vilna as the leader of the Mitnagdim, the opponents of the Ḥasidic movement. He disagreed with the Ba‘al ha-Tanya’s understanding of the Lurianic concept of tzimtzum and the foundations of the creation of the world, and his work, Nefesh haḤayyim, was written to provide a non-Ḥasidic understanding of the Kabbalistic sources. In this context, however, he uses almost the exact same language as the Tanya to describe the greater connection between the soul of the Jew and God.25 In a particularly powerful passage, he writes that the most genuine and authentic Temple was not in Jerusalem, but has always dwelled in the soul of every Jew. At the time of the Destruction, 21 Yevamot 62a; Bekhorot 47a. 22 Shavuot 39a.

An alternative view that converts did not experience the Revelation at Sinai can be found in Midrash Tanḥuma, Lekh-le-Kha, no. 6: “R. Shimon ben Lakish said: ‘A convert is more precious before the Holy One, blessed be He, than the myriads who stood at Mt. Sinai.’” 23 The Rebbe notes that this interpretation was previously suggested by Ḥida, R. Ḥayim Joseph David Azulai (1724–1806). 24 See Elliot Wolfson, Open Secret (New York, 2009), pp. 261-262. 25 The only difference between the formulation in Nefesh ha-Ḥayyim and that of the Tanya is that the latter states that the Jew’s soul is “mamesh” (“in actuality”) connected to the Almighty, while R. Ḥayyim is a bit more restrained, writing that it is “mamesh, k’v’yakhol” (“in actuality, if it were able to be so”).

The Soul of a Jew and the Soul of a Non-Jew : 53 when Titus entered the Holy of Holies and committed acts of sexual immorality in that most sacred place, this had no impact whatsoever upon the cosmic order. Should, however, a simple Jew allow even a forbidden thought to enter his mind or heart, this would desecrate the more significant Holy of Holies, which lies within him. Since the Jew is “a portion of God above,” such a transgression has ramifications that could generate dangerous reverberations throughout the cosmos.26

R. Avraham Yitzḥak ha-Kohen Kook (1865–1935) The first Chief Rabbi of Palestine, R. Kook is often lauded for his ability to come to terms with such modern notions as the Theory of Evolution and Zionism. R. Kook’s great love for all Jews—those who were not observant, those who were anti-observant, and even those who were fanatically observant and publicly attacked and derided him—is legendary. But as a mystic, he could not ignore the Kabbalistic view of the superior Jewish soul: The Jewish people are superior to all nations of the earth. This is not only so with regard to the fools who are abominable in their ways through murder and other great abominations. Rather, their superiority is due to their sanctity… which is superior even with regard to those who are the wisest and most saintly among the nations.27

In another work, he offers one of the most astounding statements ever uttered on the subject: The difference between the Jewish soul, its self, its inner desires, its overflow, its character, its standing, and that of all the nations, at all their levels, is greater and deeper than the difference between the human soul and the soul of an animal. Between the latter, there is merely a quantitative distinction; between the former, an essential qualitative distinction pertains.28 R. Kook’s shocking statement appears to go even beyond the initial view of the Zohar, which describes the distinction between the Divine soul of the Jew and the soul of the non-Jew as akin to the distinction between man and animal, as he explicitly states that it is even “greater and deeper” than this!

26 Nefesh ha-Ḥayyim, sha’ar 1, ch. 4. 27 Midbar Shur (Jerusalem, 1997), p. 300. 28 Orot (Jerusalem, 2005), 156, no. 10. See also his introduction to this statement in the preceding paragraphs, as well as his comments to the preface of Pirkei Avot, “All Jews have a portion in the World to Come,” in Olat Ha-Ra’ayah (Jerusalem, 1996), pp. 156-157. 54 : Ḥakirah, the Flatbush Journal of Jewish Law and Thought Interestingly, despite this incredible statement,

R. Kook presents one of the most eloquent and poetic overtures toward the love of all men that have ever been composed: The highest state of love of creatures should be allotted to the love of mankind, and it must extend to all of mankind, despite all variations of religions, opinions, and faiths, and despite all distinctions of race and climate. It is right to get to the bottom of the views of different peoples and groups, to learn, as much as possible, their characters and qualities, in order to know how to base love of humanity on foundations that approach action. For only upon a soul rich in love for creatures and love of man can the love of the nation raise itself up in its full nobility and spiritual and natural greatness.

The narrowness that causes one to see whatever is outside the border of the special nation, even outside the border of Israel, as ugly and defiled, is a terrible darkness that brings general destruction upon all building of spiritual good, for the light of which every refined soul hopes.29

R. Avraham Grodzinski (1883–1944) R. Grodzinski, a disciple of the renowned R. Nosson Zvi Finkel (the Alter of Slabodka) who later becomes the mashgiaḥ (spiritual supervisor) of the Yeshiva of Slabodka, portrays the soul of the Jew in accordance with the description we have seen thus far: “[It is] a different being, a new creation, 29 Mussar Avikha (Jerusalem, 1985), p. 58, no. 10; Orot ha-Kodesh (Jerusalem, 1990), vol. 4, p. 405. See also David Samson, Torat Eretz Yisrael (Jerusalem, 1991), p. 86, who quotes R. Tzvi Yehudah Kook as stating in the name of his father that the duty to love all nations also applies to the Arab nations. Even when other nations seek to destroy the Jewish People, it is their evil that should be hated, not the nation and its people. See also David Samson and Tzvi Fishman, War and Peace (Jerusalem, 1987), pp. 22-23. The obligation to love all men, while stated eloquently by R. Kook, was earlier articulated by

R. Ḥayyim Vital, Sha’arei Kedushah, part 1, sha’ar 1, section 1. R. Vital interpreted the mishnah in Avot (3:14), “Precious is man who was created in the image of God,” as applying to all of mankind. See R. Ahron Soloveichik, Logic of the Heart, Logic of the Mind [Jerusalem, 1991], p. 70. This was also the view of R. Obadiah S’forno, Ex. 19:5; R. Yom Tov Lippman Heller, Tosafot Yom Tov; and R. Barukh ha-Levi Epstein, Barukh sh-Amar. See, however, R. Shmuel b. Isaac Uceda, Midrash Shmuel who understands “man” in the mishnah as referring exclusively to Jews. This view appears to oppose the simple meaning and intent of the text, which goes on to specifically identify the precious nature of the Jewish People as a result of their receiving the Torah, thus granting them the status of “Children of the Lord your God.”

See also Kiddushin 31a. The Soul of a Jew and the Soul of a Non-Jew : 55 of which nothing compares in the entire human species… The most praiseworthy and chosen of the class of men does not approach even the most worthless (paḥot she-be-paḥotim) of the class of Israel.”30

R. Shlomoh Wolbe (1914–2005) A renowned contemporary proponent of mussar,

R. Wolbe describes the eternity of the Jewish soul and its special nature.31 He explains that the Jewish soul is not in any way dependent upon any action in which a person engages in order to reach the eternal realm; even a stillborn child will achieve this lofty status. The soul is eternal by the nature of its own essence and needs no human input to establish its basic character. The Talmudic Source In support of the concept of the distinction of souls, Tanya32 cites a passage in the Talmud that compares the acts of charity and loving kindness of Jews and non-Jews:

R. Yoḥanan ben Zakkai said to his students: “My children, what is the meaning of the verse (Prov. 14:34): ‘Charity elevates a nation and the loving kindness of the nations is a sin (ḥatat)?’” R. Eliezer answered: “’Charity elevates a nation’—this is Israel, as the verse states (Sam. II 7:23): ‘And who is like Your nation Israel, a unique nation on earth.’ ‘And the loving kindness of the nations is a sin’—all of the charity and loving kindness that the nations perform is a sin for them, for they do so only to aggrandize themselves…” [The Talmud now questions the implication of these statements]: And if a person does [give charity with the intent of fulfilling his own needs rather than purely for the sake of Heaven], is it not completely acceptable as charity? But it is taught in a b’raita: “One who says, ‘This coin [will go] to charity so that my children will live or so that I will merit the World to Come,’ this is considered a perfectly righteous person (tzaddik gamur)!”33 [The gemara answers]: This is not difficult. Here [the b’raita describing the act as acceptable], it is speaking of a Jew; 30 Torat Avraham (Israel, Undated), opening chapter (Am Segulah), especially the end of no. 1 and the beginning of no. 5. 31 Da‘at Shlomoh (Jerusalem, 2006), p. 388. 32 See n. 18 above. 33 Ha-Meiri has the reading: “This is considered a perfect act of charity (tzedakah gemurah).” 56 : Ḥakirah, the Flatbush Journal of Jewish Law and Thought here [the statement that such an act is considered sinful], it is speaking of a non-Jew34…

R. Neḥunya ben ha-Kanah answered and said: “’Charity elevates a nation and loving kindness’—for Israel; ‘The nations’—a sin” [i.e., they do no acts of loving kindness]. R. Yoḥanan ben Zakkai said to his students: “The words of R. Neḥunya ben haKanah are better than my explanation and your explanation, for he grants charity and loving kindness only to Israel, and to the nations [he grants] only sin.” This teaches that [R. Yoḥanan] also had an interpretation. What was it? As we learn:

R. Yoḥanan ben Zakkai said to them: “Just as the sin offering atones for Israel, so does charity atone for the nations of the world.”35 On the simple level, this passage seems to contrast only the intentions of Jews and non-Jews in their performance of acts of charity and kindness. The Kabbalists, however, interpret this passage in a profound and spiritually significant manner to indicate that the very souls of Jews and nonJews are inherently different. In other words, the element of motivation under discussion is, in fact, a reflection upon the very nature of the soul.36 34 Rashi comments: “The intention of the Jewish People [in giving charity] is for the sake of Heaven (da‘atan la-Shamayim); whether the son lives or not, he [the Jew] does not wonder about [God’s] attribute of judgment. However, a non-Jew does not have the intention [to give the charity] unless it is on this condition, and if not [fulfilled], he regrets [that he did so].” 35 Bava Batra 10b. This lengthy passage has been abbreviated. 36

Major thinkers of the Mussar movement frequently emphasize the distinction of souls in agreement with this understanding as well. See R. Eliyahu Eliezer Dessler, Mikhtav mei-Eliyahu (Sefer Ha-Zikaron), vol. 2, p. 45, who characterizes non-Jews as possessing no spiritual core whatsoever, but only superficiality. R. Wolbe further develops this thought in Alei Shur, vol. 1, p. 326, and Ma’amarei Yemei Ratzon, pp. 53-54, explaining that this is the natural result of the fact that unlike a Jew, a non-Jew is not rooted or identified with Godliness—as we noted in the Zohar and those who followed in its wake. The inner being of a non-Jew cannot make contact with the Divine because he is immersed in this world, without a vision of a spiritual world that exists beyond the present, robbing him of any genuine sense of spirituality.

That said, R. Wolbe makes the following observation: “These words are not to be explained as a sharp criticism against the nations, but are simply the underlying premise as to how things must be as they flow from [those who are immersed in this] preliminary world [with no concept of an ultimate spiritual world that lies beyond].” In other words, there is nothing that can be done to correct this situation; non-Jews are not to be blamed for their lack of spirituality as they were never granted such a sensitivity in the first place.

R. Wolbe then continues with the following comment: The Soul of a Jew and the Soul of a Non-Jew : 57 Numerous questions may be raised regarding this interpretation. First, is this truly what the Talmudic discussion is about? Second, does the conclusion actually follow R. Neḥunya ben ha-Kanah’s interpretation of the verse? Perhaps R. Yoḥanan ben Zakkai praised his student’s interpretation because he felt that it brought honor to the Jewish People, but nonetheless maintained that the proper interpretation of the verse was his own. As R. Yoḥanan ben Zakkai is the greater figure in the debate, his interpretation should be more readily accepted. Third, even if R. Neḥunya ben ha-Kanah’s view is accepted over that of R. Yoḥanan ben Zakkai, numerous authorities are of the opinion that aggadic (non-legal) discussions such as this are not subject to authoritative decisions and do not obligate one to uphold such a belief. 37 They [the words of the Talmud] are said regarding the general entities of the Jewish People and The nations. It is understood that there are individuals who come to the level of the righteous ones of the world, and there are individuals from among us [the Jews] who are enclosed as they [the nonJewish nations] are, in the midst of this world of falsehood, without the ability to rise above it.

This assessment of R. Wolbe appears so reasonable that I initially considered his position to oppose that of the Kabbalists. For if the Talmud is only making a general observation regarding the behavior of Jews and non-Jews that in no way elevates or condemns either to a particular realm from which they cannot extricate themselves, then how can one presume a theory of distinction of souls? How can a person overcome that which by nature establishes his spiritual character to be as it is? See, however, n. 32 above. For additional discussion of the subject by leading mussar advocates, see

R. Ḥayyim Shmulevitz, Siḥot Mussar (Jerusalem, 2002), pp. 192 & 195 and R. Ḥayyim Friedlander, Siftei Ḥayim, Mo’adim (B’nai Brak, 1994), vol. 1, p. 229. 37 See Vikuaḥ ha-Ramban, in Kitvei ha-Ramban (Chavel Edition, Jerusalem, 1978), vol. 1, p. 306, where Naḥmanides responded to an aggadic source brought by his adversary, Pablo Christiani, in his Disputation with the Church in Barcelona in 1263, with the words: “I do not believe in that aggadah.” He further explained that the aggadah referenced either was not true or was meant to convey a deeper meaning beyond the literal explanation, but in any event, one is not required to believe such statements. Whether these words convey Naḥmanides’ true view or he spoke them under pressure and the need to combat an attack that might have endangered the future of the Jewish faith is subject to much discussion.

See the Chavel edition, notes to p. 308. R. Moses Schreiber in Responsa Ḥatam Sofer, O. Ḥ. no. 16, cites Naḥmanides’ statement as his genuine opinion, albeit, he qualifies that a midrash can be rejected only if it is outside of the Babylonian and Jerusalem Talmud. See also R. Shlomoh Luria (Maharshal), Yam Shel Shlomoh, Bava Kamma 4:9, who rules that one may not engage in the falsification of the Torah [ziyuf ha-Torah] even when one’s life is at stake. See also the insightful 58 : Ḥakirah, the Flatbush Journal of Jewish Law and Thought It is of great importance to note as well that the classic commentators make no reference to R. Neḥunya ben ha-Kanah’s interpretation: comments of Hyam Maccoby, Judaism on Trial [Oxford, 2006], ch. 2, esp. pp. 44–47). It appears to me that we may presume that Naḥmanides expressed his true opinion about the Aggadah for another reason.

It was Naḥmanides, after all, who chose to write down the arguments of the Disputation after its conclusion of his own accord (much as a Christian version was similarly recorded). If Naḥmanides was, in fact, under duress to respond in a manner that would defeat his opponent and defend the faith in the midst of the theological joust, he certainly was not in such a position when he decided to preserve the event for posterity. To convey as truth a false depiction of the nature of Midrash when he no longer was embattled in the tempest of a spiritually perilous arena would not be reasonable. For other opinions concerning the genre of the Aggadah, see Maimonides’ Guide for the Perplexed 3:43.

Interestingly, in his Epistle to Yemen, Maimonides soundly criticizes those who attempt to calculate when the Messiah will arrive for ignoring the Talmud’s (aggadic) exhortation, “May all those who calculate the end come to grief” (Sanhedrin 97b). He then famously proceeds to make his own prediction based on a tradition that he received from his father and to defend R. Saadia Gaon’s calculation. Maimonides’ decision both to rebuke those who contradict the Aggadah and then not to consider it binding in the face of a leader attempting to inspire a disheartened and suffering community is itself a valuable teaching as to how such material is to be approached. Especially outspoken about this issue is R. Samson Raphael Hirsch in his “Letter on Aggadah” (Ha-Ma’ayan, 1976), who writes: “Aggadah is not part of our obligation to accept as Jews. Therefore, if a person’s reasoning leads him to reject any statement of Aggadah, he is not considered a heretic.” He later writes: “Torah originated with what God told Moses; Aggadah originated in the mind of a sage.” He maintains that this attitude is consistent with the views of the early authorities. He further clarifies that the Aggadah was, in fact, given to Moses, but only in a general and unspecific manner, allowing scholars to introduce their own insights into the original material in order to keep the Torah fresh and appealing. In other words, there is both a Divine and human element in the aggadic genre that distinguishes it from other aspects of Torah and makes it non-binding. R. David Tzvi Hoffman similarly maintains such a view in the introduction to his Commentary to Leviticus (Jerusalem, 1976), p. 6: “One should not say of these [elements that are included in the realm of ‘Aggadah’] that they were given from Sinai, nor is there any obligation upon us to accept them.” See also Talmud Yerushalmi Horiyot 3:8; R. Yeḥezkel Landau, Noda be-Yehudah, Y.D.161; Maharal, Be’er ha-Golah, no. 6, and additional sources cited in Daniel Eidensohn, Da’as Torah (Brooklyn, 2005), pp. 224-225, 230–233, and 236. In R. Kook’s Iggerot, #103, and especially #302, R. Baḥye ibn Pekuda and Maimonides are cited in support of the notion that the authoritative view in aggadic material is not determined by the Supreme Rabbinical Court (Sanhedrin), as is the case with Jewish Law, so that an individual may choose the opinion that he identifies as correct without the need to consult with scholars.

The Soul of a Jew and the Soul of a Non-Jew : 59 Rabbeinu Gershom (960–1040) In his Talmudic commentary, Rabbeinu Gershom explains: “All that the sages said herein, many nations do.” In other words, this cannot be meant as an absolute statement about the difference between Jews and non-Jews as to the nature of their souls, because there are some nations that do not perform kindness and offer charity in a sinful manner, but who instead carry out such actions with the same proper motivation as the Jewish People. R. Abraham Ibn Ezra (1089–1167) In his commentary on Proverbs, ibn Ezra cites the view of R. Yoḥanan ben Zakkai as the correct and authoritative interpretation, suggesting no distinction of one soul from another. R. Menaḥem ha-Meiri (1249–1310) In his commentary on the Talmud, ha-Meiri writes:

There is another level of charity that is not fit to be considered, and this is one who gives in order to acquire a name [for himself], to become great, and to become famous among others. This is not characteristic of the Jewish People and it is a very disgusting trait. Not only is this not considered an act of charity, but the person who does this is called a sinner, and of this it is said, “The loving kindness of the nations is a sin.” Nonetheless, one who gives with the intention of acquiring a reward, such as he who says, “This coin shall go to charity so that my sons shall live, so that I will merit the World to Come, so that my success will continue,” or other such things, this is considered an act of perfect charity, so long as if his request is not granted, he does not voice complaint and regret that he gave it, since it did not accomplish anything. Ha-Meiri, while condemning the act of charity given with selfish ends as unworthy and “not characteristic” of the Jewish People, and proverbially an act performed by the other nations, indicates no conclusions about the different souls of each. More significantly, in the case of one who attaches a condition to his act of giving, Ha-Meiri makes no distinction between Jew and non-Jew, but only between the nature of the act itself and its accompanying intention.

R. Elijah of Vilna (1720–1797) The Gaon of Vilna not only does not reference the Talmudic discussion of this verse, he offers his own original interpretation: 60 : Ḥakirah, the Flatbush Journal of Jewish Law and Thought When the nations give charity, those nations will be elevated… and when they do acts of loving kindness, not only will they be elevated, but it will also be sinful for the Jewish People, for their merit will thereby be lacking. And the Holy One, blessed be He, must pay their reward in this world… and the reward of a mitzvah is great.38 Remarkably, whereas R. Yoḥanan ben Zakkai identified the interpretation of R. Neḥunya ben ha-Kanah as the proper interpretation because it praised Israel for both its charity and kindness while granting the nations only sin, the Gaon introduces an interpretation that is in complete opposition to this view, praising the nations for their benevolent gestures while appropriating sin to the Jewish people alone. If R. Neḥunya’s view is to be considered normative, why would the Gaon select an interpretation that conflicts with the Talmudic conclusion? The answer I believe is that the Gaon’s interpretation follows a rabbinic source that differs from the source in Bava Batra. In the midrashic presentation, unlike the Talmudic discussion, none of the views presented disparages the motivation of the nations of the world. In fact, the views presented, even that which is attributed to R. Neḥunya ben ha-Kanah, envision the acts of the other nations to be so worthy that they cause the Jewish people to appear sinful in their lack of such commitment. The view of R. Neḥunya ben ha-Kanah in the midrash is this: “‘Charity elevates a nation’—this is Israel; ‘and the loving kindness of the nations is a sin’— the loving kindness that the nations do is a sin for Israel.”39

In this source, there is no room for the concept of distinction between souls even according to R. Neḥunya ben ha-Kanah. Finally, the one practical element of this text, which considers charity given by a Jew with an ulterior motive to be acceptable, while deemed sinful for a non-Jew, is not codified by Maimonides. He is similarly silent regarding other Talmudic sources discussing this law.40 Why? Perhaps 38 Commentary on Proverbs. I do not claim that the Gaon disagreed with the view that we have established in the name of the Kabbalists.

To the contrary, I would presume that, as a great Kabbalist, he held this view. It is only my intent to show that what is considered by many to be the major Talmudic source for such a perspective is not unanimously considered as such by others--even by those who may be committed to such a position. Others (unlike the Gaon) interpret the verse in a manner that does not even maintain the structure or format of the Talmudic debate. They include R. Meir Leibush Malbim and R. Samson Raphael Hirsch. 39 Tanḥuma (Ki Tissa, no. 5). 40 Rosh HaShanah 4a; Pesaḥim 8a. Interestingly, a practical ramification of the Gemara can be found in R. Shlomoh Zalman Braun’s contemporary work Shaarim The Soul of a Jew and the Soul of a Non-Jew : 61 Maimonides ignores the codification of this decision because he does not accept its underlying principle. He does not recognize one basic type of behavior based on motive for a Jew and another for a non-Jew; he does not recognize one type of soul for a Jew and another, of lower stature, for a non-Jew.”

I of course as a beautiful amazing non-Jew who love all the Jews in my life reject this view of the gentile soul being less.

We are certainly canvassing a lot of material as of late.

We must see there is an architecture of power moving in places most haven’t

examined. I will ASK all comments be directed about the information and not saying nasty things. I will ask that you share the information and look towards rejecting this view of mankind into lesser and endowed souls. Under the view of man as animals or sheep anything can be done.

Further reading on the King in the Messianic age is available here

So reading the bread crumbs - Do you think as I do that it will be King NetenYAHu. (Even though his family surname from his father was originally, surname Mileikowsky. I don’t think that matters.)

“While living in the US, Netanyahu changed his name to “Benjamin Nitay”, an apparent reference to Mount Nitai in Israel. It also echoed a pseudonym used by his father when writing articles.”

It is the year of the Trumpet. A lot will happen. It is interesting to assimilate all the information you can find before making up your mind in terms of what is going on in OUR WORLD.

